Yep I didnt get a ticket either, apparently all tickets were in baskets by 09:01! I know Aintree have got a screening, not sure if theyre allowing 16+? Looks like Im holding out for the Arena
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
Never been to a parade as can never get back in time. On a coach this time so guessing i won't again.
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
What about those who didn't travel to Barcelona but had been to PSG or Napoli, or Belgrade or Germany? etc
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off
18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
