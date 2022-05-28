« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

they weren't 5000 extra tickets. Ir was just 5000 of the 20000 tickets that were free. Now we have the cost of them tickets taken off all of our allocation instead.

Appreciate it mate, thank you
Twenty three fucking thousand going to UEFA partners, hospitality etc. Makes me feel sick!
Twenty three fucking thousand going to UEFA partners, hospitality etc. Makes me feel sick!
Absolutely sickening. I wonder are there provisions to give us some of cities tickets if they get there and don't sell out? Had a look on blue moon and they are struggling massively with hotels and flights etc. A lot saying they will swerve it.
Absolutely sickening. I wonder are there provisions to give us some of cities tickets if they get there and don't sell out? Had a look on blue moon and they are struggling massively with hotels and flights etc. A lot saying they will swerve it.
probably hard to do, surely they sell 20,000
They'll sell theirs no problem
Regardless if we make it or not I can't stress enough but do not use WorldChoiceSports. They are scam artists at best for big events.
they were on the NW news at lunchtime. Local fella too. Should be ashamed of themselves
probably hard to do, surely they sell 20,000
Yeah unless actual seats were allocated nearer the time I don't know how it would be possible as most likely the empty seats would be scattered around the whole end.
