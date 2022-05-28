« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Yep I didnt get a ticket either, apparently all tickets were in baskets by 09:01! I know Aintree have got a screening, not sure if theyre allowing 16+? Looks like Im holding out for the Arena

Aintree is for adults and kids. All a tenner each.
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
Dont forget that the French Open tennis is on the same time so parts of the city will be busy with the traffic from that and bars might be showing the night matches.
fuck might go straight from Amsterdam then
Never been to a parade as can never get back in time. On a coach this time so guessing i won't again.

If I cant get a ticket the least Id want is to see the lads parade any potential trophy. The parade in 2019 was the next best thing after missing out on a ticket.
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
The rugby champions cup final is also on the 28th and there is a Paris team in the quarters so if they get to the final a lot of sports bars might have that on, its an evening kick off as well.
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off
What about those who didn't travel to Barcelona but had been to PSG or Napoli, or Belgrade or Germany? etc

Really wont be many in that boat.. but if there is, that 4620 includes the hospo ballot at 10% so would counteract that
thankfully it's Marseille but it'll be over before our kick off

18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
18:45 kick off but dont know what time zone? Its in Marseille but if Racing are in the final the bars might have it on. Like you say it might be over before the CL final anyway.
18:45 in France so should be fine for kick off although Extra time might cut it tight, nice wee warm up anyway
Klopp just said you can travel without a ticket, What's the odds the PR Officer tells him off and to change what he said in about a week haha
