Villarreal 2022: semi final

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:47:14 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:37:14 am
Yeah, ignore me, you're right - I had in my head that the lowest we have qualified/got legit tix for was Porto at 2,500 in 18/19 so c500 difference to Villarreal. Let the bunfight ensue then. 

We only got 2558 tickets for Napoli in 2019, not 2639. We got 1520 for Salzburg. 2062 for this. So its a maximum of 1038 after a minimum of 542 tickets.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:47:59 am
has this sold out I cant get on to find them
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:50:57 am
Quote from: leonmc0708 on Today at 11:47:59 am
has this sold out I cant get on to find them

You cant see it if you dont qualify.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Anyone got the hall map link so I can see the availability?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:01:58 pm
Quote from: LukeFurey on Today at 11:57:21 am
Anyone got the hall map link so I can see the availability?
Only works if you are elegible
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:01:58 pm
Only works if you are elegible

I know how to make it work either way if you can fire me it over ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:47:14 am
We only got 2558 tickets for Napoli in 2019, not 2639. We got 1520 for Salzburg. 2062 for this. So its a maximum of 1038 after a minimum of 542 tickets.

Haha having a mare this morning, was looking at Napoli 2018 :-[
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #127 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm
lfc have changed the online form for travelling supporters and it doesnt store the same details for everyone in the booking so you have to enter everyones details 1 at a time so it takes longer now.

not an improvement for lfc !
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:07:39 pm
Quote from: ant on Today at 01:00:47 pm
lfc have changed the online form for travelling supporters and it doesnt store the same details for everyone in the booking so you have to enter everyones details 1 at a time so it takes longer now.

not an improvement for lfc !
Its definitely an improvement as you can see it all on 1 screen, far better imo, credit where it is due for once.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #129 on: Today at 01:07:56 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:22:28 am
Why would you buy for the sake of it? Credit doesnt count
To help mates out.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #130 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm
478 left.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:29:07 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:27:15 am
Why would anyone buy without travelling? This won't count for anything going forward?

swaps and to help mates out, mainly, as well as the people who think the club might change their position re. final tickets.

think pretty much everyone i know who qualifies on their own card is travelling tbf
Last Edit: Today at 01:31:55 pm by RainbowFlick
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #132 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:07:39 pm
Its definitely an improvement as you can see it all on 1 screen, far better imo, credit where it is due for once.
all on one screen is great and less stressfull but when your buying 10 at time every second counts ;-) ynwa
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #133 on: Today at 03:04:00 pm
No blocks available ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #134 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm
In at 3 nothing available
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #135 on: Today at 03:04:48 pm
on at 3pm, didnt even get to select a ticket before they all went
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #136 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm
That was easy. Had the ticket in my basket at 2:53. Tried to checkout but said ticket shouldnt of been released and to cancel the ticket. Ticket was left in my basket. As soon as it went to 3pm just tried again and worked
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #137 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm
Surely not sold out at 3pm ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #138 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm
Wasn't even showing for me at 3 I had to log out
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #139 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm
sorted - thanks
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #140 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm
Fuckin' shite that
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #141 on: Today at 03:06:15 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:08:53 pm
478 left.

How do you know this please ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #142 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm
Something not right with this sale....
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #143 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:11:41 pm
Something not right with this sale....
No very odd. Was sold out bang on 3 as it came up and much of been 4-500 odd available
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #144 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:11:41 pm
Something not right with this sale....

I smell a rat, I was only after 1, usually bang on with getting them
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #145 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:04:51 pm
That was easy. Had the ticket in my basket at 2:53. Tried to checkout but said ticket shouldnt of been released and to cancel the ticket. Ticket was left in my basket. As soon as it went to 3pm just tried again and worked

How'd you manage that when only those eligible to buy are able to see the match on the "Buy Tickets" page?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #146 on: Today at 03:18:09 pm
What a load of shite
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #147 on: Today at 03:19:47 pm
Thinks some have basketed loads maybe.... some released later ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #148 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm
It must be as it hasn't gone to sold out yet
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #149 on: Today at 03:21:27 pm
keep refreshing in hope I guess
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #150 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm
HAs gone yellow a few times, but immediately no tix
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #151 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:21:27 pm
keep refreshing in hope I guess
Yep, that's what I'm doing - no luck so far
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #152 on: Today at 03:35:03 pm
I've got one, but I didn't get it. Someone else did and had to get all singles.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #153 on: Today at 03:36:40 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:04:51 pm
That was easy. Had the ticket in my basket at 2:53. Tried to checkout but said ticket shouldnt of been released and to cancel the ticket. Ticket was left in my basket. As soon as it went to 3pm just tried again and worked
How d'you do that when sale didn't start til 3pm for those eligible ?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #154 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm
This is gonna be like the general sale: log on the queue at 07.17.37 with a jammy dodger in your mouth and an apple on your head.......someone has a trick route
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #155 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm
And still not showing sold out despite there being no tickets to basket for 40 minutes

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1518962161585958912?s=20&t=WcMOzdD2ub9tAlEe31IzLA

Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
·
10m
Hi Tony, there are no reported issues with the Villarreal tickets, if the tickets have not yet been checked out and are in other supporters baskets, then this wouldn't yet show as sold out. - Kev
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #156 on: Today at 03:46:33 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:41:18 pm
And still not showing sold out despite there being no tickets to basket for 40 minutes

convinced people basket them and sell the tickets to other qualifying supporters for money
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #157 on: Today at 03:50:24 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:41:18 pm
And still not showing sold out despite there being no tickets to basket for 40 minutes

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1518962161585958912?s=20&t=WcMOzdD2ub9tAlEe31IzLA

Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
·
10m
Hi Tony, there are no reported issues with the Villarreal tickets, if the tickets have not yet been checked out and are in other supporters baskets, then this wouldn't yet show as sold out. - Kev

That was a reply to me, the way the sale went doesnt make sense but wouldnt surprise me if they are in baskets waiting to time out.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Reply #158 on: Today at 03:53:30 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 03:50:24 pm
That was a reply to me, the way the sale went doesnt make sense but wouldnt surprise me if they are in baskets waiting to time out.

But it's been 52 minutes....kinda think some would have already timed out. I've got it on auto refresh and there were a few yellow moments but not enough time to get in and basket a ticket
