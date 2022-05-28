« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 4465 times)

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:15:47 pm
uproar from who though? The point of them not counting was so people didn't have to travel, but now they can travel for the final using their 2018/19 aways? Doesn't make sense. They also can see who has what credits and all the numbers
I would of thought any away this season wouldnt count for any future rounds, however I thought the final could be the exception as they shouldnt use previous criteria for people who cba because of covid but for the final, covid will go away  :butt
But if they do use the 19/20 then i expect the ballot to use the home games from 19/20 as well ???
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 07:50:43 pm
Thats a good point, I never gave that any thought?  As Im in auto cup I dont know, but have they used the 19/20 season to qualify for homes?
to be guaranteed yeah you needed 1 from 19/20, then anyone with just this year was not guaranteed
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:52:45 pm
I don't know whether they will or not - we don't know what criteria the club will use as we're not in a final yet. But, you can't deny we've had a health pandemic which the club, taking the responsible position, have reacted to by issuing the notices that they have.
oh I agree it was the right thing to do but they should've used the credits for future rounds and the final to avoid this scenario, then wipe them all for next season
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:58:37 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:53:05 pm
I would of thought any away this season wouldnt count for any future rounds, however I thought the final could be the exception as they shouldnt use previous criteria for people who cba because of covid but for the final, covid will go away  :butt
But if they do use the 19/20 then i expect the ballot to use the home games from 19/20 as well ???
right not fair you can rock up to Paris having been to nothing this year
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:00:17 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:08:14 pm
And what about the people that have either been to all, or at least the vast majority of euro aways for years? still ok to put them in the same pot as those with just 6 homes?

i just meant it made sense as an option. a bit earlier i also said it'd make sense for Villarreal to count or ultimately just one from 19/20. ideal outcome would always be for this to go back a few seasons (and this to remain the case going forward).

the TO made this mess ultimately but i can see why they did what they did. they can create an easy solution (for them) by counting Villarreal although the tiny allocation probably means a 19/20 needs to be counted anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:23 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Some people keep saying it's unfair but hardly anyone who has bought a ticket wouldn't get a chance if everyone could travel... Sadly rules are rules and the club shouldn't go back on their promise that the credit won't count. It's such a sticky situation. Hopefully the club do the right thing and use aways from previous seasons (Barcelona etc) IF Villarella does not count which I don't think it will.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:51 pm by deanloco9 »
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:23:53 pm
Some people keep saying it's unfair but hardly anyone who has bought a ticket wouldn't get a chance if everyone could travel... Sadly rules are rules and the club shouldn't go back on their promise that the credit won't count. It's such a sticky situation. Hopefully the club do the right thing and use aways from previous seasons (Barcelona etc) IF Villarella does not count which I don't think it will.
but that's not the right thing that's the point, I don't think Villarreal will count and I do think they'll do what you say here, I've thought that since September, ticket office fucked it badly not counting them at all
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:37:49 pm
but that's not the right thing that's the point, I don't think Villarreal will count and I do think they'll do what you say here, I've thought that since September, ticket office fucked it badly not counting them at all
Think your hoping on a ticket as you have had a few aways. Being honest if the club hadnt said the aways dont count you would not have got close to a ticket, the reason being we have spent 10/20 years building these up. You cant expect the club to go back on this.
Nobody who hasnt been to any games will qualify, think your not understood how this works, its not one away its half of the games plus one. The issue is which season is the plus one.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 