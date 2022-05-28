« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 75144 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,629
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:55:21 am
20 for Istanbul. I mean they had no food or water in the ground, so hoping Paris is a bit better

This

Those little lads running alongside the taxis and buses flogging cans of Effes did good business that night.

Their prices made Wembley prices look like Aldi :)

We paid it though. It was a happy night.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 09:28:45 am »
Any lucky ones who are finding it difficult getting over or can't go feel free to message me  :wave Also have two wolves tickets if wanted. After waking up I'm still feeling the gut punch from yesterday so have to give it a shot. Was going to joke about being a slave for the day also but then realised I'd be serious ;D 
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:27:36 am
This

Those little lads running alongside the taxis and buses flogging cans of Effes did good business that night.

Their prices made Wembley prices look like Aldi :)

We paid it though. It was a happy night.
Yeah, we took a few cans but I think we ran out during the sixth hour on the bus to the ground  ;)
My mate got stung buying alcohol free Amstel at the ground.

Running after the fella telling everyone not to buy from him..

 ;D
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • Kop 306
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 09:34:28 am »
Somehow we've managed to be successful in 3 out of 4 ballots this year. Even the one we weren't successful in we were that low on the waiting list we ended up getting them.

Outrageous luck this year, long may it continue. My 4th Champions League Final - 7 of us together in the same application - it's going to be some trip, madness. Just need my passport now.........
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:39:50 am »
some of the swaps people are trying to do are insane. someone wants to swap a final ticket for a STH... permanently  :o
Logged
YNWA.

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:39:50 am
some of the swaps people are trying to do are insane. someone wants to swap a final ticket for a STH... permanently  :o

we go back to Turkey next season so there will be plenty of more chances yet for this amazing team and fanbase. Might want to hang on to the season ticket.
Logged

Offline RandalstownRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:39:50 am
some of the swaps people are trying to do are insane. someone wants to swap a final ticket for a STH... permanently  :o

😂
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 09:49:26 am »
Booked a cancellable hotel way back but unsuccessful in the ballot. Anyone had any experience with passing something like this on? Not looking to make a profit but if it's not too much hassle on my end to hand it over it could help someone out. Friday - Sunday for 2 people it is.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 09:53:44 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:39:50 am
some of the swaps people are trying to do are insane. someone wants to swap a final ticket for a STH... permanently  :o

Thing is you couldn't legitimately do this even if you wanted to as far as I can see - the fan update has been and gone and the ST holder could easily refuse to transfer games (or just recall them at the 11th hour) next season once they've had their fun in Paris!
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 09:55:21 am »
Quote from: The WASP on Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
Can't see how they would. They want details for stats purposes only surely. For example I was successful with my lad but he isn't going and another member who was unsuccessful was going to have it.

Yeah I think if you are buying the tickets, putting down another persons details is fine. Youve been able to distribute champions league tickets all season.
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:55:21 am
Yeah I think if you are buying the tickets, putting down another persons details is fine. Youve been able to distribute champions league tickets all season.

I think the Club are going to restrict your ability to do that from next season....
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 10:02:52 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 09:53:44 am
Thing is you couldn't legitimately do this even if you wanted to as far as I can see - the fan update has been and gone and the ST holder could easily refuse to transfer games (or just recall them at the 11th hour) next season once they've had their fun in Paris!
I know there's legitimate people out there but I'd struggle to do a ticket swap with anyone I didn't know very well
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 09:58:07 am
I think the Club are going to restrict your ability to do that from next season....

Yeah, Ive never done it but itll be interesting what they introduce next season.

I think entering someone elses details when the member/STH is purchasing the ticket is just so the club know who is travelling for their information. Has anyone done this in the past?
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 10:12:53 am »
Successful in ballot after being unsuccessful for the last 3 european finals. I know how hard it is to take for all who werent successful this time - hopefully a win tomorrow will cheer you up a bit.
Does anyone know if you can buy for others on your F&F list who were succesful also but were not part of the same application?
Logged

Offline Mikuss

  • Dynamo Midfielder
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,206
  • PSN- Mikuss
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 10:12:53 am
Successful in ballot after being unsuccessful for the last 3 european finals. I know how hard it is to take for all who werent successful this time - hopefully a win tomorrow will cheer you up a bit.
Does anyone know if you can buy for others on your F&F list who were succesful also but were not part of the same application?
Should be able too as all have the pre-requisites. Can then also book your seats together if possible.
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 10:14:49 am »
Tahts what I'm trying to do - get sests together for me and a mate - we applied seperately
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 10:14:49 am
Tahts what I'm trying to do - get sests together for me and a mate - we applied seperately

Yes you can as long as the person logging in qualifies
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 10:26:02 am »
Thats good - thanks
Logged

Online piechnik_bench

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 10:53:14 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Yesterday at 11:38:11 am
Reposting this:


If anyone is struggling with finding a decent (quick) travel option to Paris, my brother has a spare Eurostar return ticket.

He can't make it now due to personal issues.

Arrives in Paris just before 4pm on the Saturday and leaves Paris at 8am on the Sunday.

Standard Class ticket going and Standard Premier Class coming back (including breakfast and comfy seat).

London - Paris 12:31-15:50 Sat
Paris - London 08:13-09:30 Sun

£349 face value but he's willing to take £299 for it now. £30 for Eurostar to amend the name on the booking which he'll pay for.

Ideal if you only have the weekend off and want to get back for the parade if we win it (touch wood)

PM me if you're interested and Ill pass his contact details on.

This is still available if anyone wants it or knows anyone struggling to get over there cheaply?

Ill reduce the price down to £249 to help a red get over there.

I cant receive private messages as Im a new member but my brother posts on here and can vouch. His name is mersey_paradiso and has 10,000 posts and will be happy to pass my mobile number on etc if you want to message him or reply to this message.

*Edit - a mod has kindly upped my post count to enable private messages so you can now message me if youre interested.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:45 am by piechnik_bench »
Logged

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 10:56:34 am »
Sorry if it's been mentioned but does anyone know what ticket categories/areas of the ground still seem to have good availability for ballot winners?

Thanks
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online RedRon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 10:59:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:39:50 am
some of the swaps people are trying to do are insane. someone wants to swap a final ticket for a STH... permanently  :o

I'm looking for two as already booked for Paris and i'd happily sort out two tickets for a number of future premier league/domestic cup away games (and the home games). Don't want to be doing this but unsuccessful in the ballot for the two I entered and no chance at 10k in waiting list.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 10:56:34 am
Sorry if it's been mentioned but does anyone know what ticket categories/areas of the ground still seem to have good availability for ballot winners?

Thanks

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:46:31 am
Most cat 1 tickets gone,

Majority of cat 2 gone

most left are cat 3, handful of 4
Logged

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 09:58:07 am
I think the Club are going to restrict your ability to do that from next season....

They should definitely within reason, say if 2 members with credits qualify and 1 can't go they should allow max 1 to be transferred to another person and this should hopefully filter through eventually - the logic being not everyone likes going by themselves or we will end up with a lot of solo travelers - same time stops bulk people buying credits and not going.
Logged

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: piechnik_bench on Today at 10:53:14 am
I cant receive private messages as Im a new member but my brother posts on here and can vouch. His name is mersey_paradiso and has 10,000 posts and will be happy to pass my mobile number on etc if you want to message him or reply to this message.

I've upped your post count so you should be able to PM now mate.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 921
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
I have a spare room going in centre of Paris. Fri night and Sat night, double room, B&B. Pm me for details if anyone needs it.
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:27:36 am
This

Those little lads running alongside the taxis and buses flogging cans of Effes did good business that night.

Their prices made Wembley prices look like Aldi :)

We paid it though. It was a happy night.
Our coach doors opened and some kid nicked my scarf ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Liverpool FC took over 7000 tickets of normal match going fans....they passing on 4500 to players etc... Am I the only one thinking they released percentages to cover up the amount they took. This way more than Kiev and Madrid...
If a player was given 15-20 tickets in Kiev
..why do they need 40 now?!!
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 11:30:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:59:41 am

So £300+

Almost makes me glad I missed out in a weird way.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 11:35:00 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:30:01 am
So £300+

Almost makes me glad I missed out in a weird way.

Cat 1 is the most expensive
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 11:35:13 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:29:33 am
Liverpool FC took over 7000 tickets of normal match going fans....they passing on 4500 to players etc... Am I the only one thinking they released percentages to cover up the amount they took. This way more than Kiev and Madrid...
If a player was given 15-20 tickets in Kiev
..why do they need 40 now?!!

It is not 4.5k - where has that number come from?
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent

14% of 19,618 = 2,747
That includes all squad, official and media - not just team.

It's still too a high number, but let's not exaggerate
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 11:00:53 am
They should definitely within reason, say if 2 members with credits qualify and 1 can't go they should allow max 1 to be transferred to another person and this should hopefully filter through eventually - the logic being not everyone likes going by themselves or we will end up with a lot of solo travelers - same time stops bulk people buying credits and not going.

Yeah Im in that situation. I missed out again (1/7 now - only one success in the fa cup semi final) but the member I go with was successful. Was never going to travel on their own and they went to Madrid so Im taking the ticket. Been going with them for about 8 years now. 
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
What time did everyone register for the ballot and if you got a successful / unsuccessful out of curiosity??
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:35:00 am
Cat 1 is the most expensive
Ah fair play.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • Kop 306
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:53:14 am
What time did everyone register for the ballot and if you got a successful / unsuccessful out of curiosity??
We got through at 19:20 on the 5th - all 7 successful. Mate was in the queue from 4:30 according to our whatsapp group.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 