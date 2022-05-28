« previous next »
Data point: Passport control at CDG Terminal 2C being manned by just two desks.  Wait time = 62 minutes (with two-thirds of the plane still behind me).
Quote from: nozza on Today at 07:38:19 am
manc airoport yesterday morning was a long wait...get there early if going from terminal1

Depending on who people are travelling with, it sounds like they might have stepped their game up a bit today. I flew out at 6:15am using Jet2 this morning from terminal 1. Thankfully I didn't have to check any luggage in but I got through security within 20 minutes.

I'm currently sat in Pisa airport waiting for a 3:15pm flight to Paris. Hoping I can find somewhere to watch the game tomorrow haha
Anyone know what the covid checks are like at Dover/Dunkirk?

Randox app messing me about with test and got no other way of proving anything?
According to Merseyside Police on Twitter, you won't be able to take alcohol into the fan zone, but there will be food and drink on sale.

Hmmm.
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 11:37:29 am
According to Merseyside Police on Twitter, you won't be able to take alcohol into the fan zone, but there will be food and drink on sale.

Hmmm.
Orange squash and freezer burgers?
Quote from: nottsgriff on Today at 12:39:08 am
N143 bus from Porte de Paris-Stade de France bus stop outside the metro station near the stadium. Buses run every half hour to CDG all through the night.

What about buses to Orly?? Do you know??
Are the coach innovation coaches 4 seats around a table? Bloody hope so!
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:05:55 pm
Are the coach innovation coaches 4 seats around a table? Bloody hope so!

Mine wasn't
Quote from: Tjfruits on Today at 11:28:55 am
Anyone know what the covid checks are like at Dover/Dunkirk?

Randox app messing me about with test and got no other way of proving anything?

They checked passports with coivd pass/negative test.

One lad on another coach didn't have a test so was asking coaches if anyone had a spare test.

Like someone brings a testing kit with them.

Also if you are on coach innovations check when the driver drops you off. Our lad reckoned he was picking us up at the ground.

He rang the gaffer who confirmed it's at the place on their website
Update in UEFA app:
If you've been wondering about the refreshments available at the stadium

Yes, you can enjoy all the heat on the pitch with a cold Heineken or Heineken Silver beer 🍺 from the concessions kiosks or delivered to your seat by Just Eat.
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 12:43:29 pm
Update in UEFA app:
If you've been wondering about the refreshments available at the stadium

Yes, you can enjoy all the heat on the pitch with a cold Heineken or Heineken Silver beer 🍺 from the concessions kiosks or delivered to your seat by Just Eat.

Probably won't be Anfield CL prices, but still good news, ;-)
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Probably won't be Anfield CL prices, but still good news, ;-)

Its 8 + 2 deposit for the cup.
I'm guessing tickets for the fan zone are sold out?
Anyone know if they have a UEFA event on tonight like they did in Kiev and Madrid ? Dimitri Vegas played in Madrid.
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 12:51:04 pm
I'm guessing tickets for the fan zone are sold out?

There are no tickets for the fan zone...
Setting off at 6! See you on the other side.
From the Gare du Nord - somebody should tell them...

(Edit - somebody has! ;D )
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:26:55 pm
Mine wasn't
They checked passports with coivd pass/negative test.

One lad on another coach didn't have a test so was asking coaches if anyone had a spare test.

Like someone brings a testing kit with them.

Also if you are on coach innovations check when the driver drops you off. Our lad reckoned he was picking us up at the ground.

He rang the gaffer who confirmed it's at the place on their website

Any idea if they checked the test dates on a covid pass? (I know that's a pretty unlikely question to get an answer on). I'm double jabbed but just found it has to be within 9 months and I'm just over. Setting off tonight on a coach so hoping they aren't that strict!
My second jab was over 9 months, missed my ferry because of it. Has to get a test this morning then on the later ferry today.

Nightmare, had no idea!
Are masks needed anywhere in France?
Quote from: jimmyred2010 on Today at 01:14:05 pm
My second jab was over 9 months, missed my ferry because of it. Has to get a test this morning then on the later ferry today.

Nightmare, had no idea!

Shttttttt didn't think they would check that. I'm screwed then need to something quick
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 01:26:31 pm
Shttttttt didn't think they would check that. I'm screwed then need to something quick
Pick up an antigen test before your coach leaves and the results will be with you pretty quick before the ferry leaves! Just make sure you dont have Covid!!
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 01:26:31 pm
Shttttttt didn't think they would check that. I'm screwed then need to something quick
I've got a box of them here (Rapid Antigen Tests NHS ones), will they do or do they have to be 'official' through a company now?
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:32:05 pm
I've got a box of them here (Rapid Antigen Tests NHS ones), will they do or do they have to be 'official' through a company now?

Yeah I thought they had to be PCR paid for ones?

I've got NHS ones and I haven't left yet
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:32:05 pm
I've got a box of them here (Rapid Antigen Tests NHS ones), will they do or do they have to be 'official' through a company now?

Has to be a private test company, not an NHS one. A negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or an antigen test result taken within 48 hours pre-departure.

Depending on where you are in the city, check out...

https://biograddiagnostics.co.uk/
https://lloydspharmacy.com/pages/covid-19-testing
https://lpl.randox.com/
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 01:35:26 pm
Has to be a private test company, not an NHS one. A negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or an antigen test result taken within 48 hours pre-departure.

Depending on where you are in the city, check out...

https://biograddiagnostics.co.uk/
https://lloydspharmacy.com/pages/covid-19-testing
https://lpl.randox.com/
Thought so, i'm alright my booster was in Jan. Good luck mate, hope you get sorted
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 01:35:26 pm
Has to be a private test company, not an NHS one. A negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or an antigen test result taken within 48 hours pre-departure.

Depending on where you are in the city, check out...

https://biograddiagnostics.co.uk/
https://lloydspharmacy.com/pages/covid-19-testing
https://lpl.randox.com/

Thank you chaps, might have saved me here I should have time
Travelled thru Dover yesterday morning
Only checked passport

Life is normal in France
No masks..no Covid checks..and so on..not in Paris yet so don't know mask attitude on metro...



The closest I'll get to the Final tomorrow...!

Insert joke about wanting spares here...

:scarf
Merseyside police on twitter saying phone chargers/power banks aren't allowed, directly from the French police
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:46:17 pm
Merseyside police on twitter saying phone chargers/power banks aren't allowed, directly from the French police

Why did Uefa say bring one then? Daft really.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:48:26 pm
Why did Uefa say bring one then? Daft really.
I know gonna cause shit at the stadium, tempted to leave mine now
Says 'mobile phone chargers' not permitted, assume as well as power banks it also means plug/charger cable too  ??? ridiculous!

https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1530179113381666817
Price list outside the stadium

Heineken 0 is 4.50 for 33cl (you pay them, not they pay you)
#CLFINAL @LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY
As of 15.00 on 26.05 until 18.00 on Sunday 29.05 it is prohibited to wear any football club colours in the area of the Champs Elysees. This includes scarves, hats, displaying banners etc. The police can issue a 135 Euro fine.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:03:27 pm
#CLFINAL @LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY
As of 15.00 on 26.05 until 18.00 on Sunday 29.05 it is prohibited to wear any football club colours in the area of the Champs Elysees. This includes scarves, hats, displaying banners etc. The police can issue a 135 Euro fine.

Ridiculous.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:03:27 pm
#CLFINAL @LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY
As of 15.00 on 26.05 until 18.00 on Sunday 29.05 it is prohibited to wear any football club colours in the area of the Champs Elysees. This includes scarves, hats, displaying banners etc. The police can issue a 135 Euro fine.

Completely OTT.
I bet you can wear tennis gear though  ::)
Don't forget if you're not fully jabbed but have recovered from Covid in the last 6 months, you can gain entry into France this way instead.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 01:52:21 pm
Travelled thru Dover yesterday morning
Only checked passport

Life is normal in France
No masks..no Covid checks..and so on..not in Paris yet so don't know mask attitude on metro...





There's signs on the Metro saying they are obligatory but I've only seen one person wearing so far and that wasn't on the Metro.
