Reposting this:





If anyone is struggling with finding a decent (quick) travel option to Paris, my brother has a spare Eurostar return ticket.



He can't make it now due to personal issues.



Arrives in Paris just before 4pm on the Saturday and leaves Paris at 8am on the Sunday.



Standard Class ticket going and Standard Premier Class coming back (including breakfast and comfy seat).



London - Paris 12:31-15:50 Sat

Paris - London 08:13-09:30 Sun



£349 face value but he's willing to take £299 for it now. £30 for Eurostar to amend the name on the booking which he'll pay for.



Ideal if you only have the weekend off and want to get back for the parade if we win it (touch wood)



PM me if you're interested and Ill pass his contact details on.



This is still available if anyone wants it or knows anyone struggling to get over there cheaply?Ill reduce the price down to £249 to help a red get over there.I cant receive private messages as Im a new member but my brother posts on here and can vouch. His name is mersey_paradiso and has 10,000 posts and will be happy to pass my mobile number on etc if you want to message him or reply to this message.*Edit - a mod has kindly upped my post count to enable private messages so you can now message me if youre interested.