A total of 52,000 tickets out of 75,000 (the stadiumís capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 20,000 each, while 12,000 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.



Ten thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.



And if I'm right the 20,000 for the teams will include some that will be given to sponsors, PRH etc? So we're really looking at even less than that.Looks like the 5k free ones will basically be enough for those who don't need the ballot? (assuming they use Roma/Barca/similar)