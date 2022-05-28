« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Barry Banana on April 23, 2022, 02:19:16 pm
Dont agree. Were an outlier with competition specific loyalty. If Ive been to 50 games across a season Ive been more loyal than someone whos only been to the champions league games.

The LFC ticket office are usually strict on getting new people in Europe aways, it's why it hardly drops to members etc, They will raise a concern is if they did people outside of the competition then they would tout and not travel, away fans would very likely travel and ticket not go to waste! Just my thoughts on it!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Barry Banana on April 23, 2022, 02:19:16 pm
Dont agree. Were an outlier with competition specific loyalty. If Ive been to 50 games across a season Ive been more loyal than someone whos only been to the champions league games.

Its completely valid what youre saying but thats showing loyalty across all comps.

If thats the case the club would have to start including me in the 13+ sale for the early prem tickets cos I go 8-10 prem games every season and go all the home cup games in the comps so Im clearing the 13+ easy most seasons.

They shouldn't be doing one thing for one comp and something different for another
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 23, 2022, 02:23:30 pm
The LFC ticket office are usually strict on getting new people in Europe aways, it's why it hardly drops to members etc, They will raise a concern is if they did people outside of the competition then they would tout and not travel, away fans would very likely travel and ticket not go to waste! Just my thoughts on it!

Thats a different problem to fix.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 23, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
Its completely valid what youre saying but thats showing loyalty across all comps.

If thats the case the club would have to start including me in the 13+ sale for the early prem tickets cos I go 8-10 prem games every season and go all the home cup games in the comps so Im clearing the 13+ easy most seasons.

They shouldn't be doing one thing for one comp and something different for another

Youre describing a cross competition loyalty system which Id be all for. I was responding to your point that it makes sense to have competition specific loyalty. I dont agree.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Barry Banana on April 23, 2022, 02:51:25 pm
Youre describing a cross competition loyalty system which Id be all for. I was responding to your point that it makes sense to have competition specific loyalty. I dont agree.

Yeah exactly. If youre all for cross competition loyalty then they would need to do that across the board I.e. when they have the 13+ sales for prem tickets at the start of every season, it should be 13+ games attended regardless of the competition I.e league, European, domestic cups. Ill go with whatever to be honest but it needs to be consistent as what youre saying, being loyal in all comps should make you eligible across everything
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 23, 2022, 03:02:01 pm
Yeah exactly. If youre all for cross competition loyalty then they would need to do that across the board I.e. when they have the 13+ sales for prem tickets at the start of every season, it should be 13+ games attended regardless of the competition I.e league, European, domestic cups. Ill go with whatever to be honest but it needs to be consistent as what youre saying, being loyal in all comps should make you eligible across everything
I'd happily have cross competition but the 13+ criteria would have to be increased to 16 or 20.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Although the club said euro aways this season will not count as criteria going forward. I personally would give these extra 5000 tickets to the fans who did go to any away this season. Uefa have stated that these tickets are for "loyal support DURING the pandemic" not before. So what was more loyal than the hassle of an away trip this season knowing that it had no benefit?  These tickets are a bonus so the club should reward for aways during the pandemic only!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: jarode on April 23, 2022, 03:34:44 pm
Although the club said euro aways this season will not count as criteria going forward. I personally would give these extra 5000 tickets to the fans who did go to any away this season. Uefa have stated that these tickets are for "loyal support DURING the pandemic" not before. So what was more loyal than the hassle of an away trip this season knowing that it had no benefit?  These tickets are a bonus so the club should reward for aways during the pandemic only!
They aren't a bonus... they are out of our 20k allocation. (If we get there)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: jarode on April 23, 2022, 03:34:44 pm
Although the club said euro aways this season will not count as criteria going forward. I personally would give these extra 5000 tickets to the fans who did go to any away this season. Uefa have stated that these tickets are for "loyal support DURING the pandemic" not before. So what was more loyal than the hassle of an away trip this season knowing that it had no benefit?  These tickets are a bonus so the club should reward for aways during the pandemic only!
wish they were a bonus
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: James_1906 on April 23, 2022, 03:27:45 pm
I'd happily have cross competition but the 13+ criteria would have to be increased to 16 or 20.

Yeah Id take it, hence why most clubs offer tickets for the big games on a points basis to reward loyalty. The way we do it is far less of a close shop and inclusive for those who select specific comps only for whatever reason
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
 :)
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 23, 2022, 03:45:16 pm
wish they were a bonus

Oh I read that wrong then!!!  Anyway they should still reward those with the " loyalty during pandemic tickets" providing they have all 6 homes too. Just my opinion though it means zilch  :)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
I accept and understand the arguments about what the club should do for the final. What do people think the club will do though?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: stuartheal on April 23, 2022, 05:10:55 pm
I accept and understand the arguments about what the club should do for the final. What do people think the club will do though?
21/22 all 6 and 1 19/20 guaranteed, 21/22 all 6 ballot
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 23, 2022, 05:25:22 pm
21/22 all 6 and 1 19/20 guaranteed, 21/22 all 6 ballot
When you say 1 19/20 I guess you mean an away  ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: James_1906 on April 23, 2022, 05:39:32 pm
When you say 1 19/20 I guess you mean an away  ;D
yeah
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 23, 2022, 05:25:22 pm
21/22 all 6 and 1 19/20 guaranteed, 21/22 all 6 ballot

21/22 - All home games
+
19/20 or 18/19 - 1 away
=
Guaranteed ticket
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 23, 2022, 06:06:08 pm
21/22 - All home games
+
19/20 or 18/19 - 1 away
=
Guaranteed ticket
=Zero chance this happens lad.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 23, 2022, 05:48:51 pm
yeah
Thats where they cant do this.
Remember an away game does not hold an away goal the home games equal the aways, the aways have always been the decider (in most cases) or the plus one of half of the games, but not necessarily. I could  have 6 aways and three homes and Id get a final ticket, under your rules i wouldnt even make a ballot!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: jarode on April 23, 2022, 04:04:15 pm
:)
Oh I read that wrong then!!!  Anyway they should still reward those with the " loyalty during pandemic tickets" providing they have all 6 homes too. Just my opinion though it means zilch  :)

just to note they aren't specifically about rewarding fans for going to matches during the pandemic - it's just as a gesture of goodwill essentially for the past two years and the support for European football even if we couldn't go to the match.

i'd happily take a free ticket if i was given one but i won't begrudge the club at all if they offer it to the oldest season ticket holders etc, or even if they do some sort of mini-ballot within certain historic CL criteria. the club just need to be very transparent on how these will be distributed too.

edit: i can't believe we're still all pondering the criteria and we've not even played Villarreal yet hahah, how good are the Reds. truly first world problems.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 23, 2022, 06:06:08 pm
21/22 - All home games
+
19/20 or 18/19 - 1 away
=
Guaranteed ticket
The qualifying criteria for all 6 euro aways this season has been based on euro aways from the 19/20 season so why on earth would they go back to the 18/19 season?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ABJ on April 23, 2022, 09:41:36 pm
The qualifying criteria for all 6 euro aways this season has been based on euro aways from the 19/20 season so why on earth would they go back to the 18/19 season?

Last game with roughly 5000 tickets was either Barcelona/Roma is the thought process
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 23, 2022, 09:48:49 pm
Last game with roughly 5000 tickets was either Barcelona/Roma is the thought process
Won't happen imo. IF they include those with away credits, they'll go back to Atleti in 19/20, which was 3328, add the PRH's to that will give you around 5K.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 23, 2022, 09:48:49 pm
Last game with roughly 5000 tickets was either Barcelona/Roma is the thought process
I think you need to stop torturing yourself with this. IMO neither of these games will be considered nor will any aways this season.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ABJ on April 23, 2022, 09:57:00 pm
Won't happen imo. IF they include those with away credits, they'll go back to Atleti in 19/20, which was 3328, add the PRH's to that will give you around 5K.

PRH won't get any of the 5000 as they're kinda corporate reason IMO and some only turn up to try get finals etc from a silly decision taken years ago, Wait and see is the best we can do but let's try get there as this will be a very tough match
