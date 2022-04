Irish reds like myself are in trouble here, no way will the arrive in Ireland on time for lads heading out to Villarreal. Will they be ready to collect for Villarreal at home on Weds night or will they facilitate a collection for non UK supporters in Villarreal? Anyone any ideas?



I'm in a similar boat as I go for a weekend away on Friday and going to Valencia from there. Ideally need to have the tickets land on my mat - or be ready for collection from Anfield by then. I DMed LFCHelp on Twitter to ask if tickets would either by posted out in time to be with me by Friday, or ready for collection from Anfield by Friday. Or, barring that, whether anyone named on the booking could collect from Anfield (as was the case in Lisbon).The response I got was that they'd hope the tickets were both posted out and available for collection by Friday - but they couldn't guarantee it. And that only the lead booker would be able to collect from Anfield. They suggested someone else from the group being the lead booker to be sure. I normally sort - as I have a job that allows but think I'll have to log in as someone else and book from their account to be on the safe side.