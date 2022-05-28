« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 42995 times)

Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 09:36:27 am
Yep I didnt get a ticket either, apparently all tickets were in baskets by 09:01! I know Aintree have got a screening, not sure if theyre allowing 16+? Looks like Im holding out for the Arena

Aintree is for adults and kids. All a tenner each.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Now listen here son
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
Logged
Legacy fan

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 01:04:37 pm
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
fuck might go straight from Amsterdam then
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Sir Afghan on Today at 12:53:18 pm
Never been to a parade as can never get back in time. On a coach this time so guessing i won't again.

If I cant get a ticket the least Id want is to see the lads parade any potential trophy. The parade in 2019 was the next best thing after missing out on a ticket.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Now listen here son
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
Logged
Legacy fan

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 01:09:56 pm
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on Today at 12:52:55 pm
What about those who didn't travel to Barcelona but had been to PSG or Napoli, or Belgrade or Germany? etc

Really wont be many in that boat.. but if there is, that 4620 includes the hospo ballot at 10% so would counteract that
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Now listen here son
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:11:22 pm
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off

18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
Logged
Legacy fan

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 01:16:42 pm
18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
18:45 in France so should be fine for kick off although Extra time might cut it tight, nice wee warm up anyway
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
Klopp just said you can travel without a ticket, What's the odds the PR Officer tells him off and to change what he said in about a week haha
Logged

Offline Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:38:20 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:18:05 pm
18:45 in France so should be fine for kick off although Extra time might cut it tight, nice wee warm up anyway

5.45pm France time I believe. So will be over by 7.30pm-ish. CL final is 9pm French time.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:25:14 pm
Klopp just said you can travel without a ticket, What's the odds the PR Officer tells him off and to change what he said in about a week haha

The Boss knows we will go anyway! 😆
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 01:02:13 pm
The place we went before the PSG away game was alright. They will likely be showing it. Quite far from the stadium though.

https://www.instagram.com/SeguinSoundFR/

This was a sound place. If I remember right, they ran out of beer in all the restaurants near by in the little square and we ended up in like a micro brewery thing underground. Great day
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 01:59:00 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 01:56:13 pm
This was a sound place. If I remember right, they ran out of beer in all the restaurants near by in the little square and we ended up in like a micro brewery thing underground. Great day
Looks to be way in the southwest? nowhere near the stadium or my hotel unfortunately
Logged
YNWA

Offline Sir Afghan

  • "I, Stan!" Has the softest beard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 01:56:13 pm
This was a sound place. If I remember right, they ran out of beer in all the restaurants near by in the little square and we ended up in like a micro brewery thing underground. Great day

I remember going there, it was rammed and bouncing
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:59:00 pm
Looks to be way in the southwest? nowhere near the stadium or my hotel unfortunately

Its not that far on the metro. Maybe 15 mins and then a walk over the bridge. Cant remember too much to be honest, but it was bouncing. Ive just messaged them on Instagram and they have put

Hello, yes of course :), with pleasure, the atmosphere will be there :), "You never walk alone"

😂😂
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Now listen here son
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 02:07:32 pm
Its not that far on the metro. Maybe 15 mins and then a walk over the bridge. Cant remember too much to be honest, but it was bouncing. Ive just messaged them on Instagram and they have put

Hello, yes of course :), with pleasure, the atmosphere will be there :), "You never walk alone"

😂😂

Not all that far from our hotel
Logged
Legacy fan

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 02:07:32 pm
Its not that far on the metro. Maybe 15 mins and then a walk over the bridge. Cant remember too much to be honest, but it was bouncing. Ive just messaged them on Instagram and they have put

Hello, yes of course :), with pleasure, the atmosphere will be there :), "You never walk alone"

😂😂
Maybe it will be easy then so. To be honest I Have only been abroad about twice in my life, so Im looking at the Paris map kind of intimidated trying to figure how far these places are to walk to if the worst comes to worst. No experience of Metro or underground trains etc. we basically don't have these things in Ireland  ;D
Logged
YNWA

Online PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 02:08:43 pm
Not all that far from our hotel

Even if you have tickets, its great pre match. I might be wrong as I had a lot of ale, but I think Jamie Webster was there pre match Nov 2018 I think.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:11:27 pm
Maybe it will be easy then so. To be honest I Have only been abroad about twice in my life, so Im looking at the Paris map kind of intimidated trying to figure how far these places are to walk to if the worst comes to worst. No experience of Metro or underground trains etc. we basically don't have these things in Ireland  ;D
😂😂

Just checked, 30 min walk for stadium. Job done ✔️
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 02:14:22 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
😂😂

Just checked, 30 min walk for stadium. Job done ✔️
Im defo looking at the wrong place then. 15km away from the Stade de France lol
Logged
YNWA

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • Now listen here son
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 02:15:11 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
😂😂

Just checked, 30 min walk for stadium. Job done ✔️

That Seguin place to the stade de france? Would take half a day walking, its miles away
Logged
Legacy fan

Online tarkens

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 02:27:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
😂😂

Just checked, 30 min walk for stadium. Job done ✔️

you know the final isn't at Parc des Princes, right?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 02:33:22 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 02:27:17 pm
you know the final isn't at Parc des Princes, right?
ahahaha that's defo what has happened here
Logged
YNWA

Online PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 02:27:17 pm
you know the final isn't at Parc des Princes, right?

Ooos been a longgg week! Apologies 🤦‍♂️
Logged

Online david25113051

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 02:53:00 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:09:34 pm
If I cant get a ticket the least Id want is to see the lads parade any potential trophy. The parade in 2019 was the next best thing after missing out on a ticket.

Seen few say on about parade either Monday or bankholiday Thursday due to the amount off people would attend as they would show all cups from 19/20 there is a permission submitted to local council for potential parade
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 