« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 107254 times)

Offline LincsRedbob

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • Hold your head up high
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 03:17:39 pm »
But once in portal ( if he does send ) can he take back ?
Logged
Fought them all the way. Proud to be amongst some great supporters.

SOS member 4969        12.09.12 JUSTICE FOR THE 96

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Apologies if been asked before but are powerbanks/chargers defo ok for this? ticket says they're allowed but read stories about madrid and people losing them or worse.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:17:21 pm
Yeah - just whether there's a delay going out to connect that would fuck me over.
just the risk you take but more than not it's usually fine, only thing if it's different bookings obviously missing it will come out of your pocket
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 03:30:23 pm
Apologies if been asked before but are powerbanks/chargers defo ok for this? ticket says they're allowed but read stories about madrid and people losing them or worse.
UEFA specifically say to bring them so should be sound, I'd take one you're okay with losing cause if you get a twat security guard there's no point arguing
Logged

Online tarkens

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:17:21 pm
Yeah - just whether there's a delay going out to connect that would fuck me over.

Kyiv 2018, we were meant to go Manchester to Copenhagen on Thursday morning, 3h layover, Copenhagen to Kyiv, nice and easy, in Kyiv Thursday late afternoon

our EasyJet flight from Manchester to Copenhagen was delayed 5h so we missed our flight from Copenhagen to Kyiv, pretty much all flights to Kyiv on Thursday and Friday, no matter where from, were sold out, so we ended up having a night out in Copenhagen, then flew from Copenhagen to Milan on Friday evening, few hours in Milan and 2am flight from Milan to Chernivtsi in Ukraine, then Chernivtsi to Kyiv around 7am and we got to Kyiv at 8am on Saturday :D
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 03:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:30:49 pm
just the risk you take but more than not it's usually fine, only thing if it's different bookings obviously missing it will come out of your pocket

Yeah mate, it is different bookings :D
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
There's a flight for £153 on EasyJet - one way - Manchester to Paris on Friday if anyone's still looking.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 03:34:50 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 03:32:01 pm
Kyiv 2018, we were meant to go Manchester to Copenhagen on Thursday morning, 3h layover, Copenhagen to Kyiv, nice and easy, in Kyiv Thursday late afternoon

our EasyJet flight from Manchester to Copenhagen was delayed 5h so we missed our flight from Copenhagen to Kyiv, pretty much all flights to Kyiv on Thursday and Friday, no matter where from, were sold out, so we ended up having a night out in Copenhagen, then flew from Copenhagen to Milan on Friday evening, few hours in Milan and 2am flight from Milan to Chernivtsi in Ukraine, then Chernivtsi to Kyiv around 7am and we got to Kyiv at 8am on Saturday :D

Haha - sounds like a mare for the most part!
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 03:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:13:05 pm
Not sure if this is the same thing you're talking about, as it mentions Mobilis - but, this 'Paris Visite' is what I'll be going for and allows travel on all public transport. Various prices for different zones and number of days you need for - it seems a bit pricey, but if you're there for a few days it may be worthwhile.....

https://www.ratp.fr/en/titres-et-tarifs/paris-visite-travel-pass

Yeah the "Paris Visite" pass is a bit much for what I need.  This allows for you to use SNCF (which i don't need)

Looks like the Navigo Weekly pass which covers all zones on Metro and RER might be the one for me.   £20 for the week.  Saves all the hassle of pissing around buying tickets.

https://www.ratp.fr/en/titres-et-tarifs/navigo-monthly-and-weekly-travel-passes
Logged

Offline harrythedog

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Quote from: LincsRedbob on Today at 02:53:19 pm
Ok need some help here well just some input really
Via Twitter somebody selling a cat1 ticket netural section says face value £600 wanted £2,000 I turned down obviously but now after much dialog its £750.
Says can put in my ticket portal which Ive just downloaded. Sent various screen shots of emails etc.

To help my side I said Id probably pay half now and half when I get but can he take the ticket back ?
Not sure what to do but I am going and a ticket would be great but hate to get scammed as Im wise enough to know risks

This aint some guy called malakai is it mate? If so massive swerve. I was speaking with him Ive the weekend he was trying to sell tickets in a non existent block U10 row 79. When I challenged him hes switched the seats to U11 row 54. Deffo scam artist!!!!
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:31:32 pm
UEFA specifically say to bring them so should be sound, I'd take one you're okay with losing cause if you get a twat security guard there's no point arguing

Nice one, will take a cheapo with me. cheers
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 03:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:33:06 pm
Yeah mate, it is different bookings :D
I've done it before was shitting it but was sound
Logged

Offline LincsRedbob

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • Hold your head up high
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 04:40:38 pm »
Quote from: harrythedog on Today at 03:39:33 pm
This aint some guy called malakai is it mate? If so massive swerve. I was speaking with him Ive the weekend he was trying to sell tickets in a non existent block U10 row 79. When I challenged him hes switched the seats to U11 row 54. Deffo scam artist!!!!

No mate The Friendly punter on Twitter should I ask seat number etc ?
Logged
Fought them all the way. Proud to be amongst some great supporters.

SOS member 4969        12.09.12 JUSTICE FOR THE 96

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm »
Sorted the last part of my travel. In case anyone is yet to sort, here's what I've done - not worked out too badly considering other prices.

Friday 27th - Manchester to Paris CDG (EasyJet)
Sunday 29th - Paris CDG to Venice (AirFrance) then Venice to Manchester (Jet2)

£330
Logged

Offline harrythedog

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: LincsRedbob on Today at 04:40:38 pm
No mate The Friendly punter on Twitter should I ask seat number etc ?
[/quote
Quote from: LincsRedbob on Today at 04:40:38 pm
No mate The Friendly punter on Twitter should I ask seat number etc ?
Id ask for a screen shot of his confirmation email when he purchased the ticket to include his email address and the block/row/seat number hes selling you!!
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 12:31:49 pm
Check out the Carte Mobilis ticket .

https://www.ratp.fr/en/titres-et-tarifs/mobilis

It's a day ticket that runs from 00.00 hours until midnight . Gives access to Metro , RER , buses etc and can get to include all 5 travel zones . Just to note , that as the pass expires at midnight , if your train arrives at your destination after this time , you wont be able to exit the station .

I'm staying in a zone 5 area , and if it looks like the train after the game wont arrive by midnight will just pay for a single ticket at the station .

Just having a look at this, do you know if this covers the Orly Bus in to Denfert Rochereau? If so this is a bargain for me!
Logged

Offline davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:31:32 pm
UEFA specifically say to bring them so should be sound, I'd take one you're okay with losing cause if you get a twat security guard there's no point arguing

I read hundreds had them confiscated at the Rangers final.
Pot luck is the answer.
Logged

Offline rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 06:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 02:47:05 pm
Travel finally sorted.... Almost.

Need to decide whether a 2 hour gap between flights at an airport is enough to get on the flight back to Manchester. No checked bags. Delay is what could kill me.

Should be. Ive got about that in Barcelona flying back on the Sunday.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 05:15:45 pm
Just having a look at this, do you know if this covers the Orly Bus in to Denfert Rochereau? If so this is a bargain for me!

I don't think it does . Paris Visite travel pass does though ( check all the zones you'll need covering ) - link below :

https://www.ratp.fr/en/titres-et-tarifs/paris-visite-travel-pass
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 06:24:14 pm
I read hundreds had them confiscated at the Rangers final.
Pot luck is the answer.
if people were getting them taken at Madrid it's no surprise they were in Seville, just make your phone is well charged before going to stadium and if they take it so be it and move on
Logged

Online dmsouthy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 08:37:59 pm »
Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but cant go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.

Any help appreciated!
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 08:58:00 pm »
Quote from: dmsouthy on Today at 08:37:59 pm
Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but cant go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.

Any help appreciated!

Don't know what you deem a ridiculous amount of money, but I posted an option above that I managed to get for £330 earlier on.
Logged

Online dmsouthy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: piechnik_bench on May 13, 2022, 10:53:14 am
This is still available if anyone wants it or knows anyone struggling to get over there cheaply?

Ill reduce the price down to £249 to help a red get over there.

I cant receive private messages as Im a new member but my brother posts on here and can vouch. His name is mersey_paradiso and has 10,000 posts and will be happy to pass my mobile number on etc if you want to message him or reply to this message.

*Edit - a mod has kindly upped my post count to enable private messages so you can now message me if youre interested.

This still going mate? I cant private message as new member
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm »
Questions,

What's an acceptable rate for an overpriced ticket (in the current market) - I've got an option of £2300 Cat 1/2 on the neutral side near the Madrid side.

What's the segregation like usually at UEFA events, If I'm in the Neutral Section could I potentially take a walk around to our side?
Logged

Online dmsouthy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:58:00 pm
Don't know what you deem a ridiculous amount of money, but I posted an option above that I managed to get for £330 earlier on.

Thanks, I saw that and very much tempted by the return leg which is about £250. Its just that I need to fly out on the Saturday due to childcare, I can only find indirect flights on the sat and cheapest is £400ish for one way
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm »
£205 EasyJet on the Saturday, arrives at 2pm though. Or pay £250 for an earlier flight with them - arrive at 10:30 or 12'ish.
Logged

Online 1186497

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Not sure if itll help anyone but got these booked and now not heading over.  Can exchange for other dates, but happy to sell if someone can make use (although I need to call to check I can change passenger name. 

Car Channel tunnel booking for up to 4 people

Thursday to Monday.

Folkestone 20.50 Thursday
Returning from Calais at 15.20 on Monday
£300

DM me if interested.
Logged

Offline Jaska

  • Hävytön mulkku - cheek shagger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
When a seller transfers his electronic ticket via the UEFA app to another person, can the seller withdraw the transaction / take the ticket back *after* the transfer has been done?
Logged

Online User-name

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 09:56:07 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:40 pm by User-name »
Logged

Offline Jaska

  • Hävytön mulkku - cheek shagger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 10:03:00 pm »
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 10:28:40 pm »
If anyones booked with Coach Innovations, theyve added an FAQ Note - https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/common-questions

Main point being that some booked coaches may now leave up to two hours earlier than provisionally planned.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Usman1987

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 10:32:07 pm »
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Today at 10:32:07 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .
if your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are classed as unvaccinated and need a test
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Today at 10:32:07 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .

If you are double jabbed plus ideally boosted then just download your COVID pass from the NHS app and show that on your phone. No other requirements.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 