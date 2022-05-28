« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:12:47 pm
Exactly this, been going every home game for years and years barely missed any yet come ballot time its always lumped in with someone who may have only been a game or two in the domestic cups or 6 games in European games. Luckily since 2012 i've only missed Sevilla and the City league cup final (let sisters go togther of the 2 ballot successes), had ballot success in the rest except Kiev which i ended up paying £500 for one.

You're only 'lumped in' for the European games with those people. If you've been to all the domestic cup games/league games though it means you'll get good odds on Wembley trips and priority on the big league games.

The final allocations are tiny which means people miss out, but the current system does reward loyalty without making it a complete closed shop. It's frutrating to miss out (as I always seem to in ballots!) but I think the current one is what it is.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:21:42 pm
p

Guarantee if we went crap again in a few years half the people in the final ballot will be nowhere to be seen.
that's a given
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 01:26:53 pm
You're only 'lumped in' for the European games with those people. If you've been to all the domestic cup games/league games though it means you'll get good odds on Wembley trips and priority on the big league games.

The final allocations are tiny which means people miss out, but the current system does reward loyalty without making it a complete closed shop. It's frutrating to miss out (as I always seem to in ballots!) but I think the current one is what it is.
agreed
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:07:06 pm
Yeah but it was on general sale up until a day or two before the game. Anyone who wanted a ticket could have got one for that. The tickets only went on sale about a week before the game so when someone offered me a spare i just took it

Yeah, but presumably the stand was half empty as we only had half the allocation. Similar situation for AC and Inter
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:31:30 pm
Yeah, but presumably the stand was half empty as we only had half the allocation. Similar situation for AC and Inter
was 2/3s empty from memory
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 01:26:53 pm
You're only 'lumped in' for the European games with those people. If you've been to all the domestic cup games/league games though it means you'll get good odds on Wembley trips and priority on the big league games.

The final allocations are tiny which means people miss out, but the current system does reward loyalty without making it a complete closed shop. It's frutrating to miss out (as I always seem to in ballots!) but I think the current one is what it is.

League cup and fa cup games are the same though someone can go three games in the fa cup and be in ballot with someone whos been every cup game for years and every league game how is that fair? When it comes to a finals priority should be given. Once the club sort the distribution out so that people passing them on lose the credit it shouldnt be a problem. 

For example league cup final against cardiff that year one game got you in the ballot, someone could have been to their first game and been in the ballot with people whod been going for years? I think back then season ticket holders with one game were guaranteed a final ticket though.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
One thing I would like to see continued in future seasons is combining seasies and members into one sale. There's only around 3300 on the away ladder right now, so if we get a decent allocation next season a few hundred may be able to get on. I've been lucky enough to go to 2 of the European aways this season (with no previous aways) and part of the reason for that was not only covid and credits, but combining the sales into one (they have done this for Inter and Benfica- I got a ticket for the latter). Given season ticket holders have had lots of chances in the past, I don't see why those who couldn't be arsed getting on the ladder a few years ago should be given priority over young members who have never had an opportunity before (I would imagine most members going without credits will be fairly young like myself). Didn't hear of any seasies complaining they couldn't get Benfica or Inter away when the sales were combined, so don't see why the TO can't continue this policy.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:31:30 pm
Yeah, but presumably the stand was half empty as we only had half the allocation. Similar situation for AC and Inter

May have been that but anyone could have got one for porto away it was on general sale for hours it werent like a normal euro away that sells out in minutes
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:34:25 pm
May have been that but anyone could have got one for porto away it was on general sale for hours it werent like a normal euro away that sells out in minutes
not true it did sell out, Aleti and AC didn't sell out and anyone could have got it, which meant the people who bought tickets actually went
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:33:25 pm
One thing I would like to see continued in future seasons is combining seasies and members into one sale. There's only around 3300 on the away ladder right now, so if we get a decent allocation next season a few hundred may be able to get on. I've been lucky enough to go to 2 of the European aways this season (with no previous aways) and part of the reason for that was not only covid and credits, but combining the sales into one (they have done this for Inter and Benfica- I got a ticket for the latter). Given season ticket holders have had lots of chances in the past, I don't see why those who couldn't be arsed getting on the ladder a few years ago should be given priority over young members who have never had an opportunity before (I would imagine most members going without credits will be fairly young like myself). Didn't hear of any seasies complaining they couldn't get Benfica or Inter away when the sales were combined, so don't see why the TO can't continue this policy.

The club only ever seem to use the previous year as criteria so any season ticket holder who got barca is off the ladder again now that was the last game that dropped to that low.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:33:25 pm
One thing I would like to see continued in future seasons is combining seasies and members into one sale. There's only around 3300 on the away ladder right now, so if we get a decent allocation next season a few hundred may be able to get on. I've been lucky enough to go to 2 of the European aways this season (with no previous aways) and part of the reason for that was not only covid and credits, but combining the sales into one (they have done this for Inter and Benfica- I got a ticket for the latter). Given season ticket holders have had lots of chances in the past, I don't see why those who couldn't be arsed getting on the ladder a few years ago should be given priority over young members who have never had an opportunity before (I would imagine most members going without credits will be fairly young like myself). Didn't hear of any seasies complaining they couldn't get Benfica or Inter away when the sales were combined, so don't see why the TO can't continue this policy.
100%, or at least use STH and members with full UCL home games because there's absolutely no difference there, can understand not wanting to be grouped with any member
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:36:03 pm
not true it did sell out, Aleti and AC didn't sell out and anyone could have got it, which meant the people who bought tickets actually went

It may have done my point is any other year it would sell out before it dropped to all season ticket holders. People buy for the credits and pass them on, will only change if the club make sure only the person going gets the credit.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:34:25 pm
May have been that but anyone could have got one for porto away it was on general sale for hours it werent like a normal euro away that sells out in minutes
Ive no away credits and had Porto and atletico basketed to buy had I wanted. Just couldnt sort logisitics in time
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:38:07 pm
It may have done my point is any other year it would sell out before it dropped to all season ticket holders. People buy for the credits and pass them on, will only change if the club make sure only the person going gets the credit.
yet this year they could easily reward people who bought for the right reason and still appease those from 19/20 who didn't buy this year,
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
You cant complain that aways from this season wont count to the final when it clearly has said that they wont, its not rocket science!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:46:35 pm
You cant complain that aways from this season wont count to the final when it clearly has said that they wont, its not rocket science!
not complaining, but it's clearly a fairer way than using just 19/20
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:44:09 pm
yet this year they could easily reward people who bought for the right reason and still appease those from 19/20 who didn't buy this year,

As someone who has neither (couldn't get on away ladder in 19/20, and essentially this year annoyingly things didn't work out because of work/operations etc.) I have no problem with people being rewarded this way.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:59:15 am
who's negatively affected if they used 19/20 AND 21/22? People who didn't bother to go and people who went on others cards, really neither have anything to complain about

Exactly!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 01:52:13 pm
As someone who has neither (couldn't get on away ladder in 19/20, and essentially this year annoyingly things didn't work out because of work/operations etc.) I have no problem with people being rewarded this way.
using both years no one misses out and everyone is sorted, really is a layup for the ticket office
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 12:56:31 pm
Go back further then, to 2012/13 Europa would do and those who had to suffer watching us draw to fucking Hearts and Young Boys and lose to Udinese before getting dumped out by Zenit on away goals!

You're givng me flashbacks!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:57:34 pm
using both years no one misses out and everyone is sorted, really is a layup for the ticket office

People may not have been able to go due to covid which was the whole reason why credits didnt count.
