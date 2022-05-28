« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3160 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm
Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3161 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 03:54:46 pm
Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
plenty in the same boat lad, is your accommodation near metro/train station? If not think about Uber from a station if you're concerned
Vladi Legend

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3162 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:51:35 pm
Just been to the stadium. Bear in mind the station on line D is in Zone 2 and the fare is therefore 2.80. If you were thinking of getting a Paris Visite Card (12 for 1 day, 19.50 for 2) then factor that is as the stadium would be included.

I've just bought the Carnet. Ten Metro journeys, including connections, for 16.90.  Can be used on any day.

They literally give you ten single tickets so you can share them with a mate.
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3163 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 11:57:28 am
What about buses to Orly?? Do you know??

I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3164 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:56:24 pm
plenty in the same boat lad, is your accommodation near metro/train station? If not think about Uber from a station if you're concerned

Need to head straight back to Orly. Was planning on using the metro and then the night bus from Gare De Lyon
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3165 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm
That powerbank notice from the police is shite, got all my boarding passes on my phone, going to need to be really careful with the battery
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3166 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:03:18 pm
Need to head straight back to Orly. Was planning on using the metro and then the night bus from Gare De Lyon
you'll be sound then, plenty of reds in similar bus I'd imagine, just keep smart head on
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3167 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm
Reversal on the power bank decision, should be sound now, common sense prevails
Anthony

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3168 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 03:57:14 pm
I've just bought the Carnet. Ten Metro journeys, including connections, for 16.90.  Can be used on any day.

They literally give you ten single tickets so you can share them with a mate.

Please double check but I think you'll find they are zone 1 tickets only and won't get you to St Denis...
mc_red22

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3169 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm
Does anybody know what taxi prices are like in Paris? Thinking of maybe getting one to my hotel, it's a 25 minute drive
banksybanks

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3170 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
Newhaven simple enough for the Dieppe ferry, if anyone's getting it. Bit of traffic, but only a slight hold up. They are checking everyone's covid status at the check-in
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3171 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:07:04 pm
you'll be sound then, plenty of reds in similar bus I'd imagine, just keep smart head on

Yeah thats what i am thinking. I am travelling in to 1 station, and departing from the other, so my plan is to just follow some Reds!
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3172 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:02:21 pm
I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon

You can change RER B to RER A at Chatelet les halles. Last RER A to Gare the Lyon is at 1AM tho.
GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3173 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 02:58:35 pm
Says 'mobile phone chargers' not permitted, assume as well as power banks it also means plug/charger cable too  ??? ridiculous!

https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1530179113381666817

I know its late in the day, but you can get these for mobiles now. Just got mine today.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B09NM6RWY4/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3174 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:02:21 pm
I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon

Thanks
bornandbRED

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3175 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm
07807450637 if anyone has any last min spares knocking about in Paris long shot.
jimbo196843

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3176 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 03:54:46 pm
Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
Paris is like any big city mate. Just keep on main streets and keep your wits about you.
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3177 on: Today at 05:26:13 pm
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 04:36:35 pm
You can change RER B to RER A at Chatelet les halles. Last RER A to Gare the Lyon is at 1AM tho.

Yeah thats what I found when looking
redmen27

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3178 on: Today at 05:46:18 pm
Whats the story from LFC regarding the electronic ticket ??
Can you not just use the paper ticket ??
Safe travels
Vladi Legend

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3179 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 04:22:13 pm
Please double check but I think you'll find they are zone 1 tickets only and won't get you to St Denis...

Apparently they cover zones 1-2. I'm staying in Aubervilliers which is in zone 2 and I'm here until Tuesday but I didn't realise when booking it that the local Metro, line 7, is off between Thursday and Sunday. Got the rail replacement bus today and yesterday. I've seen some people swiping when they get on it but I asked about how do I pay yesterday and the driver just seemed to tell me to get on, so I did. The bus takes me to Stalingrad, which is in zone 1 and where I bought the tickets.
ooter1

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3180 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm
wasn't asked for covid test leaving Dublin or on arrival in Paris, waste of 29.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3181 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm
Anyone know anything about Coach Innovations? Hour late so far haven't turned up at The Rocket...
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3182 on: Today at 07:24:30 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:04:31 pm
Ridiculous.

As some one here. Its painfully not true
Alf

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3183 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm
Lads just messaged me who are going from Dover to Calais to say they've been delayed by an hour. Roads are carnage although check in wasn't too bad.

Read on Twitter one coach innovations coach has turned up while the rest are delayed on the M62.

cookie78

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3184 on: Today at 08:26:29 pm
Easyjet flights being cancelled I see.  Do the club do reprints for anyone unable to make it and the ticket is stuck in the UK also?  Not me but a general enquiry just if they facilitate this and how is it arranged for someone else to go or is the seat left empty   :-[
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3185 on: Today at 08:28:15 pm
Quote from: cookie78 on Today at 08:26:29 pm
Easyjet flights being cancelled I see.  Do the club do reprints for anyone unable to make it and the ticket is stuck in the UK also?  Not me but a general enquiry just if they facilitate this and how is it arranged for someone else to go or is the seat left empty   :-[
ticket says no reprints so not sure
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3186 on: Today at 08:43:46 pm
Is it just Easyjet that are cancelling flights?
d_sig8489

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3187 on: Today at 09:25:35 pm
kopitenkw

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3188 on: Today at 09:37:23 pm
Apparently one of the Coach Innovations coaches that was due to pick up from Maidstone services at 11.20pm is now not arriving until 3.45am. Im pleased I changed my plans and cancelled my seat on that trip.
dmsouthy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3189 on: Today at 09:44:15 pm
Anyone advise on security queue times in Manchester today? 2/3 days ago it was pandemonium, has it got better? Worth getting there 3 hours before flight?
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3190 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm
It's been nothing short of a disaster on Coach Innovations. We eere bloody lucky as our coach arrived at the Rocket at 7:20ish but no others did and it sounds like loads won't get a coach at all now. There's been huge fuck ups by the sounds of it. We're just part Birmingham now.
mc_red22

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3191 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm
Quote from: dmsouthy on Today at 09:44:15 pm
Anyone advise on security queue times in Manchester today? 2/3 days ago it was pandemonium, has it got better? Worth getting there 3 hours before flight?

I had a flight with Jet2 at 6:15 this morning. It took 25 minutes from the moment I entered the terminal to the moment I got through security. I had carry on luggage.
sirjames

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3192 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:45:56 pm
It's been nothing short of a disaster on Coach Innovations. We eere bloody lucky as our coach arrived at the Rocket at 7:20ish but no others did and it sounds like loads won't get a coach at all now. There's been huge fuck ups by the sounds of it. We're just part Birmingham now.

Terminal 1 took 40 mins from scan boarding pass to duty free. Bars v busy
deanloco9

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3193 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm
https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1530294374038388738

Full Strike on Public Transport tomorrow maybe!?  :o :o
Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3194 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm
RandalstownRed

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3195 on: Today at 10:51:07 pm
Have world choice sports also cancelled the 4am?
dmsouthy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3196 on: Today at 10:52:03 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:15:05 pm
https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1530294374038388738

Full Strike on Public Transport tomorrow maybe!?  :o :o

Yep Ive heard this too from someone who lives in Paris. However I think shuttle bus is still on.
