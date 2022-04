Although the club said euro aways this season will not count as criteria going forward. I personally would give these extra 5000 tickets to the fans who did go to any away this season. Uefa have stated that these tickets are for "loyal support DURING the pandemic" not before. So what was more loyal than the hassle of an away trip this season knowing that it had no benefit? These tickets are a bonus so the club should reward for aways during the pandemic only!