« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 40374 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
yeah prices on weekend can always be expensive but they'll be plenty going to Liverpool to watch it, club say they aren't showing at Anfield which is a shame, was sound in 2018

Don't really get why that was just a one off by the looks of it. I was there in 2018 and can only agree. It was a pretty good experience except for the result. Maybe it's just too much of a hassle for the club at a time, where there's already loads to do.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • JFT97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
yeah prices on weekend can always be expensive but they'll be plenty going to Liverpool to watch it, club say they aren't showing at Anfield which is a shame, was sound in 2018

Id imagine theyll put it on in the arena again. There was something due to be on at the arena on the 28th but thats been binned off and rescheduled for next year when they realised that there could be a clash.

Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Don't really get why that was just a one off by the looks of it. I was there in 2018 and can only agree. It was a pretty good experience except for the result. Maybe it's just too much of a hassle for the club at a time, where there's already loads to do.

They couldnt do it last time because of a concert (take that??) that was on at Anfield a few days later. Theyve got a Rolling Stones concert the week after this time as well, so if they have to setup for that then its probably not worth the hassle when they can show it in the arena again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
Id imagine theyll put it on in the arena again. There was something due to be on at the arena on the 28th but thats been binned off and rescheduled for next year when they realised that there could be a clash.

They couldnt do it last time because of a concert (take that??) that was on at Anfield a few days later. Theyve got a Rolling Stones concert the week after this time as well, so if they have to setup for that then its probably not worth the hassle when they can show it in the arena again.
Is goodison free?
Logged
YNWA

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
That Big Zuu is trying to give tickets away again  :no :no
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Don't really get why that was just a one off by the looks of it. I was there in 2018 and can only agree. It was a pretty good experience except for the result. Maybe it's just too much of a hassle for the club at a time, where there's already loads to do.
doesn't really look like a hard setup but yeah maybe they aren't arsed now they didn't bother in 2019, also they probably think more will go to Paris anyway
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
Id imagine theyll put it on in the arena again. There was something due to be on at the arena on the 28th but thats been binned off and rescheduled for next year when they realised that there could be a clash.

They couldnt do it last time because of a concert (take that??) that was on at Anfield a few days later. Theyve got a Rolling Stones concert the week after this time as well, so if they have to setup for that then its probably not worth the hassle when they can show it in the arena again.
Anfield would be better than the arena but maybe they set up the concerts soon as the season ends and they can't change that now
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,146
  • Paris lar Ki Jai ♡
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 06:06:10 pm
St Denis is rough Paris..


C'est vrai . 

I was in Saint Denis for a few days years ago . I'd say keep your Scouse heads switched on.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
doesn't really look like a hard setup but yeah maybe they aren't arsed now they didn't bother in 2019, also they probably think more will go to Paris anyway

To be fair, I think it's "harder" than it looks. They need to get the ticketing going, have people there to steward and do all the food/drink stuff. They had stuff set up outside the stadium as well I think, and I'm not sure how much those screens are to rent and how much work it is to set them up (it looked like they could just be rolled onto the pitch and then hooked up, but no expert so it might be more complicated than that and more expensive). And I would imagine they'll also have to have loads of people in Paris to deal with stuff like fan-support or other stuff for the team itself.

With the concerts they should just do them in a way that a CL final screening is still possible. Can't be that hard to do that, when the final is on roughly the same date every year. I kind of get it, that they didn't think we'd make back to back finals the last time, it's still a bit silly not to plan for something like that in advance.
Logged

Offline Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm
Is this correct though? Doesnt the number of roulette numbers reduce when there are more groups?

If everyone entered as a group of 8, the number of entrys is 8 times fewer? And this gets more confusing with the variety of group sizes.

There is a determined number of entries pre draw, but surely chances of numbers drawn is dynamic as the draw takes place. The total of number of winners may reduce as draw progresses if there is a glut of groups of 8 at start of draw??

Or is that overthinking it??



Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Yes, you're right. It's a simple analogy but, because of the multiples, we have no way of knowing how many entries there are. In simple terms, if a group enter individually, they are very unlikely to all be successful but more likely that at least one is successful than in a group entry. The number of 'spins' and numbers varies with how many enter as groups but spreading your chips is still more likely to get you a small win but less chance of a jackpot :-)

It is overthinking it. However the applications go in, in whatever combination, each membership will have the same odds- as an estimate, a 3.5 chance of winning.

The process appears to be: All the transactions will effectively be ordered randomly by a ballot. Some transactions will include 1 membership, some 2, some 3 etc. This means they will then move down the list until all tickets are sold.

As there are more transactions, entering separately means there is more chance of one of you being successful but equally less chance of you all being successful. Entering as a group just means it is all/nothing in terms of the ballot results. As such, whether you enter individually or separately to your mates, your individual membership will have the same chance of being successful.

The only reason you would enter separately is if you have, as an example, 3 memberships as a group but only have 1 of you wishing to go. There's no point in all 3 memberships being successful at that stage, so you may as well have 3 separate draw tickets.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm by Strummer77 »
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm »
The way I see they do the ballot is... the pick every transaction number out from the first one picked to the last, put them in a list then once all other sales are done they just allocate tickets down the list untill none are left to allocate.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 11:24:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
To be fair, I think it's "harder" than it looks. They need to get the ticketing going, have people there to steward and do all the food/drink stuff. They had stuff set up outside the stadium as well I think, and I'm not sure how much those screens are to rent and how much work it is to set them up (it looked like they could just be rolled onto the pitch and then hooked up, but no expert so it might be more complicated than that and more expensive). And I would imagine they'll also have to have loads of people in Paris to deal with stuff like fan-support or other stuff for the team itself.

With the concerts they should just do them in a way that a CL final screening is still possible. Can't be that hard to do that, when the final is on roughly the same date every year. I kind of get it, that they didn't think we'd make back to back finals the last time, it's still a bit silly not to plan for something like that in advance.
last time was due to take that being like 4 days after. In 2018 they screened the City Roma and finals and in 2019 screened Munich. This year they've done nothing, I don't think it would be too hard to set up as they've done it before, just wonder if they turn the stadium over to a third party for the concerts and now can't get it back in time, it's super sound and next best thing to being there imo
Logged

Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
In 2018 they used Anfield but because of Take That concert the following week couldnt in 2019 so Aintree and the Arena were used. Just got myself ticket for Aintree as not at all hopeful in the ballot.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm by cjc9020801Beverly Hills »
Logged

Offline pablob12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 12:00:43 am »
Had an issue applying for the ballot. Have 2 season tickets with all 6 home games so in ballot. One is in my name and one in my daughters. But I want to enter the ballot using my lads name (hes down as a friend / family) and he actually went all the games. I can select his name but it says he not eligible. If I use daughters name will I be able to buy ticket in his name if successful? If not whats the likely hood of being refused entry of ticket is in wrong first name?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: pablob12 on Today at 12:00:43 am
Had an issue applying for the ballot. Have 2 season tickets with all 6 home games so in ballot. One is in my name and one in my daughters. But I want to enter the ballot using my lads name (hes down as a friend / family) and he actually went all the games. I can select his name but it says he not eligible. If I use daughters name will I be able to buy ticket in his name if successful? If not whats the likely hood of being refused entry of ticket is in wrong first name?
You have to apply using the member who owns the membership. Unsure what ticket checks etc will be like or how the process goes after ballot. Some of the others on here will know
Logged
YNWA

Offline Birdontheshirt

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 705
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 12:13:26 am »
Quote from: pablob12 on Today at 12:00:43 am
Had an issue applying for the ballot. Have 2 season tickets with all 6 home games so in ballot. One is in my name and one in my daughters. But I want to enter the ballot using my lads name (hes down as a friend / family) and he actually went all the games. I can select his name but it says he not eligible. If I use daughters name will I be able to buy ticket in his name if successful? If not whats the likely hood of being refused entry of ticket is in wrong first name?

Apply in daughter's name - you won't be able to apply otherwise.  If your daughter is successful in the ballot you will be fine with your son using it with her name on.  They didn't check any tickets for names in Istanbul final, nor Athens, nor Kiev, nor Madrid.  (It's only in Italy where you get names on tickets and checked against ID.)  Your son will be absolutely fine in Paris if he gets a ticket with your daughter's name on it.
Logged
Luck favours the brave, but not the stupid.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 03:27:50 am »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 12:13:26 am
Apply in daughter's name - you won't be able to apply otherwise.  If your daughter is successful in the ballot you will be fine with your son using it with her name on.  They didn't check any tickets for names in Istanbul final, nor Athens, nor Kiev, nor Madrid.  (It's only in Italy where you get names on tickets and checked against ID.)  Your son will be absolutely fine in Paris if he gets a ticket with your daughter's name on it.
tickets might not even have names on them, anyway you need to put in traveling details of supporter so I assume you can put someone else like you can for Euro aways
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 06:55:30 am »
Being facetious but I cant see the usual comment multiple tickets in one transaction entry are either all successful or all unsuccessful  ?

Is it in the selling notice ; ballot FAQs or ballot t and c s, anyone?

Maybe i missed it cos its early..   
Logged

Offline Alanslad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 07:18:47 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:55:30 am
Being facetious but I cant see the usual comment multiple tickets in one transaction entry are either all successful or all unsuccessful  ?

Is it in the selling notice ; ballot FAQs or ballot t and c s, anyone?

Maybe i missed it cos its early..

I didn't see it on the ticket selling notice, but it does say it on the confirmation email when you have registered.
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 07:30:03 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:55:30 am
Being facetious but I cant see the usual comment multiple tickets in one transaction entry are either all successful or all unsuccessful  ?

Is it in the selling notice ; ballot FAQs or ballot t and c s, anyone?

Maybe i missed it cos its early..
If I register with other supporters, will we be entered into the ballot as a group?

Registering together in a group will mean that those who are registered in the same transaction, will either ALL be successful or unsuccessful.

From the FAQ's https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/faqs
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 07:49:52 am »
Ta
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 08:03:01 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:55:30 am
Being facetious but I cant see the usual comment multiple tickets in one transaction entry are either all successful or all unsuccessful  ?

Is it in the selling notice ; ballot FAQs or ballot t and c s, anyone?

Maybe i missed it cos its early..

The club just assumes that everyone enters every cup competition and we all should know the answer to these questions by now.

The amount of finals we get too, they should just be copying and pasting all the Q&A haha
Logged

Offline Andy2508

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 08:16:38 am »
No chance in the ballot so Ill be going Boss night I think. Tickets for that go on sale at 9am this morning.

Went Madrid without a ticket and while the day was brilliant it was disappointing they didnt show the game on a big screen. Cant see them having it on a big screen in Paris either as they dont like to encourage supporters travelling without a ticket, may change my mind if they announce theyre showing it in the fan park mind!
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 08:17:56 am »
I mean at least its somewhere. Just kinda expected something that important in the t & cs. I dont think theyve has t and c before so youd think if theyd gone to that effort

The t and c also have this No bulk or third party entries will be accepted  which Id argue is at best loose wording when you can enter multiple in one entry. Isnt that the definition of bulk?
Logged

Online AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 08:27:33 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:27:50 am
tickets might not even have names on them, anyway you need to put in traveling details of supporter so I assume you can put someone else like you can for Euro aways


Will this be the case though when it clearly states the tickets are not transferable?
Logged

Online pl_kop_1969

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 08:39:05 am »
Quote from: pablob12 on Today at 12:00:43 am
Had an issue applying for the ballot. Have 2 season tickets with all 6 home games so in ballot. One is in my name and one in my daughters. But I want to enter the ballot using my lads name (hes down as a friend / family) and he actually went all the games. I can select his name but it says he not eligible. If I use daughters name will I be able to buy ticket in his name if successful? If not whats the likely hood of being refused entry of ticket is in wrong first name?

Apply for the ballot with your daughter's membership/name. If you're successful, when you buy the ticket you can put your son's details in as the person attending. I was successful in the Kyiv ballot but put the ticket in my son's name so I knew he wouldn't have any hassle if they checked, which they didn't.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 08:42:23 am »
Done some more ballot numbers... If anyone has more accurate figures let me know because lfc removed the sale notices for the Madrid final

Madrid final 2019 allocation 16,626
Highest away (barca) 4,620
Left for ballot 6,800 (ish?)
Leaving 5,206 for PRH, Seasonal hospo, club allocation, sponsors etc...

1 in 4.6 chance

Meaning 31,280 ish entered the ballot



Paris 2022 allocation 19,618
Highest away (Atletico 2020) 3,328
5,206 PRH, seasonal hospo, club allocation, sponsor (allocation in this section won't increase much if at all...)

Leaves 11,084 in the ballot

For the sake of rounding... Let's say 11k for the ballot, and 31,500 entrants, that leaves a 1 in 2.86 chance, or 34.9%
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 