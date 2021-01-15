« previous next »
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:33 pm
City are not playing that well though, relying on deflections and very tense when it was 0-0.
the longer they go without scoring, the more twitchy their arses get, if a team could sneak a goal and go in at half-time in front, then we'll see what they are made of
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
That was far from vintage City tonight, they looked tired to me. Watford wont trouble them but itll be very interesting to see what side Guardiola picks at Elland Road if they have a tough first leg against Madrid and need to get a result in the Bernabéu the following week.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Eddie howe has done a brilliant job, whether the saudis trust him with a £800000000000000000000000000 war chest remains to be seen, but i think he comes out of this in a good light.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 10:08:13 pm
Eddie howe has done a brilliant job, whether the saudis trust him with a £800000000000000000000000000 war chest remains to be seen, but i think he comes out of this in a good light.



Hes done the job any remotely competent manager would have
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 10:08:13 pm
Eddie howe has done a brilliant job, whether the saudis trust him with a £800000000000000000000000000 war chest remains to be seen, but i think he comes out of this in a good light.

nobody who takes on sportswashing jobs come out in a particularly good light.  Once they have built up a more high profile squad, theyll get a more high profile manager as well. Hell be under pressure soon enough next season though, they will spend heavily in the summer and be expected to get into the European places straight away.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
To be fair Hodgson have gotten results at Man City before, although with probably a better team you have to say.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: campioni on Today at 10:04:16 pm
That was far from vintage City tonight, they looked tired to me. Watford wont trouble them but itll be very interesting to see what side Guardiola picks at Elland Road if they have a tough first leg against Madrid and need to get a result in the Bernabéu the following week.

Banking on a Hodgson-esque nicking win against em. What that is exactly is anyones guess but something along the lines of a 4 - 4 - 2 all in an exact line reminiscent of table football and somehow by some miracle of God they nick a corner in the 5th minute and score and then hold on for dear life, whilst many interruptions from the crowd (streaker/some free oil type trying to tape themselves up to the goalpost or a mix of both) play a massive part which distracts em enough to do lasting damage to their confidence and they end up bottling it.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:11:54 pm


Hes done the job any remotely competent manager would have

Never really had him marked as a "remotely competent manager" fully expected them to get relegated when they appointed him.

Shows what i know  ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:13:44 pm
To be fair Hodgson have gotten results at Man City before, although with probably a better team you have to say.

Probably a better team

Their last few results;

Watford 1 Brentford 2
Watford 0 Leeds United 3
Liverpool 2 Watford 0
Southampton 1 Watford 2
Wolves 4 Watford 0
Watford 2 Arsenal 3

Theyre getting the grand total of fuck all against them.

As I say, Im optimistic City will drop points but if it comes at the weekend it would be absolutely mad.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Tuchel  losing the plot . Some mad interviews
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Tuchel is one creepy oddball.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:21:57 pm
Tuchel  losing the plot . Some mad interviews

What's the weird fellow saying now?
