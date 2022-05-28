Absolute disgrace that was closing all the turnstiles not letting anyone in an hour before kick off. Couldnt even leave my sister to get into Z on her own with it all so had to scam both of us into X with my uefa mobile ticket Id paid well over the odds for. Got Cuts, bruises, battoned, tear gassed the works for it all as there was loads of Madrid and locals who couldnt get in there either. Theres no way they all had tickets either, and it was them who was lobbing bottles at the police who responded with the tear gas but we will get the blame for everything.



Now I have c*nt rival fans quoting me all over twitter accusing me of getting in with fake tickets when we had two genuine tickets and it was merely a case of pleading with the steward on gate X to let us both in there showing them both my mobile ticket and her paper ticket cos Z was closed and I wasnt prepared to leave my small sister on her own outside in all that chaos after we had already been sprayed and hit out at with battons. Another steward then checked our tickets and a woman police officer in front of us at the turnstile said to let us go. Once wed had bag checked we went to the side gate and showed her ticket and they let us both into our end without any hassle. Empty seats all around the lower tier all game we could see from the front row.