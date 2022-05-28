Hi guys
Long time viewer, first time poster - but thought I'd share some of the info I've found from my extensive research for Paris..
Sadly, me and my old man didn't get a ticket in the ballot (0 / 3 now with Kiev / Madrid / Paris) so we won't be travelling on this occassion, but ticket allocation is another story.
The flights we'd been keeping an eye on, you can get for £300 per person (much cheaper than the other routes doing the round), but it'll take a bit of SkyScanner jiggery pokery
Basically - it's Liverpool - Paris Orly outbound only (on the morning of the final - 28th) - but it in as one way on Skyscnaner, and gets you there for about midday (£150 outbound).
Then flight back is midday from Orly on the 29th, and it's back to Luton for 18:30 in the evening (you have to change in Milan) - about £160.
Thought someone would benefit from my research at least!!!