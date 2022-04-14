Just watched the first 10 minutes and so far what ive gathered is Sarge was a smack head who fucked off to ibiza to take disco biscuits with the hippies and then became a voilent GangsterInteresting watch that mate
Dublin's heroin epidemic of the 80sUnderground rave scene of the 90sThe phenomenon of Ibiza dance crazeGangland war for control of the cocaine marketForming one of the most powerful & dangerous criminal gangs in EuropeWelcome to The Black Poolhttps://www.amazon.co.uk/Blac.../dp/1398406988/ref=sr_1_1...
Wa-hey! Done and available, nice one...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is this an autobiography?
Good lord no
Good lord no
Did your lawyer advise you to say that?
Im only messing mate I will buy it this weekend!
Sarge is Thomas Moran!!
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]