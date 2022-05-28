Done some more ballot numbers... If anyone has more accurate figures let me know because lfc removed the sale notices for the Madrid final
Madrid final 2019 allocation 16,626
Highest away (barca) 4,620
Left for ballot 6,800 (ish?)
Leaving 5,206 for PRH, Seasonal hospo, club allocation, sponsors etc...
1 in 4.6 chance
Meaning 31,280 ish entered the ballot
Paris 2022 allocation 19,618
Highest away (Atletico 2020) 3,328
5,206 PRH, seasonal hospo, club allocation, sponsor (allocation in this section won't increase much if at all...)
Leaves 11,084 in the ballot
For the sake of rounding... Let's say 11k for the ballot, and 31,500 entrants, that leaves a 1 in 2.86 chance, or 34.9%