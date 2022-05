Thanks, yeah I saw that. Will just stick to her details, frantically trying to find out what will happen if she misses the GCSE exams on the friday due to 'illness' Don't know if they're given an estimated grade, allowed to do the exam at a later date, or a big fat fail.



Blimey, they were £520 return yesterday. I've been looking and still flights to places like Geneva, but then it's the trains that seem to be a stumbling point as a lot of them are pretty much booked up. If you look back the last few pages on here there were some day return flights for between £575-650ish depending on who was organising the trip, Dominic Lipscombe was one of them.



the guy that runs that is definitely a good lad, did loads of good work around foodbanks and getting masks to key workers. quite a few of his mates and regulars seem to have booked on.



think it's his first time arranging a flight though so there's perhaps a bit of a risk of teething problems. i doubt he's gonna run off with your money but maybe worth asking about insurance for cancellations or any issues. he seems really good with logistics to be honest.



I'm a bit late to the party here but just want to say thank youWe're sold out but occasionally people are having issues so we're willing to work with them if we can because it's a lot of money to lose. Drop me an email dom@lafuga.co.uk and if we get any sellers we'll let you know.