I don't know if it helps anyone, but we held off booking anything until last night when we knew we were successful- 2 of us (possibly 3) going. This is what we have done:



Drive down to Dover and get the 10:15pm Irish Ferries crossing from Dover to Calais (land at 12:45pm)- £149 return for car and 3 of us.

Stay at F1 Hotel in Dunkerque- £40 for a triple room with breakfast for all 3 (I know!).

Wake up at 8ish and drive to Paris- arrive by 12:30pm. Park at the secure parking near the Stadium for 15 EUR for 24 hours

Afternoon in Paris, Fan Park etc. and then go to Stadium

Walk back to car and drive out of Paris to stay at another cheap hotel outside of Paris on route back to Calais.

Ferry back Calais- Dover at 12:55pm- land 1:25pm in Dover.