Liverpool FC

It is with great regret that we can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last nights fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporters family, loved ones and friends.



Damn

I noticed on the TV that just before KO that there was a big amount of empty seats in Upper Kenny Stand (CE2 area) as the players were on the pitch and a lot of stewards in a block together. I wondered what had happened and guess it was to do this with.



RIP



I sit in CE2. This happened 4 rows directly in front of me.Without going into too much detail, it happened at least 20 mins pre-kick off (I got to my seat at 7.40 and noticed a couple of minutes later the paramedics were already out trying to save him. There was also a plain-clothed lady helping the paramedics who I can only assume was a medically trained fan as she took her place in her seat shortly after the poor man was taken out on the stretcher.He was taken out at about 8.10pm but it was all on-going whilst the players came out, YNWA etc - we were all surprised the kick-off wasn't delayed, it was very hard for those of us up there to concentrate on the game to begin with.Terribly sad to see and thoughts are with the family. The paramedics did everything they could and were working incredibly under huge pressure.