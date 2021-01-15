« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04  (Read 13453 times)

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #600 on: Today at 08:43:47 pm »
City has been so wide open. I truly believe if Bissouma was playing Brighton would be leading.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #601 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm »
Brighton aren't scoring in a month of Sundays , they don't know what to do with it in the final 1/3rd
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,587
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:44:14 pm
Brighton aren't scoring in a month of Sundays , they don't know what to do with it in the final 1/3rd

They've held out well but I've got a feeling Here's Where The Story Ends for Brighton.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,934
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:35:28 pm
Pretty sure it's a PL world feed crew and not NBC specific.

35 minutes down....
correct, the NBC crew are on Arsenal - Chelsea
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,985
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:45:19 pm
They've held out well but I've got a feeling Here's Where The Story Ends for Brighton.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:46:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:41 pm
Is city's fanbase just too small for their ground? What is with so many empty seats?

Don't know what you are watching, but the SSN reporter is saying the place is jumping and the crowd are in full voice in support of there heroes.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
I'd say that there are about 25% of the seats vacant at the Emptyad tonight.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm »
I'll visit Brighton in the next week or so as a show of respect if they can hold on. Just want one fucking chance of this in our hands, if we mess it up fair enough.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »
this is proper tense.  city crowd and players are obviously shitting it. ake limping now.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #609 on: Today at 08:48:25 pm »
0-0 at the HT at the Emptyhad
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
Halfway there. Mwepu and Caicedo are physically bullying ManC at times but fuck me they can't pass worth shit. Definitely missing Bissouma.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #611 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
0-0 at half time, can't see them holding on for a draw but city always get frustrated if they're not a goal up in 20 mins
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,477
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #612 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:46:42 pm
Don't know what you are watching, but the SSN reporter is saying the place is jumping and the crowd are in full voice in support of there heroes.

That's funny, 5 live has just said there is a tension around the ground. I wonder whose telling the truth?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #613 on: Today at 08:49:04 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:41:38 pm
Has not been too bad really. Couple of chances for city
Brighton are struggling to get out of their half. They miss Bissouma.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #614 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
Its only a matter of time
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:49:28 pm »
Good Lord Brighton tried very hard to give City a 3-0 lead but somehow they are still level  :o
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:50:00 pm »
Brighton better than most, not sure it'll be enough come 70 minutes or so but I would never, ever be happier to be proved wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:44:14 pm
Brighton aren't scoring in a month of Sundays , they don't know what to do with it in the final 1/3rd
They miss their two best players in Bissouma and Trossard. Still, a goalless first half is more than decent.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:50:18 pm »
It's the hope that kills you, just wait for the inevitable goal off De Bruynes arse.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,139
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:50:29 pm »
Fordy said he'll tear down his Charlie Adam shrine if Brighton hold on here.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm »
City huffing and puffing but not creating a lot. Brighton at least having a go, hopefully they don't run out of steam and can nick one. They are are trying to get in on the counter, they just need more pace upfront.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:50:40 pm »
1-0 city written all over it.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,915
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
Brighton have done well. Rode their luck a bit and have not pressed enough nor passed well under pressure. However keep a clean sheet and Ill be happy.
Logged
#JFT97

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:51:28 pm »
Man City will be forced to bring Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney on for the second half.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,103
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:51:32 pm »
Lamptey 86th min winner on tap.

.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:51:45 pm »
TBF Brighton have been superb..

Whether they can hold on for another half of football is another matter.. but its worked so far..

They need to take the second half in minute increments and not lose concentration..

Hope the crowd get on City's back.. Woukd love to see a pep pitchside meltdown..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 