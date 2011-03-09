« previous next »
Author Topic: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium  (Read 6131 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #80 on: April 14, 2022, 09:24:23 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 14, 2022, 09:12:22 pm
Release the Diaz on City this weekend as would love to see them shyte their pants with the likes of Salah and Mane out there too. A wee extra speed in defence and CM as well as would start Naby n Konate.
I'd start with that front line too. Hit them with pace and intensity from the first whistle and let the wingers tear them a new one. then, for a good measure, bring on Bobby on Diaz to remind them of the good old times.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #81 on: April 14, 2022, 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 08:57:41 pm
Yes, Firmino and Keita will start on the bench. The Matip/Konate dilemma is interesting. I think that Klopp will go with Konate ...

Also got to remember we have 5 subs at the weekend too, so could easily do a 60/30 split between them in game if needed. Can see Bobby and Naby getting a cheeky 20/30 minutes too given we play Untied on the Tuesday.
Offline jambutty

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #82 on: April 14, 2022, 09:40:18 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on April 14, 2022, 09:22:45 pm
KDB and Walker are their 2 most important players really. KDB for obvious reasons and Walkers pace basically protects them against counters.

Big news of theyre out.

They'd both play with broken legs.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #83 on: April 14, 2022, 09:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on April 14, 2022, 08:41:07 pm
Naby didn't get subbed. Played the whole game. Firmino got subbed in injury time. So can't see either of them starting.


Not sure about that - its a full recovery window between Benfica and the semi final and neither played the game before, they could both comfortably start.
Itll come down to tactical choice and given how the first half went last weekend I doubt well start the same eleven
Offline stockdam

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #84 on: April 14, 2022, 09:51:47 pm »
Great post 88_Red now I know where your username comes from. I remember Brian Moore on The Big Match as if it was yesterday.

So once again we have an important match and Im looking forwards to it. Both sides are incredibly strong and we will have to be at the top of our game.

Midfield is going to be important and we need to be dominant here. Fabinho looked a bit off against Benfica but hopefully hell be back to his best against City.

I think Mane, Jota and Salah will start and all 3 are very capable of creating and taking chances. Mane is excellent at converting difficult chances and thats why I would start him. Salah has had a couple of quiet games recently and I hope he shows his class on Saturday. He could be a key player for us.

VVD will be back to ensure that we concentrate at the back and its going to be vital that we dont make any mistakes. I think City will press us high and its going to be important that our backs support each other.

Midfield is the area where I think we are 2nd best to City so if Thiago and Henderson start along with Fabinho, they will need to be at their best.

I think the game will be won by us off the bench. I think Firmino, Keita and Diaz will make the difference as City tire. Bobby showed how good a finisher he is against Benfica and Keita is starting to make a very strong claim to be a regular starter. Hes now looking very comfortable on the ball and his strong running will create chances. Diaz has been a revelation and hes going to run their right back ragged. He just needs a bit more luck in front of goal.

If we can get the upper hand in midfield then we have the attack to rip City apart. We also will have VVD and Konate or Matip to attack our corners. TAA is due an unstoppable free kick.

Could be a great game.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #85 on: April 14, 2022, 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on April 14, 2022, 09:22:45 pm
KDB and Walker are their 2 most important players really. KDB for obvious reasons and Walkers pace basically protects them against counters.

Big news of theyre out.

It seems that Walker is definitely out. Left the stadium last night in a protective boot, and is reported to have a scan tomorrow. As for De Bruyne, we will have to wait and see. RMC Sport reporting that he could be out against us and Brighton ...
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #86 on: April 14, 2022, 11:09:16 pm »

Thanks for the great OP.

Unleash Diaz , our forwards can really hurt them we just need our midfield to be urgent with their passing and more physical. I hope we go for it and don't show them too much respect.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #87 on: April 14, 2022, 11:18:41 pm »
Naby hasn't started back to back games since his injury against Brighton which was after he came off injured against ManU. Certainly possible that he could play Saturday but I'd put it on the highly unlikely column. The main wildcards would be Jones or Elliott instead of Hendo but I think we all know that's probably not happening.

My guess is that its going to be the same team from this past Sunday and the hope is that this time ManC doesn't get the drop on us with the change in tactics.

I think with it being at Wembley and us having rotated in midweek we have the advantage. On to the final!
Offline redtel

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #88 on: April 14, 2022, 11:23:23 pm »
Enjoyed your preview 88 👍

Apart from Citys injury problems the key to how the game will play out is surely their lack of recovery time after a 100 minute all action tie in Spain. After a rest day today they are off again tomorrow to their hotel in London.

At least we gave a much needed break to many of our squad and had no travelling. The Wembley pitch is huge and although there is even more space behind our high line it is not the best place to play after a midweek Euro trip. Ill be surprised if we cant put them under more pressure than Sunday and we should last the pace longer.

Expect Virgil to return with a chance to put last weeks nervy start to the match behind him and lead the defence to a clean sheet which is a big challenge given Citys record. Time for us to get back to that run of clean sheets as we are now close to the business end of the season. Weve had some tough away matches since Christmas and managed several 0-2 score lines, time for another one which would set a mark for any future meeting with the cheats.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #89 on: April 14, 2022, 11:24:26 pm »
Great OP. I was at that fa cup game at Maine Road. It wasnt just the rain that day we were hailed by coins from Moss Sides gentle folk. Wondered what everyones thoughts were over Fabs performance last week. Was he just not at it (with the head injury) or was it just KDB having a worldie against him that day or a combination of both. Either way he is vital to our run in and hope he is back to his best this week.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #90 on: April 14, 2022, 11:42:24 pm »
Great OP thanks.

I remember that City cup game. 4-0 in the pissing rain and Maine Road was a mud bath. And even in those conditions Barnes was a level above everyone else, gliding across the surface effortlessly. Think Craig Johnston scored too in what by then was a fairly rare appearance.

Something similar on Saturday would be nice!
Offline RedG13

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #91 on: April 14, 2022, 11:43:36 pm »
Great Op
Excited for this game
Does FA cup still have Extra time if need or is straight to a Shootout?
Offline duvva

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #92 on: April 14, 2022, 11:56:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 14, 2022, 11:43:36 pm
Great Op
Excited for this game
Does FA cup still have Extra time if need or is straight to a Shootout?
Yep extra time first
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 12:37:01 am »
De Bruyne and Walker will be big misses for them. Let's batter them.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 12:44:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:37:01 am
De Bruyne and Walker will be big misses for them. Let's batter them.

Not sure I believe it. Walker apparently left the stadium in a boot, but I'd be surprised if De Bruyne doesn't play.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 12:48:29 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 12:44:27 am
Not sure I believe it. Walker apparently left the stadium in a boot, but I'd be surprised if De Bruyne doesn't play.
They won't play mate. RMC Sport (a very reliable French sports channel) is reporting it.

Let's batter them.
Offline Samie

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 am »
This is our best chance of beating them this season.
Offline Peabee

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 02:05:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:55:40 am
This is our best chance of beating them this season.

Klopp is playing the kids.

Obviously joking, but thats the sort of stuff we should leak to the papers like these blag injuries from City.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 02:53:53 am »
 Come on Redmen!!
Hard to think about Saturday knowing what tomorrow brings but feel I need to get my post in before 15th.
Think we need to be a bit more high tempo early to stop them settling. Get ahead and see their heads go. Am on holiday abroad so will watch on tv but hope all who go have a great day out and sing us into the final.
Think Keita will start. Think we win, hopefully in 90.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 05:06:14 am »
I think Firmino should start.
Offline Chris~

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 am »
I think we really missed having the ability to carry the ball through midfield at times in the last game. I'd definitely be looking to start Jones or Keita and would be tempted to start Diaz over Mane or Jota. I'm sure Guardiola will have something different planned again but hopefully we can surprise them and put them under pressure to adapt this time
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:34:18 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 05:06:14 am
I think Firmino should start.

After playing 90 minutes on Wednesday, highly unlikely. We will probably start with Salah, Mane and Jota (if he is 100%), with Diaz and Firmino introduced in the 2nd half. The 5 subs rule will work in our favor, since we actually have more options than Man City ...
Offline Sharado

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:37:01 am
De Bruyne and Walker will be big misses for them. Let's batter them.

If this is true, and naturally we're all a bit sceptical, then this is excellent news for us. He was the difference in both games this season and a major, major miss for them. Walker's alright too but they've got cover there.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:03:00 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:44:59 am
If this is true, and naturally we're all a bit sceptical, then this is excellent news for us. He was the difference in both games this season and a major, major miss for them. Walker's alright too but they've got cover there.

Walker would also be a big miss for them, if he is out. He covers the counter-attacks for them, and if Cancelo needs to be moved to the right, it would be Ake or Zinchenko against Salah at the other side ...
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:44:59 am
If this is true, and naturally we're all a bit sceptical, then this is excellent news for us. He was the difference in both games this season and a major, major miss for them. Walker's alright too but they've got cover there.
It's true. We should be looking at exploiting the lack of pace in their backline.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:34:58 am »
Locked for the day
Online stevieG786

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:56:47 am »
KDB out is a massive loss for them
Online SpionBob

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:04:26 am »
Its our time to shine! Come on Redmen lets play havoc with their mentality. Lets finish them off.
Online stevieG786

Re: Match Preview: FA Cup Semi-Final  Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley Stadium
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:12:56 am »
Bluemoon



:lmao
