Yep I didnt get a ticket either, apparently all tickets were in baskets by 09:01! I know Aintree have got a screening, not sure if theyre allowing 16+? Looks like Im holding out for the Arena
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
Never been to a parade as can never get back in time. On a coach this time so guessing i won't again.
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
What about those who didn't travel to Barcelona but had been to PSG or Napoli, or Belgrade or Germany? etc
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off
18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
18:45 in France so should be fine for kick off although Extra time might cut it tight, nice wee warm up anyway
Klopp just said you can travel without a ticket, What's the odds the PR Officer tells him off and to change what he said in about a week haha
The place we went before the PSG away game was alright. They will likely be showing it. Quite far from the stadium though.https://www.instagram.com/SeguinSoundFR/
This was a sound place. If I remember right, they ran out of beer in all the restaurants near by in the little square and we ended up in like a micro brewery thing underground. Great day
Looks to be way in the southwest? nowhere near the stadium or my hotel unfortunately
Its not that far on the metro. Maybe 15 mins and then a walk over the bridge. Cant remember too much to be honest, but it was bouncing. Ive just messaged them on Instagram and they have putHello, yes of course , with pleasure, the atmosphere will be there , "You never walk alone"😂😂
Not all that far from our hotel
Maybe it will be easy then so. To be honest I Have only been abroad about twice in my life, so Im looking at the Paris map kind of intimidated trying to figure how far these places are to walk to if the worst comes to worst. No experience of Metro or underground trains etc. we basically don't have these things in Ireland
😂😂Just checked, 30 min walk for stadium. Job done ✔️
you know the final isn't at Parc des Princes, right?
If I cant get a ticket the least Id want is to see the lads parade any potential trophy. The parade in 2019 was the next best thing after missing out on a ticket.
