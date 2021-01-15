City are not playing that well though, relying on deflections and very tense when it was 0-0.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Eddie howe has done a brilliant job, whether the saudis trust him with a £800000000000000000000000000 war chest remains to be seen, but i think he comes out of this in a good light.
That was far from vintage City tonight, they looked tired to me. Watford wont trouble them but itll be very interesting to see what side Guardiola picks at Elland Road if they have a tough first leg against Madrid and need to get a result in the Bernabéu the following week.
Hes done the job any remotely competent manager would have
To be fair Hodgson have gotten results at Man City before, although with probably a better team you have to say.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Tuchel losing the plot . Some mad interviews
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]