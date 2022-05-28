When a seller transfers his electronic ticket via the UEFA app to another person, can the seller withdraw the transaction / take the ticket back *after* the transfer has been done?



Bit of background here coz I got sorted from UEFA. Tickets were a max of 2. When you transfer the guest ticket (not the applicant ticket) like I just did it to my kid, you cannot get it back unless he sends it back to you. Once the recipient has control of it that is it. The recipient in turn can send it on to whomever they want. Also to get the tickets downloaded in the first place to the app (I'm talking about the applicant now) you have to register with the email you used when you put in for the ticket ballot and then they send you a code while you are registering for the app. So thoughts are as follows - the touts that are selling 1 ticket (hopefully the guest ticket) through a reputable touting site (cough cough) and offer a guarantee are "probably" an ok bet and can transfer to you pretty easily. The ones that are offering 2 - you would think they created a throwaway email account when they applied for tickets and will have to give you the PW to take control of that email account because the code UEFA sends you is only valid for a certain amount of time. So I am saying getting a guest ticket sounds a hell of a lot easier than getting an applicant ticket which requires a good bit or cooperation from them. Makes you wonder if a few people won tickets, will sell the guest ticket and then not bother showing up for their own but pocket a good amount of profit still.