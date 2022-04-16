Was not able to catch the match live, but here are some thoughts after watching a full matches replay.Fernandinho must have a network of spies getting dirt on all the refs on England. Only thing that makes sense as to why refs refuse to book him tell he has hauled a player down on a breakaway for the fourth or fifth time. Utterly bizarre to watch.Robo needs to stop charging forward some much when we are comfortable. Their first goal came from him chasing the ball after he gave it away while up 3-0. We continue to give teams life lines at times from sloppyness.Mane, man has he turned up when we have needed him. His link up play still drives me mad, but he is a prime time machine. Always seems to show up during the big occasions.If Salah can find any semblance of form I think we win the lot. Hopefully he will find it under the lights at Anfield in the big matches coming up.Up the greedy Reds!