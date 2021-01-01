Yeah, ignore me, you're right - I had in my head that the lowest we have qualified/got legit tix for was Porto at 2,500 in 18/19 so c500 difference to Villarreal. Let the bunfight ensue then.
has this sold out I cant get on to find them
Anyone got the hall map link so I can see the availability?
Only works if you are elegible
We only got 2558 tickets for Napoli in 2019, not 2639. We got 1520 for Salzburg. 2062 for this. So its a maximum of 1038 after a minimum of 542 tickets.
lfc have changed the online form for travelling supporters and it doesnt store the same details for everyone in the booking so you have to enter everyones details 1 at a time so it takes longer now.not an improvement for lfc !
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Why would you buy for the sake of it? Credit doesnt count
Why would anyone buy without travelling? This won't count for anything going forward?
Its definitely an improvement as you can see it all on 1 screen, far better imo, credit where it is due for once.
478 left.
Something not right with this sale....
That was easy. Had the ticket in my basket at 2:53. Tried to checkout but said ticket shouldnt of been released and to cancel the ticket. Ticket was left in my basket. As soon as it went to 3pm just tried again and worked
keep refreshing in hope I guess
And still not showing sold out despite there being no tickets to basket for 40 minutes
And still not showing sold out despite there being no tickets to basket for 40 minuteshttps://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1518962161585958912?s=20&t=WcMOzdD2ub9tAlEe31IzLALiverpool FC Help@LFCHelp·10mHi Tony, there are no reported issues with the Villarreal tickets, if the tickets have not yet been checked out and are in other supporters baskets, then this wouldn't yet show as sold out. - Kev
That was a reply to me, the way the sale went doesnt make sense but wouldnt surprise me if they are in baskets waiting to time out.
