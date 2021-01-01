« previous next »
Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 7873 times)

Online Schmidt

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:11:18 pm
Great win - and almost as importantly we were clearly the better team for the first time this season vs them. Im convinced this will be the CL final and they need to go into it with fear .. which they now will

Definitely, it's felt a bit like since we won the league they've had the measure of us, albeit often in extenuating circumstances. Showing we can go comfortably toe to toe with them still and come out on top, combined with them dropping points recently in the league (other than against us), maybe makes them feel a bit less secure in their league lead too.
Online spider-neil

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:48:44 pm »
3-2 flattered them. We controlled both halves not just the first half.
Online Jm55

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #362 on: Today at 06:49:06 pm »
First time in a while against them where we really seemed to win the midfield battle, mopping up the loose balls and retaining possession made it really hard for them to create anything.

As others have said Keita was excellent today but so were Thiago and Fabinho.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #363 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:09:04 pm
Just a thought, but might what we saw today be our strongest starting XI? Konaté looks better with each passing game and is a beast in the air on set pieces.
Jesus trying to block him was hilarious. It reminded me of Jonah Lomu.
Online campioni

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #364 on: Today at 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:24:09 pm
Just on the BBC coverage, and I understand people love a good moan about the BBC.
I thought it was outstanding in the context of Hillsborough. Firstly (I don't know who it was) the commentator emphasised 97 people were unlawfully killed and elaborated further. I was fucking delighted with what he said.
Then at half time, twice Gary Linekar alluded to the disgrace from those City c*nts. He mentioned the disrespect during the minutes silence and he read a statement from City. They could easily have avoided that if they wanted. And because they had a pre-planned montage of FA Cup clips so they didn't need to fill time. The Palace come-back wasn't anything to do with City today, it was produced a while ago.

The commentator was Steve Wilson who was in one of the Leppings Lane pens at Hillsborough. He spoke about it on a BBC documentary a few years ago.
Online Guz-kop

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm »
Quality performance that for the whole first half and to be fair a lot of the second too. Keita, Thiago and Mane were sensational. Keep going reds
Online John C

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #366 on: Today at 06:50:49 pm »
Anyway, here's a fun fact. When we beat Chelsea in the 2006 semi-final I got proper twatted :) I searched the internet for anything and everything LFC and came across RAWK for the first time. I was an avid browser after that, it took me until October 2006 to join.

15 years later Ken Barlow has told me I need to get twatted again and I'm well on my way.

Up the fucking Reds and of course I have to say it - fuck off anyone that disrespects the FA Cup at anytime under any circumstance. Fuck right off, you haven't got clue :)
Online scouseman

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #367 on: Today at 06:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:21:31 pm
they didn't boo the minutes silence, they were singing throughout it causing it to end early, our supporters booed what they did, they are utter scum

They could not even keep their gob shut as a mark of respect. Singing or whatever it was could of waited for a minute as things like the loss of life doing something we all enjoy  like watching and going to games support our team goes beyond football. The city fans could not even manage that. Just glad we smashed them and hope we do not play them again this season.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #368 on: Today at 06:52:47 pm »
They are a bunch of thugs, fucking c*nts. I'm so happy that football won today. This win was for the 97 beautiful souls 👆

:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online kasperoff

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #369 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 06:13:06 pm
That Salford-based BBC Sport coverage of the match though. Blimey.

No shit. Half time was just weird. Played some footage against us getting beat against Palace and some random Pardew shit. Then Lineker apologised on behalf of Man City, almost as if hed been booing himself.

Again, a chance to highlight cowardly behaviour against Man City glossed over.
Online John C

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #370 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: campioni on Today at 06:49:47 pm
The commentator was Steve Wilson who was in one of the Leppings Lane pens at Hillsborough. He spoke about it on a BBC documentary a few years ago.
Thanks mate, his words meant a lot.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #371 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:24:09 pm
Just on the BBC coverage, and I understand people love a good moan about the BBC.
I thought it was outstanding in the context of Hillsborough. Firstly (I don't know who it was) the commentator emphasised 97 people were unlawfully killed and elaborated further. I was fucking delighted with what he said.
Then at half time, twice Gary Linekar alluded to the disgrace from those City c*nts. He mentioned the disrespect during the minutes silence and he read a statement from City. They could easily have avoided that if they wanted. And because they had a pre-planned montage of FA Cup clips so they didn't need to fill time. The Palace come-back wasn't anything to do with City today, it was produced a while ago.
I have to agree with that. We often hear grotesque stuff routinely ignored by the commentary team and those in the studio. They didn't do that today, and exposed those responsible for exactly what they are.

Our magnificent team then steam-rolling their boys into the Wembley turf was a fitting response.
Online 12C

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #372 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:26:24 pm
Michael Oliver can fuck off the cheating c*nt

Fernandinho got away with all kinds. Should have been off.
Online fowlermagic

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #373 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm »
An amazing performance on a day that really hits every Liverpool fan especially those who had friends and family who went to see us play against Forest and never came home. The lads played as their lives counted for it in the first half and the final result did not reflect our dominance. Really wanted additional speed in the side after the last city game and we got that with Diaz, Keita n Konate. That 11 could start any final and do us proud but the strength of those on the bench will get us over the line as we need everyone if we want to win the league and a cup.

YNWA the 97
Online decosabute

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:48:44 pm
3-2 flattered them. We controlled both halves not just the first half.

Correct.
I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.

4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.
Online darragh85

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm »
Slightly annoyed it wasn't 3 or 4 1but a win is a win and we are in the final

Also it might strike a small blow psychologically in terms of the title run in.
Offline nittinivala

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:00:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:48:44 pm
3-2 flattered them. We controlled both halves not just the first half.
Spot on.
Online Bobinhood

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:17:03 pm
At 3-2 I had to go for a walk! Went two and a half minutes up the road, turned round and came back and only checked my phone after that knowing it would either say wed won or we were going to extra time.



I did a minor repair to the sink for the whole last 10 mins and then went stupidly in just as extra time started and then they scored so i stood there highly agitated and nervous until the bastard finally blew the whistle  ;D

we played great though.
Online 12C

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:20:23 pm
Keita absolutely dominated Silva, which messed them up big time.

Loved how Naby called Fernandinho out after that bad challenge on Sadio. Spiky little bugger wasnt backing down from the baldy cheat.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Schmidt

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:05:18 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:00:01 pm
Correct.
I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.

4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.

I was surprised to see the post-match stats were fairly even as I don't really remember them having any chances beyond the ones they scored, I guess that late flurry of half-chances bumped their numbers a bit.
Online 12C

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:47:11 pm
Definitely, it's felt a bit like since we won the league they've had the measure of us, albeit often in extenuating circumstances. Showing we can go comfortably toe to toe with them still and come out on top, combined with them dropping points recently in the league (other than against us), maybe makes them feel a bit less secure in their league lead too.

Thought we got at them today, all the shit about high lines and the even handed bias from the punditry. We got at them over the top and passing through them. I think the crowd played a part. Imagine bein likkle Raheem and looking up at the big spaces where the City fans. Shower of disrespectful scruffs.
