Someone correct me if Im wrong but I dont think the club have any problem with people doing that. You just cant make any changes once theyre purchased as UEFA are supplied with the details.
On the club website it says, If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.
Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased. Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.
Thanks, yeah I saw that. Will just stick to her details, frantically trying to find out what will happen if she misses the GCSE exams on the friday due to 'illness
'
Don't know if they're given an estimated grade, allowed to do the exam at a later date, or a big fat fail.
First time ever I've been successful - Christ on a bike the price of flights!
Any recommendations?
Edit:
Vueling are seriously taking the piss currently 699 Euros one way Paris - Liverpool
Blimey, they were £520 return yesterday. I've been looking and still flights to places like Geneva, but then it's the trains that seem to be a stumbling point as a lot of them are pretty much booked up. If you look back the last few pages on here there were some day return flights for between £575-650ish depending on who was organising the trip, Dominic Lipscombe was one of them.