Somebody selling a ticket with this pdf. Is it so that the legit orders/invoices are always from UEFA?



it does look similar to the one I got when buying in the UEFA ballot returns on Thursday. Only thing I’d say is that the address field looks a totally different font to the rest of the document, and when I look at mine it’s all the same font. Looks like it’s been typed in? Could be wrong though.Ask for the full receipt/invoice, as you can download it in PDF from your UEFA account