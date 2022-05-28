need a little help from anyone who managed to buy tickets from club, i was on the waiting list and got email to say can hopefully purchase tomorrow from 8:15 but its first come first served. Dont wanna spend ages looking at map trying to work out where cheapest i can buy are in case i am too late, as soon as i get through the que which blocks do i need to look for and does it show you straight away the price if you hover over it or something. I know it sounds stupid but was devoed to miss out in the ballot and to get this chance dont wanna mess it up . Any tips or help much appreciated