Tell that to the Paris City Council...an English team v a Spanish team with a belly full of beer...they ain't gonna entertain it whatsoever..it's a complete non starter...don't travel without a ticket is their narrative...it explains itself regardless whether people adhere



I kind of get that narrative, even though it's absolute bollocks and that's what pisses me off. They want to have the CL final in their city, they want to have those shots of fireworks in the night at the stadium with the city in the background, but they don't want to take the fucking responsibility for people visiting their city having a good time. That's just sad. Madrid is the perfect example for that. From the looks of it, they were doing everything to make it as uncomfortable for people without tickets travelling there, but they had no issue it seems allowing the huge Boss-thing or whoever organised it with 50000 or more Liverpool supporters there. They were fine with that, as long as they weren't going to take any blame, if anything goes wrong. It's just modern fucking football in a nutshell. Just like Uefa and even our club. They want supporters in the stadium "providing" a colourful background for their final and the TV pictures, but at the same time, they're fleecing pepole and in general treat them as shit. I'm not saying they should all say "Yeah, we want shitloads of ticketless fans travelling", but at the same time, they all know it will happen and they're going out of their way it seems to make it as horrible an experience for those people as they can. It's just fucking wrong.