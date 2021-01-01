An amazing performance on a day that really hits every Liverpool fan especially those who had friends and family who went to see us play against Forest and never came home. The lads played as their lives counted for it in the first half and the final result did not reflect our dominance. Really wanted additional speed in the side after the last city game and we got that with Diaz, Keita n Konate. That 11 could start any final and do us proud but the strength of those on the bench will get us over the line as we need everyone if we want to win the league and a cup.



YNWA the 97