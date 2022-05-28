Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
Just been to the stadium. Bear in mind the station on line D is in Zone 2 and the fare is therefore 2.80. If you were thinking of getting a Paris Visite Card (12 for 1 day, 19.50 for 2) then factor that is as the stadium would be included.
What about buses to Orly?? Do you know??
plenty in the same boat lad, is your accommodation near metro/train station? If not think about Uber from a station if you're concerned
Need to head straight back to Orly. Was planning on using the metro and then the night bus from Gare De Lyon
I've just bought the Carnet. Ten Metro journeys, including connections, for 16.90. Can be used on any day.They literally give you ten single tickets so you can share them with a mate.
you'll be sound then, plenty of reds in similar bus I'd imagine, just keep smart head on
I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon
Says 'mobile phone chargers' not permitted, assume as well as power banks it also means plug/charger cable too ridiculous! https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1530179113381666817
You can change RER B to RER A at Chatelet les halles. Last RER A to Gare the Lyon is at 1AM tho.
Please double check but I think you'll find they are zone 1 tickets only and won't get you to St Denis...
Ridiculous.
Easyjet flights being cancelled I see. Do the club do reprints for anyone unable to make it and the ticket is stuck in the UK also? Not me but a general enquiry just if they facilitate this and how is it arranged for someone else to go or is the seat left empty
Anyone advise on security queue times in Manchester today? 2/3 days ago it was pandemonium, has it got better? Worth getting there 3 hours before flight?
It's been nothing short of a disaster on Coach Innovations. We eere bloody lucky as our coach arrived at the Rocket at 7:20ish but no others did and it sounds like loads won't get a coach at all now. There's been huge fuck ups by the sounds of it. We're just part Birmingham now.
https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1530294374038388738Full Strike on Public Transport tomorrow maybe!?
