Feel exactly the same, been plugging away in the cups for years and failed every ballot I can remember. It's UEFA and the FA I blame for only giving us pathetic allocations. All this talk of how the super league would kill football but it's already corrupt from the neck down. At this level it feels more and more like we're just customers, not fans.



It's fucking shit mate. In all honesty I never expected to feel this gutted about it, was lucky going to Istanbul, missed Athens and Kiev, so used to missing out but this time it just feels a lot more of a kick in the teeth, no idea why, maybe as it's become more of a slog to even get tickets these past years, don't know.Anyway, sorry to drag the mood down for others, I'd be ecstatic if I got in so I'm really happy for everyone else.