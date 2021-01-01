Anyway, here's a fun fact. When we beat Chelsea in the 2006 semi-final I got proper twatted
I searched the internet for anything and everything LFC and came across RAWK for the first time. I was an avid browser after that, it took me until October 2006 to join.
15 years later Ken Barlow has told me I need to get twatted again and I'm well on my way.
Up the fucking Reds and of course I have to say it - fuck off anyone that disrespects the FA Cup at anytime under any circumstance. Fuck right off, you haven't got clue