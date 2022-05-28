Please double check but I think you'll find they are zone 1 tickets only and won't get you to St Denis...



Apparently they cover zones 1-2. I'm staying in Aubervilliers which is in zone 2 and I'm here until Tuesday but I didn't realise when booking it that the local Metro, line 7, is off between Thursday and Sunday. Got the rail replacement bus today and yesterday. I've seen some people swiping when they get on it but I asked about how do I pay yesterday and the driver just seemed to tell me to get on, so I did. The bus takes me to Stalingrad, which is in zone 1 and where I bought the tickets.