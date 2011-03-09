« previous next »
Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence

Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
That midfield spells disaster! was a comment I read while scrolling through Twitter prior to Liverpools Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. While suitably hysterical for social media, it also indicated the authors expectations when it comes to Liverpool. These high expectations range from being absolutely perfect right through to being exquisitely brilliant in every area of the pitch. Anything less than the expected standard and its all fair game to call out the players, the owners and even the manager.

Fast forward to the final whistle and the analysis was barely more tempered; barely more calm and cerebral. Fans flooded social media and fan forums  including this one  to express dismay at the nature of the 90 minutes we had all just witnessed. The apparent lack of control, the chaos of the second half, the flawed offside trap and the involvement of an aging midfielder were all coming under pretty harsh scrutiny.

Liverpool had (fairly) routinely reached their third Champions League semifinal in five seasons. Read that back and you begin to realise what an incredible feat that is. Three in five! While there was much positivity and celebration from all corners of the fanbase, there was an undercurrent of admonishment for the team that had just reached the sharp end of the worlds best club competition. Drawing at home to Benfica! How very dare they?

This is where we have arrived as a fanbase. The expected standard  based on several years of excellence  is now so high that you can barely touch it; you can hardly see it; its in the clouds and anything less will be met with noise and rancor.

This prevailing attitude amongst huge swathes of the fanbase is, in some ways, understandable. If you want the best things in life then you have to have extremely lofty standards. In the rarified atmosphere of oil-rich states doping innocuous football clubs, one must constantly push for ones team to be able to compete. This is performing at altitude; the air is thin up here and you cannot put a foot wrong or youll drop off the edge.

But

There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless. Be it when the teamsheet is announced or after a victorious final whistle, complaining about *something* may not always be a reasonable position; it may not actually be fair; it could actually come across as spoilt and ungrateful. Targeting the thing that fell short of your own expected standards isnt necessarily relevant or important. Calling a player out for a moment of imperfection may seem like a worthwhile observation, but when its in the context of pretty constant success it can just come across as mealy-mouthed attention seeking.

The sorry aspect of all this is that the better the team becomes, the more narrow the areas for development actually are. But theres a kind of inverse logic at play here. The closer we get to achieving something incredible, the more anxious many become. So you stop seeing a successful pathway to the Champions League semis as a point of celebration, and instead you choose to dissect the mistakes that led to a fruitless Benfica comeback. A total lack of perspective emerges. Well, I am allowed to point out things that went wrong as they will be punished by better teams!

No longer is victory the barometer of success; we now seem to expect opponents to be ground into the soil; defeated beyond words. The other team should play a bit-part role in this procession of greatness. They should have no agency in their own fate; Liverpool must crush them beyond recognition or I will make my feelings very clear to anyone who will listen!

I am personally at a loss here. When did perfection become the only show in town? When was that a reasonable standard? Why has criticism become the go-to for an ungodly amount of fans who pursue their weird agendas against players or give undue attention to mistakes and errors even when their team wins.
The great thing about being a fan is the peril that comes with the whole endeavor. Every game is a potential banana skin. Footballing perfection is a virtual impossibility for any sustained period of time. While enjoying the games is tricky when the stakes are so high, lets not forget what we are watching right now.

Greatness doesnt equate to perfection.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:52:49 pm »
Good stuff Fitzy.

Last nights game was massively enjoyable because it was so chaotic.  I never felt we where in danger of not qualifying. I spose I feel a bit sorry for those who watched last night and their first instinct was to jump on here or Twitter or wherever and look for negatives first and moan and complain.

My biggest issue isnt looking for fault, but really bad nerves, older I get harder it is for me to actually enjoy games at the business end of the season, so it was nice last night to actually be able to enjoy one  ;D
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:02 pm »
Good post and summed up for me by this line:
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
...There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless..

I had a young lad sat next to me who ahted every minute of last night. Moaned all the way through, criticised everything about the back line, the midfield, the attack, Alisson. None of them met his standards.

He moaned about not starting with Salah, Mane and Thiago - the old "start the game with the best team and bring them off" ignoring the fact that none of them contributed to three goals we actually scored.

I've never played any of the football manager games but I wonder if they have contributed to this sense that there's always a perfect solution that would 'solve' football. If we had different players, better players, played a different system, made different subs it would all be different. It's the idea that we, Liverpool, have all the agency and the opposition are just a problem to be solved.

Unfortunately there are two teams in every game and both have agency. Benfica had a plan and some very good players which got them three goals. Three goals that meant fuck all in the scheme of things. By the time they scored the third, they were still two goals short of forcing extra time. Three goals short of winning and time was almost up.

There was a ridiculous standard of excellence last night if you sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the game. A team with seven changes, a makeshift back line, Milner in midfield, no Salah or Mane and we were 6-2 ahead with twenty minutes to go. How many teams can do that? We couldn't five years ago. It was patchy and not as slick as it could have been but we can bring in players who know the system, know the tactics and deliver yet another European Cup semi-final while resting half the team for Saturday.

Very few people get to support a team as good as this. Enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy the journey.

Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:33:36 pm »
Good stuff Fitzy.

Last nights game was massively enjoyable because it was so chaotic.  I never felt we where in danger of not qualifying. I spose I feel a bit sorry for those who watched last night and their first instinct was to jump on here or Twitter or wherever and look for negatives first and moan and complain.

My biggest issue isnt looking for fault, but really bad nerves, older I get harder it is for me to actually enjoy games at the business end of the season, so it was nice last night to actually be able to enjoy one  ;D
Yeah, my nerves when watching the game is worse than it was as a younger man. But that said, going for a top 6 finish doesnt carry the same sense of peril. Not the same fear of failure.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:10:02 pm
Good post and summed up for me by this line:
I had a young lad sat next to me who ahted every minute of last night. Moaned all the way through, criticised everything about the back line, the midfield, the attack, Alisson. None of them met his standards.

He moaned about not starting with Salah, Mane and Thiago - the old "start the game with the best team and bring them off" ignoring the fact that none of them contributed to three goals we actually scored.

I've never played any of the football manager games but I wonder if they have contributed to this sense that there's always a perfect solution that would 'solve' football. If we had different players, better players, played a different system, made different subs it would all be different. It's the idea that we, Liverpool, have all the agency and the opposition are just a problem to be solved.

Unfortunately there are two teams in every game and both have agency. Benfica had a plan and some very good players which got them three goals. Three goals that meant fuck all in the scheme of things. By the time they scored the third, they were still two goals short of forcing extra time. Three goals short of winning and time was almost up.

There was a ridiculous standard of excellence last night if you sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the game. A team with seven changes, a makeshift back line, Milner in midfield, no Salah or Mane and we were 6-2 ahead with twenty minutes to go. How many teams can do that? We couldn't five years ago. It was patchy and not as slick as it could have been but we can bring in players who know the system, know the tactics and deliver yet another European Cup semi-final while resting half the team for Saturday.

Very few people get to support a team as good as this. Enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy the journey.


Were you sat next to the entirety of football twitter?
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:38:58 pm »
I actually had the opposite reaction, i was totally made up that Klopp had just seamlessly taken the piss in a champions league Final 8, second leg. Shipping a couple of goals after we had put the tie to bed with a 6-2 lead didn't really bother me very much.

I was made up we could make 7 changes and still put out a team that built a 3-1 lead without apparent difficulty.
I was made up Klopp had the balls to do that, he is the gutsiest coach in the world, look who he took out of his team with everything on the line.
I was made up we built the away lead to be able to do like the total pros we are.
I was made up a back line that had never played together before was good enough to stroll through the majority of the game virtually unbothered.
i was made up for Gomez Tsimikas Milner to get starts in a game of this importance and do well.
i was even rather strangely made up that the starting team got better results than the team with 5 subs in it.

i was mostly made up that we could play the 'second team" and all it did was prove that we really just have 2 first teams, and we could give rest to the top dogs ahead of the rematch Sat and still get the job done.

i think its proof of a standard of excellence that's not matched on the planet.



Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm »
The price of sustained success is the unrealistic expectation of fans who dont understand the larger aspect of the game. Amazingly, weve been, more or less, absolutely perfect since Jan 2018 and the consequence of that is that were probably closer to the end of perfection than not. Klopp and management havent really made a poor decision with transfers etc since they came in, and in the sportswashing world of European football we still havent won anything near what this squad deserves. The reality is, its completely unrealistic to expect the management side to keep making every decision with such perfection, especially if Klopp does walk away as he says, and expect the club to stay at the level it is now.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 pm »
Well if you're gonna go by twitter or facebook unfortunately that's the standard of comments.

Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:56:14 pm »
Funny isn't it? The very fact that we can put a "B" team out who can go and perform to the standards of the "A" team, and come away with a good result that progresses us to the next round, is the exact reason why we now stand a chance at getting to the FA Cup Final. We have a bit more of an advantage now as our "A" team will be fresher than Man City's who lost a couple to injury last night.

In another year we would have to start with our usual XI and risk injury and fatigue ahead of a big game, and then usually go on to whimper out of that competition because our players are goosed. We actually stand a fighting chance for our other competitions now.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm »
When did perfection become the only show in town? When a bald twat rode an artificial financially doped-up monster to the top of the league with 100 points. Prior to Guardiola, the monster was a pain, but not insurmountable. Teams (in most cases) could be assured that high 80s point totals would probably win you the league. Now you mix Guardiola's obvious brilliance with a cheating club funded by sovereign wealth who have been investigated by authorities at least 3 times that we are aware of, and you get a fan base desperate to see their own great team (assembled organically by a great manager) get the accolades that their team deserves for doing things the right way.

IMO, that's what it may come down to...it certainly does for me. This is the greatest Liverpool team that i have seen in my life and one of the greatest teams on the planet but, due to a massive injustice (that most seem to be avoiding - not Liverpool fans), they are very unlikely to get the recognition or trophies they deserve. It is extremely frustrating and probably lends itself to this desire for impossible standards.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:22:23 pm »
Great post Fitzy.

Maybe it's all some massive back handed compliment. Because we tend not to lose much or (generally) concede many goals, anything that is even a hint of a chance is mentally added to the score. Offside? Nah, add that to chances against.
"See, if those disallowed goals would have counted, you'd have lost"
"If that chance had gone in you wouldn't have won"

Sadly it all boils down to 2 connected things:
The media need something to talk about/write about and,
too many of our fans blindly believe what the media says without any independent thought, they also then feel the need to go on about it on social media.

What these fuckers don't get is that this is as good as it gets. This level of consistency is as good as any Liverpool team have ever produced. There has always been competition, but perhaps non as well resourced and relentless as we've seen from the likes of first Chelsea, then City. Maybe it's this level of competition that's burning peoples' heads, because that's the only thing that's remotely acceptable as an excuse. Even then just thinking about it for a short while leads to the conclusion that it is completely unfair and unrealistic to expect a non cheating team like us to overhaul systemic cheats like City.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm »
There are too many people watching us right now who don't deserve to be.

Like all the other arl arses on here, I've been lucky enough to see Liverpool dominate in England and Europe and this time right now is as enjoyable, We've a wonderful team, manager, staff, its a hoot and anyone not happy can fuck right off.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm »
Fantastic OP mate. During my younger years of watching the reds I'd go to the match with nothing more than just hope & expectation that the lads would play well & win. Winning silverware was simply a bonus, it was all about living for moment & enjoying it when we won. Even during our dominant period we never took the trophies for granted, they were simply a by-product of having a great team & a great manager. Problem with today's football is that we get everything micro-analysed, not just by the pundits, but the fans too. It's like some people can't accept that sometimes shit happens in football just like it happens in life. Just ask any bluenose or United supporter. In their world they've got more chance of discovering a real life unicorn than they have of finding perfection.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:09:57 pm »
Brilliant thread this. I was thinking last night about how the legacy of a quadruple would play out for Klopp, for us as supporters and our players. Came to the random conclusion we might be better off without it! Dont underestimate the binding effect of unquenched desire.

As for social media, dont engage with it. You are just filling someone elses pockets every time you use their platform. And as we are all finding out, social media is actually just a lubricant for stupidity. In the old days you had to think before writing a letter. And if you wore a tinfoil hat you could happily spend time penning letters to other tinfoils without bothering the rest of society.

Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:28:22 am »
I started following Liverpool in the 85-86 season. For as long as I can remember people have always had daft fn notions about how the team should play. 90% of them never played the game, they all had that in common. Lots of bandwagon fans jumped on in recent years Im sure. They never saw the bad days or were too young.

To play an entire Season and to fight on 4 fronts for that whole season means we rest 7 players and got a draw. Some of those 7 hadnt played with the others for 90 minutes before. We did what was needed in the first leg. A seasons a slog fight, not a sprint. You wont throw punches and dominate every opponent, you also absorb some blows along the way, a draw with Benfica and into the semis having changed 7 in the starting lineup doesnt come close to a blow.

I look at the manager, I look at the players, and no matter what theyre all proper men. Theyre giving everything, no passengers and plenty of leaders. Thats all you want from a team. Anyone who played the game knows these guys are giving everything they have. What they win is in the lap of the gods.

The Internet is nothing more than a toilet wall in a Bar. All manner of crap written on it. Dont expect any sense from it.
