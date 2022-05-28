Considering driving from Amsterdam to Paris for this (booked cheap flights to Amsterdam for the weekend). Trains are booked up and don't fancy the bus. Would be the first time driving on mainland Europe across countries, with a UK passport is there anything I should consider?
Don't pick up a car in central Amsterdam . get it at schipol...driving in Central Amsterdam complex
Drive is 5/6 hours...motorways in NL can be as chocka as UK.
Schipol having problems with staffing..so delays passports etc...strike by baggage handlers last week caused chaos so keep your eye on that.
I booked train last week before game..100% booked up Sunday few weeks back so have to stay extra night..think flights Dam to Paris booked up too..KLM only no easyjet