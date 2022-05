http://stadiumdb.com/stadiums/fra/stade_de_france

Look to be fixed. Shit that



Mate. The Metro and RER lines are your friend in Paris. You can get you just about anywhere before 1am. (gets tougher after 1am)



We are staying in a Mercure to the far West of Paris in the suburbs (Saint-Germaine) but still only a simple two train journey from the Stadium on RER Line B then Line A







I've been a couple of times but I can't remember what the seats were like, must have been shitfaced. My wife says she thinks they were fixed because I tried to walk along the row in front instead of making people stand up and nearly toppled off the upper tier.I must have some photos somewhere so will try and find them.The RER is great, line B takes you from Notre Dame right to the stadium then it's about a 15 minute walk