Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2920 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:51 pm by Icky »
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2921 on: Today at 04:35:53 pm
Quote from: Icky on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Whoevers ticket that is is surly not getting in now, as theyll be 1,000s knocking about!! Never post your ticket online!!
Edit, seen its sold as jarg! But would have been someones!

Exactly. On first quick glance it looks absolutely spot on
emitime

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2922 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm
Quote from: Icky on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Whoevers ticket that is is surly not getting in now, as theyll be 1,000s knocking about!! Never post your ticket online!!
Edit, seen its sold as jarg! But would have been someones!

The QR code works but it's actually an advert, not an entry QR code.
Andy82lfc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2923 on: Today at 04:38:36 pm
Is there anyway to check the qr code is real or fake?
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2924 on: Today at 04:43:28 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Which terminal was that mate? I know the level of chaos varies based on that..
terminal 1
JACKO_LFC

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2925 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm
Does anyone know if alcohol will be sold inside the stadium? Can't remember whether it was or wasn't in Madrid.

Cheers,
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2926 on: Today at 05:02:02 pm
Anyone on Coach Innovations got an email to say what coach they're on or anything yet?
lfcrule6times

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2927 on: Today at 05:14:32 pm
Probably asked but I had my last jab in May last year with booster in december. That's defo ok isn't it? The gov website isn't clear at all
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2928 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 05:14:32 pm
Probably asked but I had my last jab in May last year with booster in december. That's defo ok isn't it? The gov website isn't clear at all

If you've had a booster at any point it's fine from what I read.
halfpoundcheesy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2929 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:43:28 pm
terminal 1

Usually the worst one. Although I've been through Manchester (and Schipol per the other comment) a lot recently and there's been no issues if you had your mobile boarding card and no bags to check in. Went through Manchester T1 last week in 10 mins...which was annoying as I had to kill several hours in a very crap airport....
I'd get there more than 2 hours early, but otherwise it'll probably be fine unless you're very unlucky. Can't imagine anyone here is checking any bags in, but 100% avoid that.
