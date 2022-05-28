Dont agree. Were an outlier with competition specific loyalty. If Ive been to 50 games across a season Ive been more loyal than someone whos only been to the champions league games.
The LFC ticket office are usually strict on getting new people in Europe aways, it's why it hardly drops to members etc, They will raise a concern is if they did people outside of the competition then they would tout and not travel, away fans would very likely travel and ticket not go to waste! Just my thoughts on it!