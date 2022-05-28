« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 23447 times)

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:26:39 am »
Sport Options or Football Travel Limited are very reliable
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:41:46 am
Considering driving from Amsterdam to Paris for this (booked cheap flights to Amsterdam for the weekend). Trains are booked up and don't fancy the bus. Would be the first time driving on mainland Europe across countries, with a UK passport is there anything I should consider?

Don't pick up a car in central Amsterdam . get it at schipol...driving in Central Amsterdam complex

Drive is 5/6 hours...motorways in NL can be as chocka as UK.

Schipol having problems with staffing..so delays passports etc...strike by baggage handlers last week caused chaos so keep your eye on that.

I booked train last week before game..100% booked up Sunday few weeks back so have to stay extra night..think flights Dam to Paris booked up too..KLM only no easyjet
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:27:22 am »
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 10:23:23 am
Where have you seen this? Most are expecting aways from 19/20 to be included I think
No mate havent saw that anywhere officially just reading posts and getting worried
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:17 am by dundeejoe »
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:29:05 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 10:26:39 am
Sport Options or Football Travel Limited are very reliable

Do you have a link to Football Travel Limited?
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:34:14 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 10:27:22 am
No mate just reading posts and getting worried
I'm with you mate, same situation. They surely will use past season aways as otherwise they take out a large percentage of our regular travellers.
Think the club regret not reconsidering the non credit this year now, especially once we got through the group!
Saying that they could always use the 5k free tickets as a half way house and reward the past seasons with these and a ballot for the rest.
Logged

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:36:57 am »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 10:34:14 am
I'm with you mate, same situation. They surely will use past season aways as otherwise they take out a large percentage of our regular travellers.
Think the club regret not reconsidering the non credit this year now, especially once we got through the group!
Saying that they could always use the 5k free tickets as a half way house and reward the past seasons with these and a ballot for the rest.

The general consensus is that they will use aways from 19/20, they cant use the aways this season as it was stated in the t&cs for them this season.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #646 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:26:54 am
Don't pick up a car in central Amsterdam . get it at schipol...driving in Central Amsterdam complex

Drive is 5/6 hours...motorways in NL can be as chocka as UK.

Schipol having problems with staffing..so delays passports etc...strike by baggage handlers last week caused chaos so keep your eye on that.

I booked train last week before game..100% booked up Sunday few weeks back so have to stay extra night..think flights Dam to Paris booked up too..KLM only no easyjet

Thanks mate, booked it there from the airport. Free cancellation so if I can find a better option I will but it means I can avoid staying in Paris central both nights and save on hotels. Bit of an adventure too!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #647 on: Today at 10:47:02 am »
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 02:31:48 am
Any suggestions of where to apply to for a Covid test before entering France?

I'm unvacinated but not an anti vaxer. Just had Covid once and coped with it but I doubt I'd get away with that as an excuse like Djokovich did in Australia.

Theres loads. Biograd is ok
I use them when I travel to France for work. Its an anti-gen test only.
Im double vaccinated but no booster as I had a bad reaction. Im considered unvaccinated as a result but had no bother getting into France, although they do check
Logged

Online stuartheal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:49:28 am »
Disappointing that the club have said there will be an announcement later this week. Kiev was immediate after the Roma semi. Absolutely no reason that they cannot announce criteria this morning IMO.
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
They may release they tonight once we have our opponents confirmed?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 