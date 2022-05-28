« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 68746 times)

Offline bertiemee

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 03:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 03:22:11 pm
Try 30 years. And I was successful. Just because it's been this way for years, doesn't make it right, or does it?

Well done?  ???
Online anfieldash

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:32:27 pm
The ballot run continues!!

Successful again on my own card

Only 3 have missed out from a group of more then 20 cards, all entered as singles

Wow, working it out quickly I think that was less than 1% chance of that happening!
Online Shan

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: StevieW on Today at 03:20:23 pm
Unsuccessful again :( 841 on waiting list

Thats gonna be touch and go i reckon. You will be relying on more blocks coming back from UEFA
Online AnthonyStabile

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Of 7 entries I know of ( mix of groups and singles) only 1 entry (pair ) was successful.
Online courty61

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 03:25:57 pm
2,750 to Officials and Players if I'm reading the official statement right?   :-\

Have SoS or anyone asked the club, why so many?
Online NeoAdjuvant

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 03:37:45 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 03:36:13 pm
Wow, working it out quickly I think that was less than 1% chance of that happening!

Yeah. Funny that.
Online 30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 03:36:13 pm
Wow, working it out quickly I think that was less than 1% chance of that happening!

Same with FA cup, 9/9 as singles on that

Its gotta run out some time
Online sirjames

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Success. 2/4
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:35:15 pm
Well done?  ???

Why are you trying to wind people up at this time?
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm »
Successful, absolutely ecstatic! ;D
Online James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Successful for 2 tickets  8)

Out of the people I know 5/9 successful and havent heard back from the other. Done VERY well there! Pareeeeeee
Online anfieldash

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 03:36:45 pm
Of 7 entries I know of ( mix of groups and singles) only 1 entry (pair ) was successful.

10% chance for that happening, and it was 8% no one would get anything. So overall you'd actually have expected more than you got in the end.
Online Grobbelrevell

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 03:40:12 pm »
Successful for the three of us.

Fuck me do I need my passport to turn up in the next two weeks now...
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 03:25:18 pm
Id say youve basically got a ticket there mate
Agreed, youll be offered one, will pretty much be the top dollar one however.
Online andy07

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm »
2 out of 3 successful from three separate applications.  Looks like I will have to do the honorable thing and let my kids use the tickets whilst I find a bar in Paris.  As they say 2 out of 3 aint bad.  Waiting list 1632 so bot holding out much hope for a third.
Online GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
To the ones who have missed, im sure you make it a party where ever you lay your flag on that Saturday.

For people who are looking for a day trip im going with Football Travel Limited, call 0151 305 0295/ 07887599300.

I was advised they are better than Sport Options, so if anyone else is going on them pm me.

They are flying from Liverpool at 8.30am and arrive back at 3am Sunday morning.
Online GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 03:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 03:40:12 pm
Successful for the three of us.

Fuck me do I need my passport to turn up in the next two weeks now...

Get down to Liverpool passport office and bang on their doors.
Online Roy Cropper

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 03:47:58 pm »

Anyone know what place in the waiting list it went down to for Madrid in 2019
Online CONFIAMOS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Any spares?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 03:43:45 pm
To the ones who have missed, im sure you make it a party where ever you lay your flag on that Saturday.

For people who are looking for a day trip im going with Football Travel Limited, call 0151 305 0295/ 07887599300.

I was advised they are better than Sport Options, so if anyone else is going on them pm me.

They are flying from Liverpool at 8.30am and arrive back at 3am Sunday morning.

Football Travel are a great bunch of local lads, and everybody is grateful that they've been able to source an aircraft and put it on at a reasonable price.

But think a lot would agree to say they're better than Sport Options is a bit unfair
Online actwithoutwords

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
Bollocks. Unsuccessful group of two. Got 2 for Kiev and 1 in Madrid, so can't complain!
Online VVM

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 03:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:13:10 pm
Don't wanna throw my toys out the pram (but I'm going to anyway), but really makes me wanna just fuck it all off now, sure I won't feel that way in a few hours but it's hard work getting tickets for all these rounds year after year after year, then to not get a chance to see the game it was all leading up to is pretty gut wrenching.

Anyway, happy for everyone else and hopefully one day uefa may become nice enough to make sure a lot more fans don't miss out  :lmao

Feel exactly the same, been plugging away in the cups for years and failed every ballot I can remember. It's UEFA and the FA I blame for only giving us pathetic allocations. All this talk of how the super league would kill football but it's already corrupt from the neck down. At this level it feels more and more like we're just customers, not fans.
Online RandalstownRed

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:49:09 pm
Football Travel are a great bunch of local lads, and everybody is grateful that they've been able to source an aircraft and put it on at a reasonable price.

But think a lot would agree to say they're better than Sport Options is a bit unfair

Are sports options any good?
Online stevienash

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 03:48:28 pm
I am successful. Mate I go with isnt. Forgot to enter together! Im in two minds whether to go on my own.

 :wave
Online GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 03:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:49:09 pm
Football Travel are a great bunch of local lads, and everybody is grateful that they've been able to source an aircraft and put it on at a reasonable price.

But think a lot would agree to say they're better than Sport Options is a bit unfair

Yea I could be totally wrong, it has just been me asking a few people on here and reading what was said about them. Lets hope all ways to Paris are a smooth ride.
Online RandalstownRed

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Today at 03:53:25 pm
:wave

Do it. Im on my bill but you only get so many chances. The ballots are only going to get worse
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 03:56:17 pm »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 03:48:28 pm
I am successful. Mate I go with isnt. Forgot to enter together! Im in two minds whether to go on my own.

You won't be on your own.. They'll be thousands of us.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:50:17 pm
Feel exactly the same, been plugging away in the cups for years and failed every ballot I can remember. It's UEFA and the FA I blame for only giving us pathetic allocations. All this talk of how the super league would kill football but it's already corrupt from the neck down. At this level it feels more and more like we're just customers, not fans.

It's fucking shit mate. In all honesty I never expected to feel this gutted about it, was lucky going to Istanbul, missed Athens and Kiev, so used to missing out but this time it just feels a lot more of a kick in the teeth, no idea why, maybe as it's become more of a slog to even get tickets these past years, don't know.

Anyway, sorry to drag the mood down for others, I'd be ecstatic if I got in so I'm really happy for everyone else.
Online Kitch83

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Online John C

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm »
Will the club be putting flights on?
Or easyJet from Liverpool?
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 04:01:14 pm »
To me this is probably the biggest kick in the balls I've had in the ballots. I'm going back on emotions from random days three and four years ago but missing out on tickets for Kiev and Madrid never felt anywhere near as painful as this.

Get to fuck.

Also, any spares let us know ;) :(
Online upthereds95

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 04:01:36 pm »
Retiring from the cup games i think paid thousands to the club over the years doing every cup and league game then we get the finals and you cant go. Entered into the same ballot as people who may only go 6 games a year.

Congrats to anyone whos been going for years and managed to get one.

New champions league format will price alot of people out aswell.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Some good lads in here who've missed out, really shite, happy to buy a pint if I run into any of yous in Paris, by myself all weekend
Online kratos

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 04:03:24 pm »
Unsuccessful. Waiting list 5013. Im done.
Online lfcrule6times

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 04:03:42 pm »
eurostar booked, 169 return after using some vouchers! not too bad considering
