« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 94301 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm
I guess you'd be emailed after 3pm Friday and sale Monday.

However, for Madrid they rang anyone up after the initial waiting list sale until sold out.

Suppose it depends how many is left...
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm
I guess you'd be emailed after 3pm Friday and sale Monday.

However, for Madrid they rang anyone up after the initial waiting list sale until sold out.

Cheers mate - fingers crossed !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 03:32:19 pm
Very outside chance then for me if not everyone takes them up !

Does anyone know when the next on the waiting list may get a chance if not all taken ?

would hold on to your phone if you're within 50 or so of the latest criteria
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:44:06 pm
would hold on to your phone if you're within 50 or so of the latest criteria

Exactly 50 mate - hope you're right !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online GWats77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 03:47:48 pm »
If your flying into Paris you need to fill in a passenger locator form

https://app.euplf.eu/#/

Quicker you get thru the airport, the quicker the fun starts.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 04:05:19 pm »
the last few ballots now have shown a very good rule of thumb that 1 position on the waiting list equates to 1.5 or 1.6 tickets on average...
Logged

Offline Forbsie

  • Aka Fourbees
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • 11th August 1977...Remember the Date
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 04:07:18 pm »
Email is out 454 tickets left and Waiting positions 1-298 eligible to purchase tickets.
Logged
If Kenny Dalglish had simply played football for Liverpool he would be an Anfield hero. However, the fact that he managed the club to even greater success guarantees him the status of a legend.

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,680
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm »
this really informative web page  was put on Liverpool's Reddit page about what Liverpool fans can expect going to Paris. For things like travel in the city etc.  I thought I would post here also.


https://www.thelocal.fr/20220518/what-liverpool-fans-coming-to-paris-for-champions-league-final-need-to-know/
Logged

Offline macksmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 04:22:34 pm »
just had mail from club , lucky as f**k as im 188 on the list, about time i had some luck.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 04:28:24 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 03:47:48 pm
If your flying into Paris you need to fill in a passenger locator form

https://app.euplf.eu/#/

Quicker you get thru the airport, the quicker the fun starts.

Just for flying? Wonder if you need it for Eurostar. EDIT: just actually bothered to click the link and it does say Air only

Anyone got Eurostar to France recently know how strict they are on Antigen test? I never bothered with booster so will need to do one

I went to Paris in Feb and nothing got checked, waste of money
Logged

Online GWats77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 04:33:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:28:24 pm
Just for flying? Wonder if you need it for Eurostar. EDIT: just actually bothered to click the link and it does say Air only

Anyone got Eurostar to France recently know how strict they are on Antigen test? I never bothered with booster so will need to do one

I went to Paris in Feb and nothing got checked, waste of money

Yea just for air, not sure what Eurostar is doing.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm »
So, that uefa stadium guide posted earlier says that for entry to France you need :

 A COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that you were fully vaccinated at least 28 days before arrival or at most 270 days.

 Or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken at most 48 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at least 11 days and at most 6 months before departure from the first embarkation point.


I had a booster back in October, but my second dose was way more than 270 days...in fact well over a year ago now.

But, there's no mention about booster vaccinations in that first point - are they not counting boosters ?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
So, that uefa stadium guide posted earlier says that for entry to France you need :

 A COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that you were fully vaccinated at least 28 days before arrival or at most 270 days.

 Or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken at most 48 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at least 11 days and at most 6 months before departure from the first embarkation point.


I had a booster back in October, but my second dose was way more than 270 days...in fact well over a year ago now.

But, there's no mention about booster vaccinations in that first point - are they not counting boosters ?
booster means you're fine
Logged

Online Radoo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 07:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
So, that uefa stadium guide posted earlier says that for entry to France you need :

 A COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that you were fully vaccinated at least 28 days before arrival or at most 270 days.

 Or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken at most 48 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

 Or a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at least 11 days and at most 6 months before departure from the first embarkation point.


I had a booster back in October, but my second dose was way more than 270 days...in fact well over a year ago now.

But, there's no mention about booster vaccinations in that first point - are they not counting boosters ?

Theres no time limit if you had your booster.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm
booster means you're fine
Quote from: Radoo on Yesterday at 07:41:34 pm
Theres no time limit if you had your booster.
Thanks for the reassurance guys !
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm »
I have 2 return flights from Dublin to Bordeaux if this helps anyone. Out 26 back 29th.
Theres a train from Bordeaux to a Paris.
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm »
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
So UEFA allowed a 57k stadium with 4 screens in front of each stand to screen the final tonight in Seville and are now considering a fan zone with screens in Paris too.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 09:31:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm
'There is NOTHING left to drink at the Eintracht-Turn. Nothing to drink. disgusting Are you kidding, UEFA?':-

https://twitter.com/LarsWienand/status/1527010233662464002 (German journalist)





^ makes sense - searing 34C at kick off - and there is nothing to drink for the fans....

Sorry to bring this back to the water thing but UEFA once again showing complete disregard for fan safety. It drives me fucking insane. Its completely unacceptable. If you cant ensure theres enough water in the stadium, youve got no fucking business taking it off us on the way in. I fucking hate these pricks. Doesnt even cross their mind because theyve only ever sat in the posh seats. Pricks.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline macksmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 pm »
need a little help from anyone who managed to buy tickets from club, i was on the waiting list and got email to say can hopefully purchase tomorrow from 8:15 but its first come first served. Dont wanna spend ages looking at map trying to work out where cheapest i can buy are in case i am too late, as soon as i get through the que which blocks do i need to look for and does it show you straight away the price if you hover over it or something.  I know it sounds stupid but was devoed to miss out in the ballot and to get this chance dont wanna mess it up . Any tips or help much appreciated
Logged

Online Radoo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: macksmate on Yesterday at 09:51:25 pm
need a little help from anyone who managed to buy tickets from club, i was on the waiting list and got email to say can hopefully purchase tomorrow from 8:15 but its first come first served. Dont wanna spend ages looking at map trying to work out where cheapest i can buy are in case i am too late, as soon as i get through the que which blocks do i need to look for and does it show you straight away the price if you hover over it or something.  I know it sounds stupid but was devoed to miss out in the ballot and to get this chance dont wanna mess it up . Any tips or help much appreciated

Easiest way is to use the price slider on top of the stadium seating plan and it will only show you the tickets which are within your price bracket.
Logged

Offline macksmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
Easiest way is to use the price slider on top of the stadium seating plan and it will only show you the tickets which are within your price bracket.

cheers mate, guess it will be obvious once i log in tomorrow, just so bloody nervous now, wont sleep until im sorted.
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Yesterday at 10:09:29 am
I don't think the train goes from the airport, you'll have to go into Beauvais to get the train. We've booked the shuttle bus from Beauvais airport into Port Maillot then its metro from there.

Cheers mate where cab you book the shuttle bus ?
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Just had a look can get a taxi from beauvais Airport to train station for between 12-15 euros then train to paris for 13 euros.
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm »
Logged

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm »
Big ask, my dad has got himself a ticket and wants to meet me in Paris. But, he's had to visit family in Torrevieja/Alicante, is anyone travelling from there that he could go with and split the costs?
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Offline Jim SH

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2466 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm
this really informative web page  was put on Liverpool's Reddit page about what Liverpool fans can expect going to Paris. For things like travel in the city etc.  I thought I would post here also.


https://www.thelocal.fr/20220518/what-liverpool-fans-coming-to-paris-for-champions-league-final-need-to-know/

Thanks for posting!   :)
Logged

Offline d_sig8489

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 07:46:14 am »
No queue yet for today's sale, not sure if they will bother given such low numbers?  :-\

Good luck everyone trying to get tickets
Logged

Offline macksmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 07:58:31 am »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 07:46:14 am
No queue yet for today's sale, not sure if they will bother given such low numbers?  :-\

Good luck everyone trying to get tickets

nervous as anything , fingers crossed for me   
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 07:58:31 am »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 07:46:14 am
No queue yet for today's sale, not sure if they will bother given such low numbers?  :-\

Good luck everyone trying to get tickets
Its guaranteed isnt it?
Logged

Offline d_sig8489

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 08:02:14 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 07:58:31 am
Its guaranteed isnt it?

TICKET SALE

Tickets are available to purchase online from 8.15am Thursday May 19 to 7.30am Friday May 20 ONLY.

This sale will take place on a first come first served basis until tickets are sold out.

We cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all eligible supporters during this sale.
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 08:23:28 am »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 08:02:14 am
TICKET SALE

Tickets are available to purchase online from 8.15am Thursday May 19 to 7.30am Friday May 20 ONLY.

This sale will take place on a first come first served basis until tickets are sold out.

We cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all eligible supporters during this sale.
Ok fair enough. Im not that close on the waiting list so didnt pay attention
Logged

Offline gods_left_peg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 08:32:31 am »
Sold out now!

Actually they are showing again, people must have but loads in their baskets
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:57 am by gods_left_peg »
Logged
This club will always be the most important thing for ­millions of fans all over the world, just like Everton are the most important club to some people." - King Kenny

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 09:43:48 am »
For those that messaged asking about the ticket,

I managed to snag a £125 ticket. So I can now afford to go. Sorry to disappoint you all.

Was in a right state with checking out though. As someone posted above there was no queue, and every time i clicked the buy now link before 8.15, it just said there's no tickets available for you to purchase.

Fortunately I had a few tabs open so bang on 8.15 clicked the link and it took me straight to the ticket page. I used the select seats for me option, and it basketed a £125 ticket. Was in a right flap trying to check out, as thought that someone could still buy that ticket until I had completed the transaction.
Logged

Offline Jaska

  • Hävytön mulkku - cheek shagger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Has anyone bought a ticket from someone else? How does that process work exactly? Are the tickets electronic only and the seller can withdraw the transfer later on?
Logged

Online GWats77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 11:01:51 am
Has anyone bought a ticket from someone else? How does that process work exactly? Are the tickets electronic only and the seller can withdraw the transfer later on?

No, its paper tickets from the club - no idea from UEFA.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:34 pm by GWats77 »
Logged

Online Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 11:20:10 am
No, its paper tickets.

UEFA ballot tickets are electronic
Logged

Online Radoo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 12:26:13 pm »
Updated public transport times after the game:

Public transport will be operating at maximum capacity and there will be extra trains running post-match so that you can make your way back quickly and efficiently. Here are the last RER and metro trains running after the match:

RER B (La Plaine Stade de France)  01:51

RER D (Stade de France Saint-Denis)  01:31

Metro 13 (Saint-Denis  Porte de Paris)  01:12
Logged

Online GWats77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2478 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 12:26:13 pm
Updated public transport times after the game:

Public transport will be operating at maximum capacity and there will be extra trains running post-match so that you can make your way back quickly and efficiently. Here are the last RER and metro trains running after the match:

RER B (La Plaine Stade de France)  01:51

RER D (Stade de France Saint-Denis)  01:31

Metro 13 (Saint-Denis  Porte de Paris)  01:12

good to know as heading back to CDG after the match.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 