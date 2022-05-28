« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 99993 times)

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 07:14:28 pm
Cant take a case of beers then and £10 a pint!

It started off like that early doors in Madrid, after a while the more people arrived they just gave up and everyone was just going back the shops to get more
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,421
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:05:10 pm
It started off like that early doors in Madrid, after a while the more people arrived they just gave up and everyone was just going back the shops to get more
Haha now you mention it I remember some weird beer serving place but couldn't get near it.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 08:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:07:14 pm
Haha now you mention it I remember some weird beer serving place but couldn't get near it.

We went the shop first early on and got some cans, went to walk in with them in carrier bag and they said we cant come in here with them. Walked further down and just strolled in on the next side street nobody there. Few hours later everyone was just turning up with loads of crates so off we went and got some more in from the shop and came back, they werent bothered then theyd just given up stopping everyone. Can see the French police being the same, theyll try early on but then give up, itd be a hell of a task to stop thousands getting in with them when we are coming and going from all angles.
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Long live the King
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 08:33:07 pm »
Yesterday, Thursday 19 May, Spirit of Shankly met with the Club as part of ongoing dialogue over tickets for the Champions League final and allocations in general.
 
Firstly, we would like to thank the club for being so transparent and walking us through these ticket allocations at such a critical and busy time of the season. None of us wants to discuss such matters when weve all got Sunday to look forward to, but we dont underestimate the level of concern for some of our members.
 
The club confirmed that they expect more tickets to be released to supporters in the coming days and that the final overall allocation breakdown will be very similar to that in Madrid in 2019.
 
The current 85% supporter allocation, which includes the general ballot (64%) and those supporters with contracts (21%), will rise further as we approach the final. It was noted that these are rounded numbers and should be considered when looking at the figures. The Club also confirmed that they have contacted UEFA for any additional tickets but we think any more will be unlikely.
 
We are now going to wait until after the Champions League final when we will meet with the Club again to review the final ticket allocations and continue the conversation regarding how tickets are allocated and sold to supporters.
 

We thank members for raising their concerns with us.

With regard to UEFA, we are aware that LFC asked for a fairer and greater allocation but no more tickets have been forthcoming and they dont  expect any more to materialise.

During the meeting, ironically, UEFA released a batch of tickets available to those who were initially unsuccessful in their first ballot. This highlights the basic problem: 12,000 UEFA tickets in a free-for-all ballot that should have been shared between fans of the finalists.

It is clear that UEFA are adamant that this is how they want to operate and individual clubs are powerless to change this policy. We will continue to approach UEFA via Football Supporters Europe to lobby for a percentage of these tickets to be included in the finalists allocations.

This includes the cost of tickets. We asked that Liverpool support our representations to UEFA to reduce extortionate prices in the future, as we will via Football Supporters Europe.

Regards,

Joe Blott

Chair

Spirit of Shankly




No idea how many but people with low wait list positions might want to cross fingers.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 08:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:32:17 pm
Did you find anyone? I am due back in to Gatwick at 7.05, this isn't probably helpful to you, as I don't drive but before i book train tickets was wondering if you were able to get sorted and if so if i could get in for the lift back also? Thanks

I'm on that flight mate , keep me updated with any info you get 👍
Logged

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • Born and Bred
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 09:06:24 pm »
Not sure if this has been posted but I've been waiting for this page to be updated...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 09:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 05:46:32 pm
Been lucky enough to get two tickets for me and my mate today.

Any of you fellas got any advice on best travel routes etc? Gonna start planning tonight but just after some advice.

We only booked last week.

10:15pm Irish Ferry Dover-Calais. Cheap hotel near Calais. Drive to Paris Sat morning. Cheap hotel outside Paris on Sat night and ferry back on Sunday lunchtime. Less than £400 all in for 2 of us including ferry, hotels and match tickets.
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:39:52 pm
nope - i arrive back into Gatwick at 7.25am. Booked on to the 10.16am from Euston which might be a little tight as I need to drop off some stuff in my car which is parked near the airport, or I might just lug it all to Liverpool i guess. just expecting the train to be heaving so don't really wanna be carrying stuff i bought in Paris or whatever. staying the night at an easyhotel then train back at 5pm or so the next day.

Haven't booked train fare yet, but was looking at going direct from Gatwick train station in to Birmingham and change there
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 08:00:45 pm
I'm flying out of orly airport on the Sunday, there are night buses from gare de lyon every half hour up to about 0330 or 0400, that's what I'm planning on using to get back. staying out near the airport on Friday night so can use that as a trial run.

Nice one fella. Was looking at all the train tickets I'd need and using https://en.parisinfo.com/transport/73375/Orlyval it comes to 49.40 euros which seems expensive
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 