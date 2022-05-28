« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1000 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm
fuck are they doing
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1001 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm
just got back from Valencia... announce criteria imo
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm
They didn't say 2pm in what time zone.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm
Ballot at 3pm, results next thurs. Gonnna be a loooong week.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm
Less than 20,000 tickets in an 80,000 seater stadium is so sad isn't it
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1007 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm
One week until ballot results!! Surely they could turn it round quicker than that, fuck me
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:02:09 pm
just got back from Valencia... announce criteria imo

What were you doing there?  ;)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1009 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm
Aul arse for whoever buys one of them £461 restricted view tickets
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1010 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm
Allocation: The club has received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 382 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Prices

Category 1: £578.63 / (£461.23 restricted view)  4.6% of the allocation

Category 2: £410.91 / (£327.05 restricted view)  16.4% of the allocation

Category 3: £125.79 / (£100.63 restricted view)  55.7% of the allocation

Category 4: £50.32 / (£41.93 restricted view)  23.3% of the allocation                                     

There are 1,324 restricted-in-view tickets within the allocation.

How on earth are there 1324 tickets within our allocation that are a restricted view ffs.  I thought this was supposed to be a modern stadium!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1011 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm
fuckin joke waitin that long for the ballot.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1012 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm
Lots of people angry on Twitter outraged that the credit didn't count for aways this season  ::) ::)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1013 on: Today at 02:12:24 pm
Disgusting that allocation. Fuckin joke
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1014 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm
They've scrapped the 5k free tickets

Instead of offering 5,000 free tickets per club, discounts will be applied to all category 3 and category 4 tickets for the two clubs, following a request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists.

The discounts represent the same overall total financial value and will be fully funded by UEFA. This means that 15,600 fans of each team will now benefit, with category 4 tickets priced at 60 instead of 70, and category 3 tickets at 150 instead of 180.

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-15107fbe84e2-5d3d9fb83a7c-1000--uefa-champions-league-final-new-arrangements-for-uefa-s-free-ti/
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1015 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm
Already fuming that i am Unsuccessful
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1016 on: Today at 02:13:22 pm
Só around 45,000 tickets get given out by UEFA to whoever they want. #forthefans
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1017 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm
Christ some of those are prices are mad. Actually putting me off going
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1018 on: Today at 02:14:15 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 02:12:55 pm
They've scrapped the 5k free tickets

Instead of offering 5,000 free tickets per club, discounts will be applied to all category 3 and category 4 tickets for the two clubs, following a request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists.

The discounts represent the same overall total financial value and will be fully funded by UEFA. This means that 15,600 fans of each team will now benefit, with category 4 tickets priced at 60 instead of 70, and category 3 tickets at 150 instead of 180.

Id rather 5000 people just got to go for free whos arsed abar paying a tenner less

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1019 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm
Horrible allocation, mostly disgusting prices though we knew that of course and not sure why people need Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun and a bit of Monday just to do the ballot and then wait days more for the results. Apart from that, great!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1020 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm
The whole thing stinks. Fuck UEFA
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1021 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm
Looks like we will have the south end of the stadium
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1022 on: Today at 02:16:55 pm
anyone got a seating plan with Category's please found this but obviously not right
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1023 on: Today at 02:16:58 pm
Unsuccessful

(just putting it in advance)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1024 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm
What odds does it look like we are dealing with here then
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1025 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 02:18:17 pm
What odds does it look like we are dealing with here then
25-30%
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1026 on: Today at 02:18:59 pm
Assuming Cat 3 will be green blocks behind the goal - Z1,Z3,Z9,A5?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1027 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 02:16:55 pm
anyone got a seating plan with Category's please found this but obviously not right

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/pricing
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1028 on: Today at 02:21:35 pm
i think they will be 4   and hoping cat 3 will be yellow
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1029 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1030 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm
Those Cat 1 seats aren't even great ffs
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1031 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:23:40 pm
Those Cat 1 seats aren't even great ffs

They are the place I'd least like to sit on spec and price!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1032 on: Today at 02:26:40 pm
£600 for a standard ticket is insane.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1033 on: Today at 02:27:34 pm
