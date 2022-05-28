Me dad got lucky , very lucky.



He says that he left the ground with about 10 minutes left ( I know ) and wanted to take the route he knew but the bizzies wouldn't let him. So he sticks his scarf and hat inside his fleece. As he's walking he spots about 200 of the locals and decided to chance it ( proper 3 Para B Coy that ) . He says that after about 30 yards a few of them got on his case going for his pockets and one of them had a blade. He goes ah fuck this if I'm going down I'll take one of youse with me ( proper 3 Para B Coy again ) he says that he couldn't land a dig and was kicked between his shoulder blades and ended up on the deck getting kicked . He gets up thinking I'm fucked here and his instincts were to get back to the bizzies. He says he got whipped up and took afew more kicks so he gets up again and was pulled back and says he back handed him and got out . He goes to the bizzies who threw in tear gas and battoned them . He then says it was scary for about an hour or so but managed to find a bar with a few reds in and someone charged his phone for him so he could get the name of his hotel. He's 73 for fucksake.



Iam not sure if I posted on here but have told loads of mates that Saint - Denis is one rough gaff as I was there for a bit in 2011. I think the crime rate is 31% above the national average. I spoke to him earlier and he says he's sound but the curry he had on the ferry has fucked him more.