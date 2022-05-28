but that's not the right thing that's the point, I don't think Villarreal will count and I do think they'll do what you say here, I've thought that since September, ticket office fucked it badly not counting them at all



Think your hoping on a ticket as you have had a few aways. Being honest if the club hadnt said the aways dont count you would not have got close to a ticket, the reason being we have spent 10/20 years building these up. You cant expect the club to go back on this.Nobody who hasnt been to any games will qualify, think your not understood how this works, its not one away its half of the games plus one. The issue is which season is the plus one.