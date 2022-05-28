terminal 1



Usually the worst one. Although I've been through Manchester (and Schipol per the other comment) a lot recently and there's been no issues if you had your mobile boarding card and no bags to check in. Went through Manchester T1 last week in 10 mins...which was annoying as I had to kill several hours in a very crap airport....I'd get there more than 2 hours early, but otherwise it'll probably be fine unless you're very unlucky. Can't imagine anyone here is checking any bags in, but 100% avoid that.