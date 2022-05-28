« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 3916 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:15:47 pm
uproar from who though? The point of them not counting was so people didn't have to travel, but now they can travel for the final using their 2018/19 aways? Doesn't make sense. They also can see who has what credits and all the numbers

uproar from whatever side loses out  ;D. ultimately the selling notices did promise one thing but i also don't think it's right that people could've missed all the aways and suddenly auto qualify because of 19/20.

Villarreal counting will save a lot of hassle to the ticket office, even if it's a small allocation.

Or one away from this season + one from 19/20 even.

anyway, plenty time to go.
Logged
YNWA.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:30:11 pm
uproar from whatever side loses out  ;D. ultimately the selling notices did promise one thing but i also don't think it's right that people could've missed all the aways and suddenly auto qualify because of 19/20.

Villarreal counting will save a lot of hassle to the ticket office, even if it's a small allocation.

anyway, plenty time to go.
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:31:22 pm
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people

now the uproar is from me, the person who bought on someone elses' card  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:15:47 pm
uproar from who though? The point of them not counting was so people didn't have to travel, but now they can travel for the final using their 2018/19 aways? Doesn't make sense. They also can see who has what credits and all the numbers
Wont happen, legal point no 1, tell everyone it wont count and change mind, loose! Simples.
Possibly the semi may count, I agree with the above bloodbath comment in an attempt for that game if so.
Personally I feel they will continue with the 19/20 away credits, just gonna have to bring in the 19/20 homes as its never been one away, its been 7!
Maybe they will use the 5k freebies to appease past away credits??
Still guess work, but semi details will paint the picture!

Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:31:22 pm
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people
Bollocks, never counted its been written, semi maybe different thought. If thats the case the long term awayers will remove any chance of this dropping at all. Bayern may have been different!
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 05:39:02 pm
Wont happen, legal point no 1, tell everyone it wont count and change mind, loose! Simples.
Possibly the semi may count, I agree with the above bloodbath comment in an attempt for that game if so.
Personally I feel they will continue with the 19/20 away credits, just gonna have to bring in the 19/20 homes as its never been one away, its been 7!
Maybe they will use the 5k freebies to appease past away credits??
Still guess work, but semi details will paint the picture!
not sure how much legal basis the selling notice has I'm sure they have probably covered themselves legally if they were to change their minds,  I don't see them using 19/20 homes that makes absolutely no sense
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm »
The club have said it on numerous occasions on every single announcement that credits for THIS season will not count towards next season OR THIS Season. The ramifications if they went back on their word would be huge as some fans have not traveled due to their health issues that LFC have promised that this would not count. - Potentially breaking false advertising regulation if they did too.

This is also is the same unless they somehow use Villarreal as a credit which I can't see due to the restrictions in Spain.

They will likely use One game from 18/19 and 19/20 (If you've got Barcelona away or Atletico away you should be sorted)

They could also just throw ACS in a separate ballot for all home games.

Let's also get there first.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 05:43:38 pm
Bollocks, never counted its been written, semi maybe different thought. If thats the case the long term awayers will remove any chance of this dropping at all. Bayern may have been different!
but long term awayers who didn't buy all season can all of sudden travel for the final? Very convenient if so
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:46:20 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:45:36 pm
The club have said it on numerous occasions on every single announcement that credits for THIS season will not count towards next season OR THIS Season. The ramifications if they went back on their word would be huge as some fans have not traveled due to their health issues that LFC have promised that this would not count.

This is also is the same unless they somehow use Villarreal as a credit which I can't see due to the restrictions in Spain.

They will likely use One game from 18/19 and 19/20 (If you've got Barcelona or Atletico you should be sorted)

They could also just throw ACS in a separate ballot for all home games.

Let's also get there first.
health issues don't matter if we to the final I assume? Ballot for all homes is clearly the fariest way really
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:58:34 pm »
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:58:34 pm
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.
system does need a big overhaul yes but that's not gonna come in time for this
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:58:34 pm
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.

Agreed. This is why I said I reckon they'll go 18/19 too, Maybe 17/18, 2/3 guarantees you a ticket from Roma, Barcelona and Atletico perhaps.
Logged

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
People whove been this season and dont have previous credits only got chance to go because the club said credits dont count.

I havent been any away this season, but have the likes of Bordeaux and Besikas when barely anyone could be arsed because we were shite.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 06:02:47 pm
People whove been this season and dont have previous credits only got chance to go because the club said credits dont count.

I havent been any away this season, but have the likes of Bordeaux and Besikas when barely anyone could be arsed because we were shite.
but shows people are only buying for the credits and not because they actually go
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:59:43 pm
system does need a big overhaul yes but that's not gonna come in time for this
Probably right, but lets be honest, anyone who got a first euro away this year was because the credit didnt count. Its been clearly written, they cannot go back on that.
Ive know loads who couldnt be arsed with the pre/post travel tests, they are not there now, thats why the semi will be back to the closed shop.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 06:07:51 pm
Probably right, but lets be honest, anyone who got a first euro away this year was because the credit didnt count. Its been clearly written, they cannot go back on that.
Ive know loads who couldnt be arsed with the pre/post travel tests, they are not there now, thats why the semi will be back to the closed shop.
yeah loads couldn't be arsed travelling but they can get a final ticket over those who did? That's why everyone with 6 homes in the ballot is the fairest
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:15:16 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:11:14 pm
yeah loads couldn't be arsed travelling but they can get a final ticket over those who did? That's why everyone with 6 homes in the ballot is the fairest
Im afraid they were the rules. Im sorted if we get there as plenty of years of aways and this. Ive plenty of mates who havent so far traveled this season, so if semi qualifies, thats the shop closing again.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 