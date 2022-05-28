I never saw any LFC fans trying to bunk in or climb gates. It was all those French local lads who were hanging around in gangs everywhere blocking the entrances and getting into congested situations trying to nick phones or tickets.
There definitely were some but no large numbers. I was right at the back of C so could see the crush that burst through (I think) gate B. The vast majority of those that looked like Liverpool fans, when they spilled through the gates stood still or walked slowly not wanting to get pounced on by stewards and police. The vast majority of those making a run for it looked like the local youngsters but there were a few clear Liverpool fans who took the opportunity as well.