I know, I won’t get my day ruined over a battery bank. Should use some common senses tho - we live in a digital era and people got everything on their phones - public transport passes, payment options, boarding passes, vaccination certificates, etc, etc.



completey agree mate it's stupid to be taking battery packs from fans especially when uefa have mobile tickets but I learned from euro aways this year is foreign police don't care about anything and if they see if a small chance to go on a power trip they will