Are the coach innovation coaches 4 seats around a table? Bloody hope so!



Anyone know what the covid checks are like at Dover/Dunkirk?



Randox app messing me about with test and got no other way of proving anything?



Mine wasn'tThey checked passports with coivd pass/negative test.One lad on another coach didn't have a test so was asking coaches if anyone had a spare test.Like someone brings a testing kit with them.Also if you are on coach innovations check when the driver drops you off. Our lad reckoned he was picking us up at the ground.He rang the gaffer who confirmed it's at the place on their website