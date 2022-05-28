« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1480 on: Today at 08:31:28 am
Looking at the stadium plan on the club website puts into context the size of our allocation. Good luck to everyone this week. Got that sickly feeling in my stomach again, lets get this week over and done with
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:45:11 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:31:28 am
Looking at the stadium plan on the club website puts into context the size of our allocation. Good luck to everyone this week. Got that sickly feeling in my stomach again, lets get this week over and done with

Convince yourself you aren't getting a ticket. Its the best way.

My fa cup final ticket was a welcome surprise
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:58:25 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:45:11 am
Convince yourself you aren't getting a ticket. Its the best way.

My fa cup final ticket was a welcome surprise

Dont worry after being unsuccessful now for 3 european finals, 1 league cup final and now 1 fa cup final I have that mentality  :)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:02:22 am
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 07:47:11 am
Ive gone into my booking and I cant see any option to make a payment. Any tips gratefully received!

Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:49:24 am
Its only on certain hotels.

That's news to me!

Must have got lucky on every booking I ever made :D

Maybe it's down to how you checkout?? I selected the option for payment to be taken automatically on X date (usually a few days before the dates of stay) but has the option to go onto payment options and change to pay now
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:10:59 am
On Booking.com if want to pay early go onto booking on a pc go to view booking down to payment method and should say pay now

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:26:43 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:02:22 am
That's news to me!

Must have got lucky on every booking I ever made :D

Maybe it's down to how you checkout?? I selected the option for payment to be taken automatically on X date (usually a few days before the dates of stay) but has the option to go onto payment options and change to pay now

I always select pay at hotel. Some only have that option as booking.com dont handle payments for them.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:31:02 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:26:43 am
I always select pay at hotel. Some only have that option as booking.com dont handle payments for them.

I dont do that incase they cancel because its not been paid in full

I dont know... I just feel 'safer' with it being paid in full I think there's less risk than pay on the day or whatever
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1487 on: Today at 09:33:20 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:31:02 am
I dont do that incase they cancel because its not been paid in full

I dont know... I just feel 'safer' with it being paid in full I think there's less risk than pay on the day or whatever

Agreed, we paid both our bookings in full on booking.com after the SF 2nd leg
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1488 on: Today at 09:37:13 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:31:02 am
I dont do that incase they cancel because its not been paid in full

I dont know... I just feel 'safer' with it being paid in full I think there's less risk than pay on the day or whatever

We're always a massive group with potentially changing numbers. So I tend to overbook and then cancel individual rooms I don't want. Booked for 18 on Friday and Saturday for the final (although now looking like that might not be enough). Can't be doing with grands coming off my credit card for months and waiting for refunds.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1489 on: Today at 09:59:19 am
Wonder how many of the £50 tickets will be left after the PRH sale today?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1490 on: Today at 10:20:40 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:59:19 am
Wonder how many of the £50 tickets will be left after the PRH sale today?
The vast majority. They dont get every block to select
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1491 on: Today at 10:24:48 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:20:40 am
The vast majority. They dont get every block to select

Aah OK Cool how come?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm
Has anyone actually got a ticket yet? Im interested in knowing if they have names on them. Fwiw I dont think they will but wanting to check
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:04:02 pm
Has anyone actually got a ticket yet? Im interested in knowing if they have names on them. Fwiw I dont think they will but wanting to check
The UEFA ballot tickets are mobile tickets and they will only become available to download a week or so before the game.

As for our allocation I'd have thought that no one will have them yet because they have only gone on sale today.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:10:04 pm
Uefa tickets can also be re called by original owner so be carful of buying off a toute
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:57:33 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:04:02 pm
Has anyone actually got a ticket yet? Im interested in knowing if they have names on them. Fwiw I dont think they will but wanting to check

By the time the football club sell 20k tickets..inform UEFA of all the names and their seat details...UEFA input all the details then print them up..ship them to Anfield for shipping to fans...it will be just in time for the 2023 final 🙄


Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1497 on: Today at 01:01:10 pm
Hearing they might be a fanzone at Camp de Mars like the 2016 Euro....from Twitter
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1498 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Hearing they might be a fanzone at Camp de Mars like the 2016 Euro....from Twitter

The champ de Mars. That would make the trip worthwhile even if Im not successful in the ballot. Would be great!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1499 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Hearing they might be a fanzone at Camp de Mars like the 2016 Euro....from Twitter
or not. Ah this is a mess
https://twitter.com/HadrienAgnew/status/1523999820712665088?s=20&t=g9s2JjqBLVjjE2O-kOEqQg
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1500 on: Today at 01:20:37 pm
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1501 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm
Surely theyd need to put on a fanzone somewhere as thered just be an unofficial one otherwise and that would be worse for the Parisian police to manage
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1502 on: Today at 01:22:40 pm
I see in Sevilla they are considering using the other stadium in the town as a fanzone
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1503 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:20:37 pm
Seating plan:

https://liverpoolfc.seatgeekenterprise.com/weblink/10004/get.resource/images/1033/1000334.jpg

Note that the row numbers continue across tiers rather than resetting.  Seems to be:

Rows 1 to 30 on lower tier
Rows 35 to 59 on front half of upper tier
Rows 61 to 81 on rear half of upper tier
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1504 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm
Has the sale gone live yet?
Does anybody know how many rows in the Lower Tier? thanks
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:20:37 pm
Seating plan:

https://liverpoolfc.seatgeekenterprise.com/weblink/10004/get.resource/images/1033/1000334.jpg
That maps a bit misleading though, as not all of sections A & Z are cheapest - only the front rows of Z and back rows of A mainly.

The plan on the club site shows the divide.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:33:35 pm
That maps a bit misleading though, as not all of sections A & Z are cheapest - only the front rows of Z and back rows of A.

The plan on the club site shows the divide.

Was just about to say that
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/pricing
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm
Only a 11 blocks open but some in each CAT

Behind the goal Z2  Lower 30 rows but no row 26
MIddle Y15  goes 35 - 59
Back Z5  61 -76
