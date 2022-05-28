« previous next »
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm »
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:27:35 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
2 of us going on stadium bus. Ive got tkt, other hasnt.

I am on stadium bus too are you on the Friday night one?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 09:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke

Not going to complain as only paid £50 return. But wont be happy if they cancel. The parade will go on for a very long time anyway thinking about it so may still be able to get up there in time
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

Im on that one - was originally departing about 8-9am and now pushed back to 1pm. Really pissed off and worried its gonna get pushed back even further

Which flight out are you on- Im on the 6am Saturday from Luton
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke

How can it be so easyJet can fit in direct return flights when its a direct return flight that theyve cancelled?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
Im on that one - was originally departing about 8-9am and now pushed back to 1pm. Really pissed off and worried its gonna get pushed back even further

Which flight out are you on- Im on the 6am Saturday from Luton

Im on the one flying out 2:35pm on Friday. Its the 2nd time aswell now theyve pushed back the return flight
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm
How can it be so easyJet can fit in direct return flights when its a direct return flight that theyve cancelled?

I reckon itll be so they can fit a direct one in back to Liverpool.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

shite that they're allowed to do that as it's so transparent as to why.

my flights from/to Gatwick are still the same. arrive back at 7.25am on the Sunday, would love to make it back for the parade again.

edit: looks like they've cancelled a few other non-Paris flights conveniently so they have aircraft available for Paris. absolute vultures.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm »
We're flying Easyjet out 25th back on 30th, you're mad trying to get back for the parade there's gunna be chaos on that Sunday morning either way
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
We're flying Easyjet out 25th back on 30th, you're mad trying to get back for the parade there's gunna be chaos on that Sunday morning either way
I looked into it but swerved just was too much, hopefully I'll be on my way to Brussels and can watch on YouTube
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
If anyone is struggling with finding a decent (quick) travel option to Paris, my brother has a spare Eurostar return ticket.

He can't make it now due to personal issues.

Arrives in Paris just before 4pm on the Saturday and leaves Paris at 8am on the Sunday.

Standard Class ticket going and Standard Premier Class coming back (including breakfast and comfy seat).

London - Paris 12:31-15:50 Sat
Paris - London 08:13-09:30 Sun

£349 face value but open to sensible offers. £30 for Eurostar to amend the name on the booking which he'll pay for.

Ideal if you only have the weekend off and want to get back for the parade if we win it (touch wood)

PM me if you're interested and Ill pass his contact details on.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
I dont know Paris that well but where do you think people will head for? Istanbul was takism we had an area of Athens from memory, Kiev we just had nights out basically on the big main road and Madrid just all the streets around plaza mayor - does anyone have any ideas?

Were staying in Monmarte/pigalle looks like loads of bars and Irish pubs around there for the Friday night at least
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
We're flying Easyjet out 25th back on 30th, you're mad trying to get back for the parade there's gunna be chaos on that Sunday morning either way

did it for Madrid and it was fine really but perhaps that was because I had one of those Vueling flights that were designed to get you back in time for the parade. whether it'll be that simple on a £24 flight I'm unsure...  :o
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 12:41:38 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 06:35:43 pm
Tell that to the Paris City Council...an English team v a Spanish team with a belly full of beer...they ain't gonna entertain it whatsoever..it's a complete non starter...don't travel without a ticket is their narrative...it explains itself regardless whether people adhere

I kind of get that narrative, even though it's absolute bollocks and that's what pisses me off. They want to have the CL final in their city, they want to have those shots of fireworks in the night at the stadium with the city in the background, but they don't want to take the fucking responsibility for people visiting their city having a good time. That's just sad. Madrid is the perfect example for that. From the looks of it, they were doing everything to make it as uncomfortable for people without tickets travelling there, but they had no issue it seems allowing the huge Boss-thing or whoever organised it with 50000 or more Liverpool supporters there. They were fine with that, as long as they weren't going to take any blame, if anything goes wrong. It's just modern fucking football in a nutshell. Just like Uefa and even our club. They want supporters in the stadium "providing" a colourful background for their final and the TV pictures, but at the same time, they're fleecing pepole and in general treat them as shit. I'm not saying they should all say "Yeah, we want shitloads of ticketless fans travelling", but at the same time, they all know it will happen and they're going out of their way it seems to make it as horrible an experience for those people as they can. It's just fucking wrong.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 02:20:38 am »
Anyone know if theres going to be a Fan Zone with Big screens to watch the game for any supporters going to Paris but without tickets to watch in the Stadium?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 07:42:59 am »
Quote from: case_ee on Today at 02:20:38 am
Anyone know if theres going to be a Fan Zone with Big screens to watch the game for any supporters going to Paris but without tickets to watch in the Stadium?
Read the posts literally above yours
