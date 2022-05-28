« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 66689 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 01:25:40 pm
This concrete or hearsay?

two different whatsapp lfc lad group chats, two different fellas have had emails saying successful in ballot.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
Best be chatting shit because if we go off of Madrid all successful were sent first 🤢
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
it's the staff ballot. My mate's just had his email to say all were successful.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 01:27:23 pm
it's the staff ballot. My mate's just had his email to say all were successful.
I seen that on twitter as long as thats what he means all good for about an hour 😅
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:27:12 pm
Best be chatting shit because if we go off of Madrid all successful were sent first 🤢

think if its like last time if you get an email after 3 its to let you know you aint successful
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 01:29:34 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:27:12 pm
Best be chatting shit because if we go off of Madrid all successful were sent first 🤢
for the FA Cup all were sent a same time I think
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 01:27:23 pm
it's the staff ballot. My mate's just had his email to say all were successful.
I can't tell if you're joking or not - is there a staff ballot for people who work for the club?

;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
I am ready for that crushing blow some time after 3pm. I welcome it at this stage, in fact. Just finish me off.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 01:41:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:34:13 pm
I am ready for that crushing blow some time after 3pm. I welcome it at this stage, in fact. Just finish me off.

A failed ballot and a loss on sat would have me crushed - on and off the pitch body blows.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 01:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:30:00 pm
I can't tell if you're joking or not - is there a staff ballot for people who work for the club?

;D

I'm being serious haha. 250 tickets between the staff go in a ballot.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 01:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:30:00 pm
I can't tell if you're joking or not - is there a staff ballot for people who work for the club?

;D

Yes

Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:30:32 pm

Think it will be to decide who is working on the game etc
I know someone who works for the club as a lawyer and they have been told they were successful. The ballot is for all staff and not just those to do with 'working on the game'
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
Not that it matters, just interested. Wonder what their odds were like of being successful? If they were good, might apply for a job as ball boy or water boy
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:48:34 pm
Not that it matters, just interested. Wonder what their odds were like of being successful? If they were good, might apply for a job as ball boy or water boy

 ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Cant cope with this!!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 01:58:26 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 01:41:51 pm
A failed ballot and a loss on sat would have me crushed - on and off the pitch body blows.

Haha, it'd be a seriously shit week no doubt. I'd take missing out in the ballot for a win on Saturday though probably, and certainly would if it meant we won the Champions League final in two weeks time. I'd still find a way to enjoy winning a little double/treble  ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 01:43:39 pm
I'm being serious haha. 250 tickets between the staff go in a ballot.
Haha it's just the way you went 'all successful' I imagined 100% of staff got one and laughed ;D

Sounds like my kinda ballot. You obviously just meant your mates application!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:58:34 pm
Haha it's just the way you went 'all successful' I imagined 100% of staff got one and laughed ;D

Sounds like my kinda ballot. You obviously just meant your mates application!

I heard it was only over subscribed by a handful of tickets which they found to make everyone successful
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:58:34 pm
Haha it's just the way you went 'all successful' I imagined 100% of staff got one and laughed ;D

Sounds like my kinda ballot. You obviously just meant your mates application!

You haven't heard the best bit... those tickets are free :o
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 02:00:52 pm
You haven't heard the best bit... those tickets are free :o

They should have made them pay and socialised that money across the remaining tickets - like they did with my ticket that was originally earmarked to be free.

Tongue in cheek by the way. Its reasonable and good the the club give benefits to employees.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
been sat here inspecting the source of the site just in case it gave me a clue...  ;D torture
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:12:50 pm »
fact no one here has a ballot email yet gives me hope... but still prepping myself for disappointment.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 02:14:56 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 02:12:50 pm
fact no one here has a ballot email yet gives me hope... but still prepping myself for disappointment.

Ive been in a lot of these but never really known. Do they send out the successful emails first?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 02:15:53 pm »
No more work shall be completed until I receive an email
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:14:56 pm
Ive been in a lot of these but never really known. Do they send out the successful emails first?
Did for Madrid, all been within 5/10 mins this year
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 02:16:34 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:14:56 pm
Ive been in a lot of these but never really known. Do they send out the successful emails first?
for Madrid I think they did off memory (wasn't it in only based off people in here) for for the FA Cup was definitely all at the same time
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm »
My employer has been shafted today - think this must be my least productive day in 6 years of being here :D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 02:19:25 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:15:53 pm
No more work shall be completed until I receive an email
ultimatum laid down
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:17:07 pm
My employer has been shafted today - think this must be my least productive day in 6 years of being here :D
If I receive good news via email I won't do a thing all afternoon as I will be thinking about Paris.
If I receive bad news via email I won't do a thing all afternoon as I will be thinking about not going to Paris.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 02:19:51 pm »
Ok thanks both..was 1,500 odd on the waiting list for Madrid, my stomach sank.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
This wait is killing me.

Watching the Giro to try and keep my mind off it.  Not really working.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 02:21:05 pm
This wait is killing me.

Watching the Giro to try and keep my mind off it.  Not really working.
How much do you get thesedays?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 02:21:05 pm
This wait is killing me.

Watching the Giro to try and keep my mind off it.  Not really working.
Shite stage today too ffs least some mountains would have entertained
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:23:57 pm
Shite stage today too ffs least some mountains would have entertained

Yep. not much going on at all.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 02:25:59 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:22:41 pm
How much do you get thesedays?

 ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:05:29 pm
Tongue in cheek by the way. Its reasonable and good the the club give benefits to employees.

Aye, rather people who work for the club get them than random hangers on for sure.
