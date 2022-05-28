« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 76798 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 12:36:42 pm »
Could someone possible post screenshots of the maps showing remaining available seats, please?  Cheers.
JFT96 - YNWA

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 12:43:26 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:25:38 pm
So if my kid can't go, will there be names printed on the tickets (assuming they're paper).  Good chance that she won't be able to go, so would give the ticket to my mate who was unsuccessful, but wondering if it would cause issues if there's names on the tickets?  Ideally I'm going to try to find out this weekend if she can't come, so come Monday I could just put his name on the ticket if it would allow that, or does it have to be the member who was successful in the ballot when entering ticket details for travelling?

Names won't be printed on tickets via the Club.
JFT96 - YNWA

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:35:13 am
It is not 4.5k - where has that number come from?
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent

14% of 19,618 = 2,747
That includes all squad, official and media - not just team.

It's still too a high number, but let's not exaggerate

Don't our main sponsors and the infinite amounts of corporate deals we get ourselves into these days get tickets from that allocation? It sounds like a mad amount considering the relatively small numbers of players/staff and we're all thinking they're taking loads each but if the sponsors get there's from that pot then it's not gonna go _that_ far.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:48:15 pm
Don't our main sponsors and the infinite amounts of corporate deals we get ourselves into these days get tickets from that allocation?

Theyre listed separately as 2%
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:48:50 pm
Theyre listed separately as 2%

okay, then the players are taking the piss ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm »
So if that 14% is the player allocation then who is the original 382 top category seats outlined at top of the selling notice for? I assumed that was player allocation as it says it is allocated to be used as part of the players allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

This 382 is on top of the 19,618 (so making it the full 20,000 received from UEFA)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Any forms that need filling in for France prior to travel or is it a case of just having the vaccination status documents for border control?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm »
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!

Any recommendations?

Edit:

Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool  :no
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 01:10:09 pm »
Quote from: DPRP on May  9, 2022, 11:14:37 am
Hi...Man City fan here (don't start!) ...before I cancel my Paris arrangements (which I can do free of charge) wondered if anyone would like to take them on as I see hotels/airlines etc are fleecing everyone.

I have a Eurotunnel booking for 1 car (up to 5 occupants) from Folkestone to Calais on the Friday 4pm ish returning Sunday 4pm ish and a twin room in Hotel Astoria (Rue du Moscou) for the Friday and Saturday.

Eurotunnel is £314 total and the hotel is 294 total. To change the Eurotunnel I will need a name and car details plus payment. For the hotel, a name and payment.


will remove this shortly and cancel it all.

Good luck
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:48:15 pm
Don't our main sponsors and the infinite amounts of corporate deals we get ourselves into these days get tickets from that allocation? It sounds like a mad amount considering the relatively small numbers of players/staff and we're all thinking they're taking loads each but if the sponsors get there's from that pot then it's not gonna go _that_ far.

I think general club staff may come out of that 14%, as there does not seem to be a category they would fit into.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!

Any recommendations?

Edit:

Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool  :no
Scandalous aren't they lad, let me know if you can't make it. Got a mate who is giving his ticket to his lad so he's after one ;-)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:16:30 pm
Scandalous aren't they lad, let me know if you can't make it. Got a mate who is giving his ticket to his lad so he's after one ;-)

If I had a £ for everyone who has said that to me since yesterday Id be able to afford the flight  ;)

Seriously mate, something has to give...I honestly didn't expect to be drawn out hence I haven't done the 'sensible thing' like many who booked stuff weeks ago.

Think one or two are starting to pull out of the coach trips so may end up on one of them?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!

Any recommendations?

Edit:

Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool  :no

Heard of people flying to Brussels and getting the train.

Also worth checking out some other mad routes. If you can get down to London Standsted you can get a 97 flight direct to Marseille to get in Friday night, and then you can get a 7am train that gets in to Paris at 10am on the Saurday for 116. Don´t know where that leaves you getting back though.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 01:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:33:05 pm
Heard of people flying to Brussels and getting the train.

Also worth checking out some other mad routes. If you can get down to London Standsted you can get a 97 flight direct to Marseille to get in Friday night, and then you can get a 7am train that gets in to Paris at 10am on the Saurday for 116. Don´t know where that leaves you getting back though.

Cheers mate, think there'll be a lot of 'Googling' going on over the weekend.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:25:38 pm
So if my kid can't go, will there be names printed on the tickets (assuming they're paper).  Good chance that she won't be able to go, so would give the ticket to my mate who was unsuccessful, but wondering if it would cause issues if there's names on the tickets?  Ideally I'm going to try to find out this weekend if she can't come, so come Monday I could just put his name on the ticket if it would allow that, or does it have to be the member who was successful in the ballot when entering ticket details for travelling?

Someone correct me if Im wrong but I dont think the club have any problem with people doing that. You just cant make any changes once theyre purchased as UEFA are supplied with the details.

On the club website it says, If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.

Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased. Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 01:44:19 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:42:43 pm
Someone correct me if Im wrong but I dont think the club have any problem with people doing that. You just cant make any changes once theyre purchased as UEFA are supplied with the details.

On the club website it says, If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.

Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased. Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.

Thanks, yeah I saw that.  Will just stick to her details, frantically trying to find out what will happen if she misses the GCSE exams on the friday due to 'illness' ;D  Don't know if they're given an estimated grade, allowed to do the exam at a later date, or a big fat fail.

Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!

Any recommendations?

Edit:

Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool  :no

Blimey, they were £520 return yesterday.  I've been looking and still flights to places like Geneva, but then it's the trains that seem to be a stumbling point as a lot of them are pretty much booked up.  If you look back the last few pages on here there were some day return flights for between £575-650ish depending on who was organising the trip, Dominic Lipscombe was one of them.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 01:46:13 pm »
Quote from: DPRP on Today at 01:10:09 pm

will remove this shortly and cancel it all.

Good luck
Before you do mate - it might be worth re-posting again (I know you just have in a sense !) just to see if anyone takes it up today, that hadn't seen it first time round....although understand if time is limited in order to cancel.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm »
Skyscanner.net is a good way of comparing flight costs and might knock a few quid off your flights

Even if you just wanted to check flight times etc
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
Just in case anyone needs flights, mine are available (unsuccessful in ballot)

Luton-CDG. Easyjet
Saturday out 06.05am-08.25am
Sunday return 1.00pm-1.10pm

Plenty of time to make it up to Liverpool for the parade!

£130 FV plus £98 name change (includes pre-booked seats) = £228 total

DM if interested

Thanks
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:29:01 pm
If I had a £ for everyone who has said that to me since yesterday Id be able to afford the flight  ;)

Seriously mate, something has to give...I honestly didn't expect to be drawn out hence I haven't done the 'sensible thing' like many who booked stuff weeks ago.

Think one or two are starting to pull out of the coach trips so may end up on one of them?
Ha ha! I bet!

I booked a coach for £160 because I don't have a passport.... yet! Will be here by end of next week mind. Didn't think it would be though so that's why I went coach instead of spending hundreds on a flight I may not have been able to board!

If you don't get sorted happy to take the ticket for from you ha ha
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
Got lucky in ballot 1 out 2. Booked hotel through Booking.com as soon as they moved the final to Paris for £220 for 2 nights with a Best Western sponsored hotel. Worried about the cancellations which usually start to be instigated by hotels around now, claiming card declined etc. is there anyway around preventing them doing that under the likes of booking.com T&Cs or anyone experienced it before? TIA
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: harrythedog on Today at 01:52:14 pm
Got lucky in ballot 1 out 2. Booked hotel through Booking.com as soon as they moved the final to Paris for £220 for 2 nights with a Best Western sponsored hotel. Worried about the cancellations which usually start to be instigated by hotels around now, claiming card declined etc. is there anyway around preventing them doing that under the likes of booking.com T&Cs or anyone experienced it before? TIA
I believe you can log in and pay for your room so that they can't cancel
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:52:53 pm
I believe you can log in and pay for your room so that they can't cancel

Saw a post about that before but cant find it now
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 01:58:38 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:44:19 pm
Thanks, yeah I saw that.  Will just stick to her details, frantically trying to find out what will happen if she misses the GCSE exams on the friday due to 'illness' ;D  Don't know if they're given an estimated grade, allowed to do the exam at a later date, or a big fat fail.

Haha bad timing to have exams

Im just going to stick my details down when my mate purchases the ticket. The fact the club are implying that no names changes can be made once purchased would indicate that making a name change is ok
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 02:39:06 pm »
Whats the latest we could wait to book a day trip? We are waiting to actually purchase the tickets on Monday first as we really need 120 quid ones or less and get lucky. Would we be fine availability wise to start booking the travel after Monday? Don't know how quickly the usually sell out. We went to Kiev and just went on one of the LFC charter flights day trip, can't even remember which airline it was.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
High end Hospitality getting tickets has always been the case. When the Annie road is done will add 1700 into the ballot and guarantee that executive lounge of 171. However what nobody realises is if a player or media or ex player has hospitality, They 2 lots of tickets one from owning a box/hospitality and one from being a player/media.  For example bt sport and the premier league get at least 8 guaranteed for every final from hospitality and then whatever else they get from the other allocation.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
I have a Eurostar ticket London to Paris on the Friday at 17:30 that I paid £138 for. Won't be going any longer but figure it might be a good way for someone else to get there. Issue is my name will be on the ticket and can't see any way of changing it - Anyone know if you can sell Eurostar tickets onwards to others?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:39:06 pm
Whats the latest we could wait to book a day trip? We are waiting to actually purchase the tickets on Monday first as we really need 120 quid ones or less and get lucky. Would we be fine availability wise to start booking the travel after Monday? Don't know how quickly the usually sell out. We went to Kiev and just went on one of the LFC charter flights day trip, can't even remember which airline it was.

Id speak to sport options or Football Travel Limited to see what availability they have.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Nosss on Today at 02:57:08 pm
I have a Eurostar ticket London to Paris on the Friday at 17:30 that I paid £138 for. Won't be going any longer but figure it might be a good way for someone else to get there. Issue is my name will be on the ticket and can't see any way of changing it - Anyone know if you can sell Eurostar tickets onwards to others?


https://help.eurostar.com/faq/be-en/question/Can-I-change-the-name-on-my-booking
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Nosss on Today at 02:57:08 pm
I have a Eurostar ticket London to Paris on the Friday at 17:30 that I paid £138 for. Won't be going any longer but figure it might be a good way for someone else to get there. Issue is my name will be on the ticket and can't see any way of changing it - Anyone know if you can sell Eurostar tickets onwards to others?

Yes, Eurostar will allow you to change the name on the booking for a fee of £30. Its not something they advertise but if you ring them up with the persons name, DOB and email then they will change the name on the booking. Getting through to them by phone is very difficult though and you will need to set aside a good few hours trying.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 04:04:22 pm »
I don't know if it helps anyone, but we held off booking anything until last night when we knew we were successful- 2 of us (possibly 3) going. This is what we have done:

Drive down to Dover and get the 10:15pm Irish Ferries crossing from Dover to Calais (land at 12:45pm)- £149 return for car and 3 of us.
Stay at F1 Hotel in Dunkerque- £40 for a triple room with breakfast for all 3 (I know!).
Wake up at 8ish and drive to Paris- arrive by 12:30pm. Park at the secure parking near the Stadium for 15 EUR for 24 hours
Afternoon in Paris, Fan Park etc. and then go to Stadium
Walk back to car and drive out of Paris to stay at another cheap hotel outside of Paris on route back to Calais.
Ferry back Calais- Dover at 12:55pm- land 1:25pm in Dover.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
 So I have 6x return flights to sell from MCR > Paris CDG.
depart May 27th @ 14:15 - arrive 16:45.
Return May 30th @ 17:25 - arrive 17:50.

£400 each. prices currently on same flight are nearly £1k.

Hopefully it can be mutually beneficial, we just want our money back and in the process someone is getting drastically cheaper flights.

Thanks.


Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm »
Anyone worrying about Booking.com (hotels pulling out) I messaged the hotel via the app and just asked them to charge the card to cover the room. Hoping this should ensure they can't pull out on us now.
Staying in the Barbes area a few miles from the ground.
I've got a ticket but the two lads I'm going with haven't. The hotel in Dieppe that were kipping in Friday night after the ferry only lets you pay at the hotel so hoping that one doesn't get pulled!

Is anyone on the Newhaven to dieppe ferry?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Hi guys

Long time viewer, first time poster - but thought I'd share some of the info I've found from my extensive research for Paris..

Sadly, me and my old man didn't get a ticket in the ballot (0 / 3 now with Kiev / Madrid / Paris) so we won't be travelling on this occassion, but ticket allocation is another story.

The flights we'd been keeping an eye on, you can get for £300 per person (much cheaper than the other routes doing the round), but it'll take a bit of SkyScanner jiggery pokery

Basically - it's Liverpool - Paris Orly outbound only (on the morning of the final - 28th) - but it in as one way on Skyscnaner, and gets you there for about midday (£150 outbound).

Then flight back is midday from Orly on the 29th, and it's back to Luton for 18:30 in the evening (you have to change in Milan) - about £160.

Thought someone would benefit from my research at least!!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 05:01:40 pm »
Nice one.

After the joy of the ballots yesterday checked my passport today to find it had expired, think I'm cursed. Nervous wait now.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!

Any recommendations?

Edit:

Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool  :no

Update I've just gone back on and bagged a return trip for less than it was showing earlier - just touched lucky as they must have literally just put another on...

Keep refreshing would be my tip https://tickets.vueling.com/ScheduleSelectNew.aspx
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 05:16:13 pm »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 04:32:00 pm
Anyone worrying about Booking.com (hotels pulling out) I messaged the hotel via the app and just asked them to charge the card to cover the room. Hoping this should ensure they can't pull out on us now.
Staying in the Barbes area a few miles from the ground.
I've got a ticket but the two lads I'm going with haven't. The hotel in Dieppe that were kipping in Friday night after the ferry only lets you pay at the hotel so hoping that one doesn't get pulled!

Is anyone on the Newhaven to dieppe ferry?

Thinking of doing same with our Booking.com reservation, let me know what response you get please mate
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2157 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm »
On the off chance someone has decided it is too much to try and get to Paris and has an option to buy in the ballot but would still like to get to a final I'm prepared to offer my FA Cup final ticket in some form of swap, I'm trying to sort my mate who has been all over every season but missed out. FA Cup is not spare I'm willing to let it go if it means sorting my mate, pm me if interested lots of old timers on here can vouch for me. Mods sorry if this is out of line.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2158 on: Today at 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: harrythedog on Today at 05:16:13 pm
Thinking of doing same with our Booking.com reservation, let me know what response you get please mate

Booking.com wouldn't let me pay in full as it is dependent on the hotel. I decided to move onto AIRBNB and have had confirmed booking in centre of Paris cheaper than the hotel (£270, 4 people) and the person renting the apartment has been in great communication recommending bars which will show the game near to the apartment. They were 'Thirsty Mad Cat' & 'Cafe Oz' both recommended by other sources on twitter too!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2159 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Some availability on overnight dash coach innovations https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/liverpool-coach-travel-to-paris £199
