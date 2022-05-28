« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 27, 2022, 01:09:26 pm
Its not great at all that the final tickets are mobile tickets, i mean if I did have a ticket I'd be worried about having me phone out with the number of mobile and wallet thefts that happened in Madrid. Can't even hide your ticket away somewhere now. Then theres the issue of your mobile battery running out with it being a long day till going to the stadium, imagine that running out and you cant charge it to get in!

fair point, but same real issue with physical tickets. a few people had their tickets swiped in Madrid (albeit it seemed like it was a bit of drunken recklessness that played into it). was also at least two fans who had their legitimate paper tickets rejected at the turnstile for no clear reason - you'd hope a (proper, i.e. not just a screenshot) e-ticket would prevent anything snide happening there.

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 27, 2022, 01:15:57 pm
I bet over half of those UEFA ballot tickets end up with Reds and see a lot sorted already, cos theres probably only us, Madrid and touts that are gonna have applied for those really, any City and Villarreal fans just don't need to.

i'm hoping you're right - but the CL final when the Reds are involved is basically Superbowl money for touts and anyone in the globe can enter unfortunately, as much as they suggest it's a mobile ticket and have the usual 'non-transferable' stuff. the limited time entry period hopefully works in our favour, hope we all get sorted from it... as a backup.  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2022, 03:58:50 pm
They did that with loads at the final in Madrid too, somehow mine didn't get spotted on me and I kept hold of it, but I saw people pleading with them that they needed to keep in touch with people to no avail. Told them to collect them from a big pile at the end.

that might have been me  ;D

although tbf i had a huge brick powerbank that definitely could be used as a weapon. ended up speaking with one of the UEFA volunteers and she let me use her powerbank. i only wanted battery to take a couple pics  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 am »
keep an eye out in lidl. I got a finding nemo one for like three quid. Ill keep phone on it as long as possible then dump it  ;D
Logged
YNWA

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 am »
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game
Logged

upthereds95

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:34:49 am
that might have been me  ;D

although tbf i had a huge brick powerbank that definitely could be used as a weapon. ended up speaking with one of the UEFA volunteers and she let me use her powerbank. i only wanted battery to take a couple pics  ;D

Logged
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 11:10:55 am
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game

The ground is just outside the city and there are a few bars and hotels around it so they might close but can't see anywhere in the city itself closing.
Logged
Danny Boys Dad

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 11:17:40 am
The ground is just outside the city and there are a few bars and hotels around it so they might close but can't see anywhere in the city itself closing.

Yeah hopefully i just get a ticket if we get there saves looking for a boozer. Apparently madrid was hard to find somewhere with it on
Logged

upthereds95

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 11:22:08 am
Yeah hopefully i just get a ticket if we get there saves looking for a boozer. Apparently madrid was hard to find somewhere with it on
My mate had to go to a restaurant and order chips all night to keep watching it
Logged
YNWA

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 12:08:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2022, 03:58:50 pm
They did that with loads at the final in Madrid too, somehow mine didn't get spotted on me and I kept hold of it, but I saw people pleading with them that they needed to keep in touch with people to no avail. Told them to collect them from a big pile at the end.

Mardid away CL feb 2020 I had a big one and they took it off me, they put a sticker on it and gave me a raffle ticket to collect it back after, worked very well tbf still got the sticker on it
Logged

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 12:13:12 pm »
Trains to and from Brussels seem to be starting to sell out now

First class not too much more expensive on most trains now they're on the last few standards left so given ourselves a nice upgrade
Logged

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:13:12 pm
Trains to and from Brussels seem to be starting to sell out now

First class not too much more expensive on most trains now they're on the last few standards left so given ourselves a nice upgrade


How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?
Logged

kopitenkw

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 01:04:10 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?

Train...
Logged

CONFIAMOS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 11:10:55 am
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game

nothing confirmed but it won't surprise me if it's similar to what Madrid did - i.e. no public screening because they know the city will just get shutdown by fans otherwise, not to mention the likely covid pressure too.
Logged
YNWA.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 01:30:20 pm »
Doing Eurostar to Lille and back, Saturday and Sunday

Train prices aren't too bad at the moment from Lille to Paris, takes about an hour

Logged

PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 01:39:56 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?

I did say to and from :D
Logged

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm »
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays
Logged

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays

After Kiev anyone going with these must be mad
Logged

stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays

Fucking hell

Disgraceful company that
Logged

PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 01:50:39 pm
Fucking hell

Disgraceful company that

Yea, that price though isnt gonna be much different to what itll be with others, it sure wont be less than £500
Logged

stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays

Two day trip is £949 with a 3* hotel! :o
Logged
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 02:49:24 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:54:44 pm
Yea, that price though isnt gonna be much different to what itll be with others, it sure wont be less than £500
Agree, I did a TC day trip to Basel in 2016 and Kiev 2018, I kinda understood the vast difference in price between the two, but once they all knew they could sell out with a waiting list its been silly money since. Madrid included.
Eurostar already booked for 129 euros and a bet to cover not being there! Happy days!!
Logged

Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 03:12:28 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 01:04:10 pm
Train...

Sorry, I though they were talking about travailing from the UK to Brussels by train, hence my question. Realise now they meant train from Brussels to Paris.
Logged

kopitenkw

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Two day trip is £949 with a 3* hotel! :o

World Choice Sports are an awful provider, they cancelled on people going to Benfica ON THE DAY.

They also lied about having planes for Kiev.

Do not use them.
Logged

deanloco9

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm »
We were already booked to be in Paris for the weekend, travelling out by Eurostar on the Friday and coming back Tuesday.

We've got the Saturday free as well.
Logged
Danny Boys Dad

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm
We were already booked to be in Paris for the weekend, travelling out by Eurostar on the Friday and coming back Tuesday.

We've got the Saturday free as well.

Now that is good planning!
Logged
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:15:00 pm
Now that is good planning!

I hadn't planned it like that, my wife is a bit suspicious now though  ;D
Logged
Danny Boys Dad

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 02:49:24 pm
Agree, I did a TC day trip to Basel in 2016 and Kiev 2018, I kinda understood the vast difference in price between the two, but once they all knew they could sell out with a waiting list its been silly money since. Madrid included.
Eurostar already booked for 129 euros and a bet to cover not being there! Happy days!!

The cover bet is genius. I have my flights/hotel already booked for this and didnt think to do that. Nice one!!!
Logged

ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:13:12 pm
Trains to and from Brussels seem to be starting to sell out now

First class not too much more expensive on most trains now they're on the last few standards left so given ourselves a nice upgrade


i know loads city fans have gone this route    as i work with loads off them and was saying booked on train
Logged

david25113051

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm »
I booked flights on way back last night. Booked on Kiwi.com with a flexisaver rate. For another £150 I can cancel up to 48 hours before the flight and get 90% refund. Being in the ballot made that the best option.  Worries now that I didnt read the T&Cs thoroughly enough but it seems kosher.

Has anybody used this before?
Logged

stuartheal

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Yesterday at 03:12:28 pm
Sorry, I though they were talking about travailing from the UK to Brussels by train, hence my question. Realise now they meant train from Brussels to Paris.

Flights to and from Brussels were £24 return about 4 weeks ago when I booked it thursday to monday :)
Logged

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 08:10:51 pm »
I've booked Manc to Brussels on the Friday evening, returning Sunday night via Frankfurt, about £200 each. Managed to get Business Saver going out so free lounge and that 😊
Also booked our trains to Paris for around £100 each but these look limited now.
Logged
NickoH
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
Assuming we get past Villarreal on Tuesday Night
Are folk booking travel assuming (All Homes this season & 1 away from 19/20) will guarantee you a ticket ?

Ive at least 1 away from 18/19 & 19/20 but still not confident in our ticket office

Could throw a curve ball in there
Logged
redmen27

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 09:28:34 pm »
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Assuming we get past Villarreal on Tuesday Night
Are folk booking travel assuming (All Homes this season & 1 away from 19/20) will guarantee you a ticket ?

Ive at least 1 away from 18/19 & 19/20 but still not confident in our ticket office

Could throw a curve ball in there

That would be fine. Club would get a huge amount of backlash if they didn't have a guaranteed sale- they would essentially be using covid as an excuse for not having the sale, which wouldn't make any sense.
Logged

CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Assuming we get past Villarreal on Tuesday Night
Are folk booking travel assuming (All Homes this season & 1 away from 19/20) will guarantee you a ticket ?

Ive at least 1 away from 18/19 & 19/20 but still not confident in our ticket office

Could throw a curve ball in there
19/20 should be sound yeno.
Dont think theyll use 18/19 as our 19/20 euro campaign was completed before covid.
Logged

LFCJayy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Ive got a couple of older mates who arent that great with technology and to cut a long story short they messed up this season and didnt opt into the CL auto cup.

Theyve got full credits for every other season, will the ballot (assuming we get there) be primarily done on this seasons homes?

Or do we think they could do all homes from this season OR 2019-20 (given the no credits counting because of covid etc) plus one away from 19-20? (theyve got at least two aways from that season I think)

Or are they basically screwed for this seasons potential final because of missing out on the homes? Be devastated for them if thats the case, but theyve found themselves in a pretty unique scenario here Im guessing
Logged

SingFongFC

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #395 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Ive got a couple of older mates who arent that great with technology and to cut a long story short they messed up this season and didnt opt into the CL auto cup.

Theyve got full credits for every other season, will the ballot (assuming we get there) be primarily done on this seasons homes?

Or do we think they could do all homes from this season OR 2019-20 (given the no credits counting because of covid etc) plus one away from 19-20? (theyve got at least two aways from that season I think)

Or are they basically screwed for this seasons potential final because of missing out on the homes? Be devastated for them if thats the case, but theyve found themselves in a pretty unique scenario here Im guessing

Used homes from this season for League Cup and FA Cup games at Wembley, so that will be the same for the UCL final if we get there (homes have counted as a credit, but only for games this season). Only difference is they will use aways from the last season where they counted as a credit (19-20) in order to guarantee those who would have been guaranteed in normal circumstances.
Logged

Online ABJ

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #396 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Ive got a couple of older mates who arent that great with technology and to cut a long story short they messed up this season and didnt opt into the CL auto cup.

Theyve got full credits for every other season, will the ballot (assuming we get there) be primarily done on this seasons homes?

Or do we think they could do all homes from this season OR 2019-20 (given the no credits counting because of covid etc) plus one away from 19-20? (theyve got at least two aways from that season I think)

Or are they basically screwed for this seasons potential final because of missing out on the homes? Be devastated for them if thats the case, but theyve found themselves in a pretty unique scenario here Im guessing
Regardless of whether they did the CL auto cup or not, they could have still bought all 6 games. Did they do that or not bother at all?
Logged
ABJ
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #397 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm »
They are screwed unless they have all the CL homes this season

Unfortunately

Why didnt they try and purchase each game as it came available with full credits in hand ?
Logged
redmen27

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #398 on: Today at 12:29:09 am »
Thanks lads, thought that would be the case. Im not totally sure exactly what theyve managed to do to get in this mess and why they just didnt start buying the games individually.

Possibly thought they were sorted on ACS until it was too late and theyd already missed out on the first group game? Or might have even thought that if they were out of the auto cup they were out of CL full stop for the season.

If theyd have let me know sooner I could have helped them out with it, but only found out theyd not been going the homes this season the other week. 

So am I right in thinking it will only be this season theyre screwed for, and that when 2021-22 starts theyll be back in business because credits will be used from 2019-20?

Cant be many that have multiple aways from 2019-20 (and this season) but arent even eligible to go into the ballot
Logged

SingFongFC

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #399 on: Today at 12:31:02 am »
Yes no credits carried from this season

Just make sure they purchase AC CL when it goes live

👍👍
Logged
redmen27
