Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3360 on: Today at 10:01:29 am
Encourage everyone to read this thread on Twitter, of an experience from a RM fan:

https://twitter.com/honor1982/status/1530865943966101504?s=21&t=5AvpbO48lO4ns0ReOJEM1A

Very similar to what we experienced, and actually even looks worse at the turnstiles with all the "locals" climbing the gates

But there was no issues at the Madrid end was there...  ::)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3361 on: Today at 10:34:23 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 29, 2022, 01:13:24 am
Absolute disgrace that was closing all the turnstiles not letting anyone in an hour before kick off. Couldnt even leave my sister to get into Z on her own with it all so had to scam both of us into X with my uefa mobile ticket Id paid well over the odds for. Got Cuts, bruises, battoned, tear gassed the works for it all as there was loads of Madrid and locals who couldnt get in there either. Theres no way they all had tickets either, and it was them who was lobbing bottles at the police who responded with the tear gas but we will get the blame for everything.

Now I have c*nt rival fans quoting me all over twitter accusing me of getting in with fake tickets when we had two genuine tickets and it was merely a case of pleading with the steward on gate X to let us both in there showing them both my mobile ticket and her paper ticket cos Z was closed and I wasnt prepared to leave my small sister on her own outside in all that chaos after we had already been sprayed and hit out at with battons. Another steward then checked our tickets and a woman police officer in front of us at the turnstile said to let us go. Once wed had bag checked we went to the side gate and showed her ticket and they let us both into our end without any hassle. Empty seats all around the lower tier all game we could see from the front row.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3362 on: Today at 10:50:41 am
Quote from: Bill Lacey on Yesterday at 08:51:01 pm
I never saw any LFC fans trying to bunk in or climb gates. It was all those French local lads who were hanging around in gangs everywhere blocking the entrances and getting into congested situations trying to nick phones or tickets.
There definitely were some but no large numbers. I was right at the back of C so could see the crush that burst through (I think) gate B. The vast majority of those that looked like Liverpool fans, when they spilled through the gates stood still or walked slowly not wanting to get pounced on by stewards and police. The vast majority of those making a run for it looked like the local youngsters but there were a few clear Liverpool fans who took the opportunity as well.
