Allocation: The club has received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 382 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.



Prices



Category 1: £578.63 / (£461.23 restricted view)  4.6% of the allocation



Category 2: £410.91 / (£327.05 restricted view)  16.4% of the allocation



Category 3: £125.79 / (£100.63 restricted view)  55.7% of the allocation



Category 4: £50.32 / (£41.93 restricted view)  23.3% of the allocation



There are 1,324 restricted-in-view tickets within the allocation.



How on earth are there 1324 tickets within our allocation that are a restricted view ffs. I thought this was supposed to be a modern stadium!!