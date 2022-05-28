they weren't 5000 extra tickets. Ir was just 5000 of the 20000 tickets that were free. Now we have the cost of them tickets taken off all of our allocation instead.
Twenty three fucking thousand going to UEFA partners, hospitality etc. Makes me feel sick!
Absolutely sickening. I wonder are there provisions to give us some of cities tickets if they get there and don't sell out? Had a look on blue moon and they are struggling massively with hotels and flights etc. A lot saying they will swerve it.
Regardless if we make it or not I can't stress enough but do not use WorldChoiceSports. They are scam artists at best for big events.
probably hard to do, surely they sell 20,000
