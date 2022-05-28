Dont agree. Were an outlier with competition specific loyalty. If Ive been to 50 games across a season Ive been more loyal than someone whos only been to the champions league games.



The LFC ticket office are usually strict on getting new people in Europe aways, it's why it hardly drops to members etc, They will raise a concern is if they did people outside of the competition then they would tout and not travel, away fans would very likely travel and ticket not go to waste! Just my thoughts on it!