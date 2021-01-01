« previous next »
Villarreal 2022: semi final

NickoH

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm
Does it say theyre electronic tickets?

Instructions to download both of them to the NFC thing like a home game 🙄
ant

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 pm
Quote from: Minore on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
Anybody who knows when tickets are being sent out for overseas supporters?
mate in liverpool went to anfield to ask if he could collect his before going back to europe and they said they had been posted this morning so he could not collect.

ive had no email or text from dhl yet so that might be porkies from lfc !

keep in touch here - ynwa
lukeypool

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
Just had tracking email from Royal Mail
Barry Banana

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
Instructions to download both of them to the NFC thing like a home game 🙄

Not coach passes back to Valencia is it?
Barry Banana

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-fulfilment

Tickets posted today and available for collection tomorrow.
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #205 on: Today at 12:52:06 am
Anything spare going anyone is aware of?
3 of us heading over without....

Also anyone else going without , are there any areas/bars you are familiar with that we can watch the game...

TIA
Birdontheshirt

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:15:05 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm

Tickets posted today and available for collection tomorrow.
Collected our aways from TO before the home game tonight.
NickoH

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #207 on: Today at 07:57:04 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Not coach passes back to Valencia is it?

No, they look like match tickets with seat and row numbers on it. Very strange.
NickoH

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #208 on: Today at 11:58:11 am
Just picked mine up at Anfield. Just the one window on but sorted within 5 minutes.

They are scratching their collective heads about my NFC match ticket email.
Tommypig

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:10:33 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-fulfilment

Tickets posted today and available for collection tomorrow.

Got first sale - Never got a postal email yesterday and no special delivery yet - worrying
Levitz

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #210 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm
2 of 3 from Tuesday have arrived.
Levitz

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #211 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 12:52:06 am
Anything spare going anyone is aware of?
3 of us heading over without....

Also anyone else going without , are there any areas/bars you are familiar with that we can watch the game...

TIA

Where are you flying to/staying? There isn't much in Villarreal to be honest, it's tiny. Castellon de Plana just up the road has more hotels etc and is more of a beach holiday place (I think)

http://www.catalonia-valencia.com/castellon-de-la-plana-travel-guide.html
