On the off chance someone has decided it is too much to try and get to Paris and has an option to buy in the ballot but would still like to get to a final I'm prepared to offer my FA Cup final ticket in some form of swap, I'm trying to sort my mate who has been all over every season but missed out. FA Cup is not spare I'm willing to let it go if it means sorting my mate, pm me if interested lots of old timers on here can vouch for me. Mods sorry if this is out of line.