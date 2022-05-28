I am a Paris based French Liverpool supporter and I want to let you all know that what happened at the Stade de France and the lies that have followed by the Interior minister and the police authorities are an absolute disgrace. They're using you as scapegoats, to try to hide their own failures and mistakes
It really is a shame for our country.
I was not at the stadium, but I went to the fan zone in the afternoon and stayed in the area to watch the game on tv. It was so nice to be with so many joyful fellow Liverpool supporters during the day that, by contrast, it ads to my sadness regarding the disgrace which has followed.
The only sunshine in that dark sky is that Darmanin is being heavily criticized for the failures of his police and for his disgusting lies by journalists, university scholars or members of supporters unions, no one is buying his lies and his name is all over the news, but not for reasons he will like.