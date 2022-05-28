« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3360
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 29, 2022, 01:13:24 am
Absolute disgrace that was closing all the turnstiles not letting anyone in an hour before kick off. Couldnt even leave my sister to get into Z on her own with it all so had to scam both of us into X with my uefa mobile ticket Id paid well over the odds for. Got Cuts, bruises, battoned, tear gassed the works for it all as there was loads of Madrid and locals who couldnt get in there either. Theres no way they all had tickets either, and it was them who was lobbing bottles at the police who responded with the tear gas but we will get the blame for everything.

Now I have c*nt rival fans quoting me all over twitter accusing me of getting in with fake tickets when we had two genuine tickets and it was merely a case of pleading with the steward on gate X to let us both in there showing them both my mobile ticket and her paper ticket cos Z was closed and I wasnt prepared to leave my small sister on her own outside in all that chaos after we had already been sprayed and hit out at with battons. Another steward then checked our tickets and a woman police officer in front of us at the turnstile said to let us go. Once wed had bag checked we went to the side gate and showed her ticket and they let us both into our end without any hassle. Empty seats all around the lower tier all game we could see from the front row.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3361
Quote from: Bill Lacey on Yesterday at 08:51:01 pm
I never saw any LFC fans trying to bunk in or climb gates. It was all those French local lads who were hanging around in gangs everywhere blocking the entrances and getting into congested situations trying to nick phones or tickets.
There definitely were some but no large numbers. I was right at the back of C so could see the crush that burst through (I think) gate B. The vast majority of those that looked like Liverpool fans, when they spilled through the gates stood still or walked slowly not wanting to get pounced on by stewards and police. The vast majority of those making a run for it looked like the local youngsters but there were a few clear Liverpool fans who took the opportunity as well.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3362
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:01:29 am
Encourage everyone to read this thread on Twitter, of an experience from a RM fan:

https://twitter.com/honor1982/status/1530865943966101504?s=21&t=5AvpbO48lO4ns0ReOJEM1A

Very similar to what we experienced, and actually even looks worse at the turnstiles with all the "locals" climbing the gates

But there was no issues at the Madrid end was there...  ::)

The stories of large numbers of locals in the Madrid end start to explain the shitshow at the Liverpool end. The Real fans were there earlier, as the fanzone was so close. So the bunk at that end, by the locals, took the police and stewards by surprise. They decided they needed to prepare for the same thing and their plan was the ridiculous kettling and bottlenecks.

They are now lying through their teeth to avoid admitting they cocked up twice, once letting hu numbers bunk into the RM end and then causing dangerous chaos at the Liverpool end in repsonse.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3363
I am a Paris based French Liverpool supporter and I want to let you all know that what happened at the Stade de France and the lies that have followed by the Interior minister and the police authorities are an absolute disgrace. They're using you as scapegoats, to try to hide their own failures and mistakes

It really is a shame for our country.

I was not at the stadium, but I went to the fan zone in the afternoon and stayed in the area to watch the game on tv. It was so nice to be with so many joyful fellow Liverpool supporters during the day that, by contrast, it ads to my sadness regarding the disgrace which has followed.

The only sunshine in that dark sky is that Darmanin is being heavily criticized for the failures of his police and for his disgusting lies by journalists, university scholars or members of supporters unions, no one is buying his lies and his name is all over the news, but not for reasons he will like.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3364
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 09:33:41 am
For what its worth I saw local French lads bunking in over the fence and Liverpool fans bunking in. A group of Liverpool fans in front of me in the stadium were openly bragging about some of them bunking in. These people add to the problem. Doesnt change the fact that the organization from uefa/police and local authority was inadequate.

There was also a fan boasting about getting his father in on twitter which naturally was being pounced on by all those anti-Liverpool people on there. It will be something that will happen in every event like this unfortunately.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3365
Everything said here will be quoted and used by UEFA and the French Police. I was actually with a Tory councillor who was appalled and we saw no bad behaviour from fans all day. No doubt Liverpool will be blamed for this and our fans will be at risk of even worse treatment moving forwards. There is an edginess developing around football again that reminds me of the eighties but it was not coming from our fans on Saturday. The atmosphere all day was great and the Real fans were also in a happy mood. Thank God we had such well behaved fans on both sides or people would have died at that shithole ground.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3366
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 09:33:41 am
For what its worth I saw local French lads bunking in over the fence and Liverpool fans bunking in. A group of Liverpool fans in front of me in the stadium were openly bragging about some of them bunking in. These people add to the problem. Doesnt change the fact that the organization from uefa/police and local authority was inadequate.


Typical sense of entitlement behaviour that, bet he stands in someone's seat too

Needs to be some rules such as if you attempt or enter a stadium without a ticket you'll be banned for life due to health & safety, then it becomes a criminal matter if you trespass.

Photo ID or even Face Recognition is the way forward.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3367
Credit to our fans for being so patient and thoughtful, this could've been way worse. We need to ensure this doesn't happen again.

My PMs are open if anyone needs a chat by the way. I've personally found just writing about my experiences for my own records (and sharing shortened versions to LFC / Phil Scraton) to be useful in some form of catharsis. Somehow ended up at 5000 words and I'm still having the odd flashback - and I'm someone who narrowly missed the worst of the police brutality.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3368
Shambolic organisation from the French as per every single event that is held in that country.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3369
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:31:19 pm

Typical sense of entitlement behaviour that, bet he stands in someone's seat too

Needs to be some rules such as if you attempt or enter a stadium without a ticket you'll be banned for life due to health & safety, then it becomes a criminal matter if you trespass.

Photo ID or even Face Recognition is the way forward.

One of the many issues is once they got the ticket checks at the gates back under way after closing all but one gate, anyone without a ticket or with a fake was just being sent out into the mass of people still "queuing" to get in.

I don't understand how they weren't detained or at least thrown out through a different place. Sending them back out just caused more aggro with Reds asking to see their ticket (most of them couldn't manage a word of English)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3370
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:47:20 pm
One of the many issues is once they got the ticket checks at the gates back under way after closing all but one gate, anyone without a ticket or with a fake was just being sent out into the mass of people still "queuing" to get in.

I don't understand how they weren't detained or at least thrown out through a different place. Sending them back out just caused more aggro with Reds asking to see their ticket (most of them couldn't manage a word of English)

This was our experience at gate B at 7.20, when we got to the gate. People stormed the gates and turnstiles, those that got tackled and caught by the security were just pushed back through the gate. Not arrested or detained, so they could try again later.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3371
Me dad got lucky , very lucky.

He says that he left the ground with about 10 minutes left ( I know ) and wanted to take the route he knew but the bizzies wouldn't let him. So he sticks his scarf and hat inside his fleece. As he's walking he spots about 200 of the locals and decided to chance it ( proper 3 Para B Coy that ) . He says that after about 30 yards a few of them got on his case going for his pockets and one of them had a blade. He goes ah fuck this if I'm going down I'll take one of youse with me ( proper 3 Para B Coy again ) he says that he couldn't land a dig and was kicked between his shoulder blades and ended up on the deck getting kicked . He gets up thinking I'm fucked here and his instincts were to get back to the bizzies. He says he got whipped up and took afew more kicks so he gets up again and was pulled back and says he back handed him and got out . He goes to the bizzies who threw in tear gas and battoned them . He then says it was scary for about an hour or so but managed to find a bar with a few reds in and someone charged his phone for him so he could get the name of his hotel. He's 73 for fucksake.

Iam not sure if I posted on here but have told loads of mates that Saint - Denis is one rough gaff as I was there for a bit in 2011. I think the crime rate is 31% above the national average.  I spoke to him earlier and he says he's sound but the curry he had on the ferry has fucked him more.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3372
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:48:55 pm
This was our experience at gate B at 7.20, when we got to the gate. People stormed the gates and turnstiles, those that got tackled and caught by the security were just pushed back through the gate. Not arrested or detained, so they could try again later.

7:20? Christ. Then it happened in gate B again maybe about 8:50 after we'd got through gate A.

An absolute nightmare scenario
