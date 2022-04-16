« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 13401 times)

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • underdearm
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm »
Robbo's worrying me these days. I've lost count of the number of times he's given the ball away on an attempted pass as he moves upfield, and sparked a counter attack.
Can't figure out the criticism of Henderson amongst our supporters.
For years I've thought Oliver is by a mile the best English ref. Had an absolute stinker today, booking Fab for a non-foul, completely blind to Fernandinho's and Jesus's antics.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,424
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm »
With a bit of luck, De Bruyne aggravated whatever injury he might be carrying, and Pep will make it worse by playing him when he should be given time to recover.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:17:59 pm
nah, hes scared of crosses

He gets hung up around them
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm »
Would posters take a European Cup and FA cup win over a league title from here on in IF you had a choice.
Logged

Offline gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
This city team is nothing without De Bruyne who is the best midfielder in the world right now if not the best player, I was relieved when he wasn't on the team sheet  :champ

Anyone got a link to full match replay? that 1st half was beautiful  :scarf

https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/16/video-manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-16-april-2022#2
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
found the refereeing bizarre today. seemed like he didnt want to book any city player.

regarding game management, is it a discipline thing? we do attempt it but then sometimes our forward players seemingly decided to go off looking for a goal  all of a sudden with no support in attack and lose the ball. its a balance thing though. you dont want to to put the reins on them either as caution could start to set in to their over all game. its the good and the bad of how we play i guess.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
Was Oliver being nice to City defenders because he felt bad that they didn't have their starters?

Ake - one reckless foul after another. Could have had 6 yellows.
Cancelo - two handed shove and trip on Diaz who had just roasted him. No yellow.
Fernandinho - enough said.
Jesus - good lord. looked like he was out to injure our players.

He was a disgrace today and to be honest i usually find him okay.
Logged

Offline Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
Would posters take a European Cup and FA cup win over a league title from here on in IF you had a choice.

Another league title and the league cup wouldn't be a disaster of a season in fairness... neither would league, FA and European cup, though I would defo prefer the league again this year, the best teams notch up league titles and I waited damn long enough for the last one, another few under our belt in the next few years would be the icing on the cake
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:08:18 pm
Worst weve played while winning for a while.
oh ffs man, get a grip.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,762
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm
Get with it.

When City are winning games then substitutions are there to emphasize Guardiola's tactical brilliance. Bringing £50m-£100m attacking players on who score against beaten sides is tactical genius.

When City are losing though the lack of substitutions are an opportunity to show that the players are unable to dig themselves out of the hole THEY have created.

Hey, Pep could have turned that game around with his brilliance but why should he when the team he picked have let him down so badly. 

I thought it was a message to the city owners that he needs funds this summer.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm »
It was strangely all as predicted wasn't it?. Most pundits called it a win for us. I felt they threw the kitchen sink at last weeks game, and then had all the crockery thrown at them by Atletico in the week. They just don't have the mentality to go at it a 3rd time. I also felt that that squeezing the game in to a narrow midfield battle would backfire today. If they reach the final, I look forward to seeing them in Paris, as we will better them once more there. We have their number now.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
Would posters take a European Cup and FA cup win over a league title from here on in IF you had a choice.

Bollox to that.. I want the lot.. #UpTheQuad
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Fantastic result though it must be said;

That was a Moreno Esque performance from Robertson. Lots of effort, though a bit daft? Both goals came from down his side today.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:34:43 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm
Fantastic result though it must be said;

That was a Moreno Esque performance from Robertson. Lots of effort, though a bit daft? Both goals came from down his side today.

Don't know if I'd go that far (sorry Albie - love you really), but yeah he had a strangely poor game I thought. It sort of went less noticed because the overall team performance was brilliant, but it was weird how off it he looked at times and was definitely a weak link today. Not something you can say about him too often.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
Would posters take a European Cup and FA cup win over a league title from here on in IF you had a choice.

CL is the greatest prize in club football it must be said. If this was pre-19/20 I'd say top division title. Although... we ARE one off united still...

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,424
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm
Bollox to that.. I want the lot.. #UpTheQuad

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,602
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm »
They're not the same unit without KDB, are they? As soon as I saw he was injured I was confident we'd beat them

If Salah was in better form we could have hit these for 4 or 5 today easily. Alas, a win is a win

Hopefully we keep it going midweek as I fully expect City to leather Brighton

What a time to be red. Bring it on! 

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,151
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm »
Just watching the first half again. Shocking how many empty seats there were in their end. Not just that huge block in the upper tier. The Konate goal, when they showed the different angles, there were loads empty in the lower tier but not seen from the normal angle.
Shocking
Surely they should now have their future allocations reduced if they ever get there again
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
They're not the same unit without KDB, are they? As soon as I saw he was injured I was confident we'd beat them

If Salah was in better form we could have hit these for 4 or 5 today easily. Alas, a win is a win

Hopefully we keep it going midweek as I fully expect City to leather Brighton

What a time to be red. Bring it on!

I think their defenders missing had a bigger impact on them. We saw in 16/17 what Guardiola's system achieves with below-standard defenders. They couldn't work out from the back and couldn't commit as many players forward when they did without Walker's pace.

Fernandinho is well past it as well. 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Oh and did anyone else think Micah Richardss  head looked like shearer had been using him to clean the cobwebs off in his shed. The highlights looked like someone had dipped his hair in a Hoover bag.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
found the refereeing bizarre today. seemed like he didnt want to book any city player.

regarding game management, is it a discipline thing? we do attempt it but then sometimes our forward players seemingly decided to go off looking for a goal  all of a sudden with no support in attack and lose the ball. its a balance thing though. you dont want to to put the reins on them either as caution could start to set in to their over all game. its the good and the bad of how we play i guess.
dead right mate
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:00:38 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm
One thing that seems to have escaped everyones attention, why isnt the camera on the fucking half way line
seems very low to the ground too, certainly compared to the old Wembley
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
found the refereeing bizarre today. seemed like he didnt want to book any city player.

regarding game management, is it a discipline thing? we do attempt it but then sometimes our forward players seemingly decided to go off looking for a goal  all of a sudden with no support in attack and lose the ball. its a balance thing though. you dont want to to put the reins on them either as caution could start to set in to their over all game. its the good and the bad of how we play i guess.
Thought he wanted "the game to flow" in first half. Went to shit in second.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
This city team is nothing without De Bruyne who is the best midfielder in the world right now if not the best player, I was relieved when he wasn't on the team sheet  :champ

Anyone got a link to full match replay? that 1st half was beautiful  :scarf
the whole game should be on the iPlayer
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Just watching the first half again. Shocking how many empty seats there were in their end. Not just that huge block in the upper tier. The Konate goal, when they showed the different angles, there were loads empty in the lower tier but not seen from the normal angle.
Shocking
Surely they should now have their future allocations reduced if they ever get there again

They have sold all of their tickets, but the fans couldn't make it to the game ...
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Thought he wanted "the game to flow" in first half. Went to shit in second.
it's possible to let the game flow and stamp down on niggly fouls by issuing a card after the phase of play ends.  Taylor did it last week, he booked Thiago about 5 minutes after he made a foul and let the play continue, then issued the card ages later when the ball went out of play
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
That was definitely an unplayable half. Outrageous.

Honestly privileged to be living this team no matter what happens from now. Kind happy hardworking friendly people doing great sporting things amazingly over and over and over again.

also wth Pep just kinda half threw a semi final thinking only of big ears. As bugs bunny used to say "what a maroon."  ;D  strangest goalie loyalty card ive ever seen played.

Mane though! that strip of the goalie may have just tied the Bayern Munich Turn as my fave Mane goal--poked in like that from the goalies very feet. i just love it. smart fast and hardworking. sums him right up
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Thought he wanted "the game to flow" in first half. Went to shit in second.

Bollocks though isn't it? A yellow is a bloody yellow. 1st minute or 90th. As it was, Fernandinho got away with 3 fouls, and was then emboldened to kick Sadio up in the air for his eventual card.

Already been said, but Oliver didn't have a good game today. Played the narrative, as PL refs always seem to do: Too early for a yellow. Can't book a player on the team who are 3-0 down. Must show yellows to the team who are 3 - 0 up.

We've seen several excellent refs in Europe this season and it really shines a light on the standard at PGMOL.

Game wise, we were superb. 90% of the game we were excellent and should have had more goals. 3-2 flattered them. Sadio was great, but I thought Fabinho was immense.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
found the refereeing bizarre today. seemed like he didnt want to book any city player.

regarding game management, is it a discipline thing? we do attempt it but then sometimes our forward players seemingly decided to go off looking for a goal  all of a sudden with no support in attack and lose the ball. its a balance thing though. you dont want to to put the reins on them either as caution could start to set in to their over all game. its the good and the bad of how we play i guess.

Agree with you on Oliver, it was fucking bizarre.

On the game management thing, I get what you mean but equally we do manage the game incredibly well at 3-1. City arent West Brom, theyre not banking on staying within a goal or 2 and nicking one, once they got that 1st they were hoping/expecting to fully take control of that second half and really put pressure on us and we totally took the sting out of the game and actually should have had at least 2 more ourselves.

Im usually the first to criticise game management from us but today I just think it was a bit mad and one of them where you could play that second half 10 times more and in none of those halves City score 2 more than us.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #470 on: Today at 12:04:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Agree with you on Oliver, it was fucking bizarre.

On the game management thing, I get what you mean but equally we do manage the game incredibly well at 3-1. City arent West Brom, theyre not banking on staying within a goal or 2 and nicking one, once they got that 1st they were hoping/expecting to fully take control of that second half and really put pressure on us and we totally took the sting out of the game and actually should have had at least 2 more ourselves.

Im usually the first to criticise game management from us but today I just think it was a bit mad and one of them where you could play that second half 10 times more and in none of those halves City score 2 more than us.

Thing is, if you win, you've manged the game well enough.

It's not always possible to have it your own way, especially when you are facing a very good side. Man City themselves saw this against 10 men in Madrid 3 days back.

The only boneheaded moment was Salah going for goal when he should have either passed or gone to the corner.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #471 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: Robotforaday on Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
I loved that first half. The midfield of Keita, Thiago, and Fabinho was a masterstroke. Combative, alert, they broke up the one area of the pitch where City often have the advantage. A real tactical victory, though of course Mane was magic. Second half... meh, we won!
I love that midfield.
Beautifully balanced- offering Control, Energy, Pressing(Thiago for Hendo- my 2nd preferred combo, is even more effective in this regard), decent defensively, attacking threat and wonderful passing.

I want to see that midfield in the final.
That midfield was great against Benfica away and it was great against City. Prolly our most prolific midfield combo.
That last game against Chelsea, I feel, was the arrival of Keita.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:21 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,400
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #472 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm
Correct.
I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.

4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.

Spot on. I was weirdly relaxed all second half. We could have had a bunch more. Mo is now having exactly the opposite of the season he was having pre Afcon. Literally nothing is going for him.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,697
  • JFT 97
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #473 on: Today at 12:46:35 am »
When City are launching a long throw in late in the game you know Guardiola is broken.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #474 on: Today at 12:52:15 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Another league title and the league cup wouldn't be a disaster of a season in fairness... neither would league, FA and European cup, though I would defo prefer the league again this year, the best teams notch up league titles and I waited damn long enough for the last one, another few under our belt in the next few years would be the icing on the cake

I would say any kind of double is a great achievement. Major double being the CL and PL of course but hey, when you think the worse we could do is being a League cup winner, FA cup finalist, CL semi finalist and a second place in PL.

Every team would kill to have that sort of achievement.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #475 on: Today at 01:07:10 am »
For all the cry arsing, the manc refereed the game better last weekend than Olivier today.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • Boss Tha
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #476 on: Today at 01:13:39 am »
He might not be scoring goals right now, but Mo Salah is such a team player.

What a win, what a season. Up the Reds.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 