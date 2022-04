Thanks lads, thought that would be the case. Iím not totally sure exactly what theyíve managed to do to get in this mess and why they just didnít start buying the games individually.



Possibly thought they were sorted on ACS until it was too late and theyíd already missed out on the first group game? Or might have even thought that if they were out of the auto cup they were out of CL full stop for the season.



If theyíd have let me know sooner I could have helped them out with it, but only found out theyíd not been going the homes this season the other week.



So am I right in thinking it will only be this season theyíre screwed for, and that when 2021-22 starts theyíll be back in business because credits will be used from 2019-20?



Canít be many that have multiple aways from 2019-20 (and this season) but arenít even eligible to go into the ballot