This concrete or hearsay?
it's the staff ballot. My mate's just had his email to say all were successful.
Best be chatting shit because if we go off of Madrid all successful were sent first 🤢
I am ready for that crushing blow some time after 3pm. I welcome it at this stage, in fact. Just finish me off.
I can't tell if you're joking or not - is there a staff ballot for people who work for the club?
Think it will be to decide who is working on the game etc
Not that it matters, just interested. Wonder what their odds were like of being successful? If they were good, might apply for a job as ball boy or water boy
A failed ballot and a loss on sat would have me crushed - on and off the pitch body blows.
I'm being serious haha. 250 tickets between the staff go in a ballot.
Haha it's just the way you went 'all successful' I imagined 100% of staff got one and laughed Sounds like my kinda ballot. You obviously just meant your mates application!
You haven't heard the best bit... those tickets are free
fact no one here has a ballot email yet gives me hope... but still prepping myself for disappointment.
Ive been in a lot of these but never really known. Do they send out the successful emails first?
No more work shall be completed until I receive an email
My employer has been shafted today - think this must be my least productive day in 6 years of being here
This wait is killing me.Watching the Giro to try and keep my mind off it. Not really working.
Shite stage today too ffs least some mountains would have entertained
How much do you get thesedays?
Tongue in cheek by the way. Its reasonable and good the the club give benefits to employees.
