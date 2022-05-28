« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 112065 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,459
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:27:03 pm
Does the club not have a team of employees from the ticket office to police the reselling of tickets on resale sites like ebay. There are literally loads on sale on ebay claiming to have paper tickets. Asking for £1,500 for a cat 4 ticket. Should not be allowed

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/314008797350?hash=item491c6200a6:g:4bwAAOSwj19ijHzZ



I love going through ebay reporting them all to get the listings taken down, did bloody loads for Kyiv one day when I was bored at work!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 06:16:33 pm »
does anyone know of any cheap options back to Amsterdam from Paris on Sunday?
my lad taking that route and he reckons it's about 100 quid for a bus.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,377
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 06:16:33 pm
does anyone know of any cheap options back to Amsterdam from Paris on Sunday?
my lad taking that route and he reckons it's about 100 quid for a bus.
was only 15 quid when I booked the other way for Friday, cheapest I can see is 60 but gets in Amsterdam at 12am
Logged

Offline Lewy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Thought this was interesting about the sale of alcohol around the stadium:
Sale of alcohol authorized until 6 p.m.
The experiment, failed, during the final of the Coupe de France will not be renewed. The sale of alcohol had been prohibited on avenue Jules-Rimet in Saint-Denis, in the bars in front of the Stade de France. This prefectural decision intended to reduce nuisance has on the contrary contributed to pushing supporters in need of alcohol to other less secure places. This caused fights and damage in areas further from the stadium, around the Gare de Lyon in Paris or at the Plaine Saint-Denis. For the Champions League final, the bars will be open this time around the Stadium. The sale of alcohol will be authorized there, but until 6 p.m., 3 hours before kick-off.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • Long live the King
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 06:35:21 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 06:16:33 pm
does anyone know of any cheap options back to Amsterdam from Paris on Sunday?
my lad taking that route and he reckons it's about 100 quid for a bus.

Look at options swapping in Lille.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Lewy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 06:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Jaska on Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm
When a seller transfers his electronic ticket via the UEFA app to another person, can the seller withdraw the transaction / take the ticket back *after* the transfer has been done?
Bit of background here coz I got sorted from UEFA. Tickets were a max of 2. When you transfer the guest ticket (not the applicant ticket) like I just did it to my kid, you cannot get it back unless he sends it back to you. Once the recipient has control of it that is it. The recipient in turn can send it on to whomever they want. Also to get the tickets downloaded in the first place to the app (I'm talking about the applicant now) you have to register with the email you used when you put in for the ticket ballot and then they send you a code while you are registering for the app. So thoughts are as follows - the touts that are selling 1 ticket (hopefully the guest ticket) through a reputable touting site (cough cough) and offer a guarantee are "probably" an ok bet and can transfer to you pretty easily. The ones that are offering 2 - you would think they created a throwaway email account when they applied for tickets and will have to give you the PW to take control of that email account because the code UEFA sends you is only valid for a certain amount of time. So I am saying getting a guest ticket sounds a hell of a lot easier than getting an applicant ticket which requires a good bit or cooperation from them. Makes you wonder if a few people won tickets, will sell the guest ticket and then not bother showing up for their own but pocket a good amount of profit still.
Logged

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:35:21 pm
Look at options swapping in Lille.
cheers will tell him to check that out.
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 06:56:35 pm »
Has anyone found a way of buying metro tickets in advance? The stations are going to be manic, and ideally i'd like to have the tickets purchased before getting to the stations.

Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 06:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Lewy on Today at 06:52:27 pm
Bit of background here coz I got sorted from UEFA. Tickets were a max of 2. When you transfer the guest ticket (not the applicant ticket) like I just did it to my kid, you cannot get it back unless he sends it back to you. Once the recipient has control of it that is it. The recipient in turn can send it on to whomever they want. Also to get the tickets downloaded in the first place to the app (I'm talking about the applicant now) you have to register with the email you used when you put in for the ticket ballot and then they send you a code while you are registering for the app. So thoughts are as follows - the touts that are selling 1 ticket (hopefully the guest ticket) through a reputable touting site (cough cough) and offer a guarantee are "probably" an ok bet and can transfer to you pretty easily. The ones that are offering 2 - you would think they created a throwaway email account when they applied for tickets and will have to give you the PW to take control of that email account because the code UEFA sends you is only valid for a certain amount of time. So I am saying getting a guest ticket sounds a hell of a lot easier than getting an applicant ticket which requires a good bit or cooperation from them. Makes you wonder if a few people won tickets, will sell the guest ticket and then not bother showing up for their own but pocket a good amount of profit still.

I don't think that is true for the 2 tickets. I bought 2 in the re-sale on Thursday, after applying in the ballot. I have a guaranteed one from LFC, so I transferred both tickets to mates, just with their email address this morning. I did not have to give them my account.
Logged

Offline choi

  • of sex.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Toto
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Lewy on Today at 06:52:27 pm
Bit of background here coz I got sorted from UEFA. Tickets were a max of 2. When you transfer the guest ticket (not the applicant ticket) like I just did it to my kid, you cannot get it back unless he sends it back to you. Once the recipient has control of it that is it. The recipient in turn can send it on to whomever they want. Also to get the tickets downloaded in the first place to the app (I'm talking about the applicant now) you have to register with the email you used when you put in for the ticket ballot and then they send you a code while you are registering for the app. So thoughts are as follows - the touts that are selling 1 ticket (hopefully the guest ticket) through a reputable touting site (cough cough) and offer a guarantee are "probably" an ok bet and can transfer to you pretty easily. The ones that are offering 2 - you would think they created a throwaway email account when they applied for tickets and will have to give you the PW to take control of that email account because the code UEFA sends you is only valid for a certain amount of time. So I am saying getting a guest ticket sounds a hell of a lot easier than getting an applicant ticket which requires a good bit or cooperation from them. Makes you wonder if a few people won tickets, will sell the guest ticket and then not bother showing up for their own but pocket a good amount of profit still.


I had the option of transferring both tickets I bought from UEFA in the 2nd sale. There was no indication of which of the 2 tickets were 'guest' or 'applicant'. I transferred 1 ticket to my mate, and marked the other as 'Keep' and it changed to show my name on it.  Maybe this is different to the original ballot tickets
Logged

Offline Lewy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 07:01:04 pm »
Now I look I do have a transfer option for the other ticket - so electronic tickets seem a safer bet for someone to get. It does look though that once you transfer you cannot claw back, correct?
Logged

Offline choi

  • of sex.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Toto
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 07:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Lewy on Today at 07:01:04 pm
Now I look I do have a transfer option for the other ticket - so electronic tickets seem a safer bet for someone to get. It does look though that once you transfer you cannot claw back, correct?

Correct. As soon as I transferred it to my mate, it disappeared from my app. 1 long minute later it appeared in his app
Logged

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 07:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:35:49 am
Got a spare Eurostar available if anyone is short

Saturday 28th - 11:31 arrives 14:40
Sunday 29th - 8:13 arrives 9:30

Standard premier on the way out and standard on the way back cost me £389

Would have snapped your hand off at 9am this morning but managed to sort travel for just under £400 so cant complain with that being a last minute job. Thanks for all those that helped.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • Long live the King
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Not picking on anyone in particular but theres a thousand people fretting about metro tickets in here. Has no one been to a city before? Get the station then work it out. Jesus.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 07:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:56:35 pm
Has anyone found a way of buying metro tickets in advance? The stations are going to be manic, and ideally i'd like to have the tickets purchased before getting to the stations.

Keen to know this as well. I think I previously read that there is an app which is really handy but cant find that message now
Logged

Offline Radoo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:56:35 pm
Has anyone found a way of buying metro tickets in advance? The stations are going to be manic, and ideally i'd like to have the tickets purchased before getting to the stations.

I think the best bet is to buy a day pass from the airport after you arrive and travel to city centre.
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 679
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 07:13:10 pm »
I found this quite useful for anyone wanting to know what ticket to buy on the metro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNeBSlHznt0  :D
Logged

Offline choi

  • of sex.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Toto
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: dmsouthy on Today at 07:06:54 pm
Would have snapped your hand off at 9am this morning but managed to sort travel for just under £400 so cant complain with that being a last minute job. Thanks for all those that helped.

What's your route? I have a ticketless mate whose still looking at travel options
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 07:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:08:07 pm
Not picking on anyone in particular but theres a thousand people fretting about metro tickets in here. Has no one been to a city before? Get the station then work it out. Jesus.

 ;D

usually can save a bit of money pre-planning though, at least for me. i always feel pretty lost in European train stations trying to figure out the right fares.
Logged
YNWA.

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 07:42:59 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:52:33 pm
I need to know if my coach is leaving 2 hours earlier than intended as I'm working Friday and originally planned to leave at 4 and be home to sort stuff before the 6:15 pick up. Now I'm going to have to leave at 2ish If it has changed so need to led my boss know. Hopefully we find out tomorrow.

Got mine earlier, moved forward 2hrs to 4pm Friday. Not ideal really but ah well. Thats on the fan zone option.

Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline stevieg987

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 08:20:25 pm »
Ive been dreading having to make this post but a life/work commitment that made getting to Paris for the game impossible (was hoping itd be cancelled) so im going to be selling my cat 2. GENERAL public ticket to a fellow red at cost (520 usd). I want to make sure its someone going to the game and not a scalper. pm for more details/if interested

edit: sorting through pms now. gonna try and figure out the most fair way to decide who gets the ticket.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:29 pm by stevieg987 »
Logged
YNWA

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
Quote from: stevieg987 on Today at 08:20:25 pm
Ive been dreading having to make this post but a life/work commitment that made getting to Paris for the game impossible (was hoping itd be cancelled) so im going to be selling my cat 2. GENERAL public ticket to a fellow red at cost (520 usd). I want to make sure its someone going to the game and not a scalper. pm for more details/if interested

Pm sent mate.
Logged

Offline Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:33:39 pm
Pm sent mate.
Three posts in 10 years, usd ticket
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 679
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 08:40:22 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 07:42:59 pm
Got mine earlier, moved forward 2hrs to 4pm Friday. Not ideal really but ah well. Thats on the fan zone option.



Im on the 6PM on Friday not had anything yet, but did notice some time changes for other options so wonder if they have finalised the times by now.
Logged

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 08:40:22 pm
Im on the 6PM on Friday not had anything yet, but did notice some time changes for other options so wonder if they have finalised the times by now.
We're on the 6pm too. Think it will stay that now as the new 'dash' bus leaves at 4 but mine still says 6.
As much as I'd prefer to leave earlier, got to pick the kids up from school then get back to the rocket
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 08:49:15 pm
We're on the 6pm too. Think it will stay that now as the new 'dash' bus leaves at 4 but mine still says 6.
As much as I'd prefer to leave earlier, got to pick the kids up from school then get back to the rocket
Well be on the 2.20 ferry and I cant see that changing as the midnight service will have the 4pm coach on. Id rather leave at 6 anyway as youve missed the majority of the rush hour traffic. Seems odds that we dont have to provide any passport details in advance of the ferry crossing?
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Red and White Klopp

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:56:35 pm
Has anyone found a way of buying metro tickets in advance? The stations are going to be manic, and ideally i'd like to have the tickets purchased before getting to the stations.

You can use two apps to plan your trip and buy various tickets. These are Bonjour RATP or IDF Mobilities. The type of ticket will depend upon the zones you wish to visit - CDG is zone 5, Orly is zone 4. The stadium is in zone 2.

It will likely be more expensive than buying on the day and using single tickets but if you want to be prepared and not queue the apps are helpful but complicated.

T+ Tickets are just City zone 1 so won't be much use. The Navigo can be purchased for either a day (selecting the zones) or a week (Mon-Sun only). Normally you would require a physical Navigo card from the stations which are then loaded with your tickets. However if you have a later Samsung phone this can be used to both purchase and validate tickets at the machine in the station using NFC - https://alertify.eu/passengers-can-now-buy-paris-metro-tickets-on-their-smartphones/

Both apps will require you to register. They will also make you download an app called Ticket sans contact which just sits on your phone and enables the tickets to work. One thing to note is that if you choose a weekly Navigo it will need you to add a picture to your account which is the same as the physical Navigo.

A zone 1-5 weekly Navigo is 22.80 but would expire Sun night. This will cover all the transport you might need (RER, Metro, busses) except specialist airport busses such as the shuttle that is needed from Orly to get to the RER line. CDG has the RER line anyway.

If it is too much hassle or the app tells you that your phone is not compatible, just buy what you need on the days you are there.
Logged

Online includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 09:01:05 pm »
Quote from: stevieg987 on Today at 08:20:25 pm
Ive been dreading having to make this post but a life/work commitment that made getting to Paris for the game impossible (was hoping itd be cancelled) so im going to be selling my cat 2. GENERAL public ticket to a fellow red at cost (520 usd). I want to make sure its someone going to the game and not a scalper. pm for more details/if interested

pm'd mate
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 679
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 09:03:01 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 08:49:15 pm
We're on the 6pm too. Think it will stay that now as the new 'dash' bus leaves at 4 but mine still says 6.
As much as I'd prefer to leave earlier, got to pick the kids up from school then get back to the rocket

Im the opposite ha as a teacher I cant leave any earlier, if it does leave earlier would have to try and catch it at one of the services, but would be tight.
Logged

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: choi on Today at 07:14:37 pm
What's your route? I have a ticketless mate whose still looking at travel options

Someone pointed out earlier Easy Jet still have availability for 2-3 flights on Saturday morning / early afternoon from Manchester to Paris. I got an outbound ticket for £250. Then I found an indirect BA flight from Paris to Manchester with a 5 hour stop over in Heathrow for £120. If I cant be arsed waiting 5 hours I might just get train up. I found that on sky scanner and for some reason when I searched for Paris to Heathrow that ticket wasnt available, it only gave me indirect to Manchester.

That was booked today late morning, likely to have changed by now. Also, I did notice that the Eurostar changes quite a lot. One minute its saying no availability for Saturday or Sunday, after refreshing 10 mins later some options appear. You can also try to book using the Eurostar.fr site, there seemed to be more availability on that. 
Logged

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Today at 09:00:32 pm
You can use two apps to plan your trip and buy various tickets. These are Bonjour RATP or IDF Mobilities. The type of ticket will depend upon the zones you wish to visit - CDG is zone 5, Orly is zone 4. The stadium is in zone 2.

It will likely be more expensive than buying on the day and using single tickets but if you want to be prepared and not queue the apps are helpful but complicated.

T+ Tickets are just City zone 1 so won't be much use. The Navigo can be purchased for either a day (selecting the zones) or a week (Mon-Sun only). Normally you would require a physical Navigo card from the stations which are then loaded with your tickets. However if you have a later Samsung phone this can be used to both purchase and validate tickets at the machine in the station using NFC - https://alertify.eu/passengers-can-now-buy-paris-metro-tickets-on-their-smartphones/

Both apps will require you to register. They will also make you download an app called Ticket sans contact which just sits on your phone and enables the tickets to work. One thing to note is that if you choose a weekly Navigo it will need you to add a picture to your account which is the same as the physical Navigo.

A zone 1-5 weekly Navigo is 22.80 but would expire Sun night. This will cover all the transport you might need (RER, Metro, busses) except specialist airport busses such as the shuttle that is needed from Orly to get to the RER line. CDG has the RER line anyway.

If it is too much hassle or the app tells you that your phone is not compatible, just buy what you need on the days you are there.

Thanks mate
Logged

Online Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We go again
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 09:41:25 pm »
This is helpful. The fanzone is near Guar Du Lyon ( I think)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdGwK-rK4I4
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 09:50:37 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:57:18 pm
Well be on the 2.20 ferry and I cant see that changing as the midnight service will have the 4pm coach on. Id rather leave at 6 anyway as youve missed the majority of the rush hour traffic. Seems odds that we dont have to provide any passport details in advance of the ferry crossing?
2.20 I'd guess yes. Would have thought those who booked earlier would be leaving earlier though 🤔.
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 09:54:30 pm »
Quote from: dmsouthy on Today at 07:08:10 pm
Keen to know this as well. I think I previously read that there is an app which is really handy but cant find that message now

Metro tickets piece of piss.  Match ticket, now thats another story.  Still hoping for one further sale tomorrow afternoon.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We go again
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 09:50:37 pm
2.20 I'd guess yes. Would have thought those who booked earlier would be leaving earlier though 🤔.

Im on the 2:20 too
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online Minore

  • Late Night Cruiser of Swedish *ahem* "TV" Channels.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
    • Spirit of Shankly
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 10:57:49 pm »
Still no info for overseas collection?
Logged

Online Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We go again
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 11:03:05 pm »
Did someone mention a WhatsApp group for people to join?
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2877 on: Today at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 11:03:05 pm
Did someone mention a WhatsApp group for people to join?

In the ticketless thread. South Derry Laggo is the man
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 