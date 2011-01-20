« previous next »
Author Topic: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82  (Read 11925 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:32:38 am
We're in a third semi-final in five years! Imagine telling yourself that 10 years ago.  ;D

A golden age of Liverpool.

My kids are 13 and 11 and very very happy I didn't allow their Ma to bring them up as Mancs ;D

I'm loving this for those not old enough to have seen us under Paisley, fighting on all fronts, massive games, season lasting beyond November, great times.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:48:21 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:36:53 am
Exactly - had a fucking pain in the arse next to me at the match. Moaning about the back four and how City would find it out on Saturday despite their being zero chance of that back four playing against City.

Macca was at it as well in the round up - apparently we play a high line and 'keep getting found out' despite having a superb defensive record and being in two semifinals and one point behind in the Premier League.

All the 'if my auntie had bollocks' criticism is getting boring and like the lad last night, it means you aren't enjoying the best Liverpool team in my lifetime playing one of the best seasons ever.

We might end up with just the league Cup at the end of the season but enjoy the ride for fuck's sake.
The fucking BT presenter was worse. She said that Liverpool concede lots of goals because of the high line. City 20 against, Us 22, Chelsea 23, but the anchor for a major Sports channel spouts this shit unchallenged.

Just scrolling through this thread there's a couple of people repeating that line too. I just wish people would have a little think before treating everything broadcasters say as gospel.

Another key point that I think Armand mentioned, is that we only play such a high line because of VAR. We've always pushed up, but post VAR we've been more aggressive in how far we've gone.

On Macca, on the bit I saw, he was less insufferable than usual and was playing down the presenters concerns and mentioned the changes to the backline. I don't watch too much of him for obvious reasons, but he was approaching being right for once.

Offline RedG13

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:49:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:13 am
That 3rd one looked offside to me, even as they slowed it all down. Certainly the other player who touched it first looked off. Obviously not.
They showed the Lines on CBS, it was correct. His armpit was behind konate shoulder, Konate just dropped his upper body ever so slightly to play it on irc.
It was super close
Offline Circa1892

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:51:18 am »
Problem is with pundits - they can never see past their own careers some of them.

Someone - can't remember who - in the Liverpool City game was talking about previous teams employing high lines. They talked about Tony fucking Adams.

To them a high line is "outside the 18 yard box" - clueless fuckers.

We play a high line to pin opponents in and keep them under relentless pressure. It's an evolution from gegenpressing/heavy metal football - our approach used to be to run teams into the ground (and ourselves...) - now we melt them under pressure.

We also concede basically fuck all in general...
Offline meady1981

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
The only thing worse than pundits, Is listening to them and getting wound up by them. Turn the shit off, youll feel much better.
Offline mkingdon

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.


Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:18:39 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:14:36 am
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.
That's an important point. Whatever happens in the rest of April, barring getting walloped in the first leg (but even then....), the season's still alive in May. Which is never a bad thing.
Offline JoburgRed

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
First time with my 6 yr old lad last night. Those that can go every week have no idea how lucky they are to do this every week

And yes, I got emotional when the original front 3 were together at the end.

What a time to be supporting this club
Offline thaddeus

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
All things taken into account that was a great night.  Qualified comfortably, lots of rotation, Klopp was seemingly able to make all his pre-planned subs, nobody injured, nobody suspended for the semi final and not a bad game of football!!

It's great to have players like Diaz that play like a Tasmanian devil for 60-70 minutes and then bring on a player of similar standard.  I think if we keep this run of fortune with injuries going then we win at least three trophies and what a season that would be.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:43:05 am
My kids are 13 and 11 and very very happy I didn't allow their Ma to bring them up as Mancs ;D

I'm loving this for those not old enough to have seen us under Paisley, fighting on all fronts, massive games, season lasting beyond November, great times.

I reckon even your missus can now see you've done the right thing  ;)
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:36:50 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:14:36 am
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.

I wasn't too arsed about the 3 goals conceded as even Klopp has brushed it off pointing to the fact that it wasn't our usual back line. Never felt so chilled whilst watching our lads playing a European quarter final match. & I've seen quite a few.
Offline Alan_X

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:19:08 am
79th

Not sure how it's worked out as they have 0.5 more points than Burnley and national average is obviously the same, must be a UEFA cartel thing....

Theyre equal 75th with Wolves, West Ham, Leicester, Burnley and Southampton. All have a points total less than the country coefficient. Everton got 3 coefficient points in 17/18 and thats it.
Offline Alan_X

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:48:21 am
The fucking BT presenter was worse. She said that Liverpool concede lots of goals because of the high line. City 20 against, Us 22, Chelsea 23, but the anchor for a major Sports channel spouts this shit unchallenged.

Just scrolling through this thread there's a couple of people repeating that line too. I just wish people would have a little think before treating everything broadcasters say as gospel.

Another key point that I think Armand mentioned, is that we only play such a high line because of VAR. We've always pushed up, but post VAR we've been more aggressive in how far we've gone.

On Macca, on the bit I saw, he was less insufferable than usual and was playing down the presenters concerns and mentioned the changes to the backline. I don't watch too much of him for obvious reasons, but he was approaching being right for once.



To be fair to Macca, youre right it was the presenter who came out with the shite about conceding loads.
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:43:45 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:41:36 am
To be fair to Macca, youre right it was the presenter who came out with the shite about conceding loads.

Is this the same presenter that wore flip flops during our game against Inter?
Online paisley1977

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:03:10 am
The only thing worse than pundits, Is listening to them and getting wound up by them. Turn the shit off, youll feel much better.

Agree on this but you miss out on the crowd. Just been on to BT to ask to if they can bin the commentary just not needed. 
Offline Persephone

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:53:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:43:05 am
My kids are 13 and 11 and very very happy I didn't allow their Ma to bring them up as Mancs ;D

I'm loving this for those not old enough to have seen us under Paisley, fighting on all fronts, massive games, season lasting beyond November, great times.
I grew up watching us in the late 90's, early 2000's and other than the cup treble in 2001, it was fairly grim to be a Liverpool supporter. The United and Arsenal fans used to love rubbing their success into my face, but was worth it those bits of magic our Club has always produced. After the enduring the Hodgson era and the Club almost going into administration, to winning both the League and CL, and now to the possibility of a quadruple...it's the stuff of dreams.

Now I have my own stories to tell about the Mighty Reds and our legendary Manager. It's an amazing time to support this wonderful Club.
Online swoopy

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:59:09 am »
Liverpool FC
--
It is with great regret that we can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last nights fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away.
The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporters family, loved ones and friends.

--

Damn :(
I noticed on the TV that just before KO that there was a big amount of empty seats in Upper Kenny Stand (CE2 area) as the players were on the pitch and a lot of stewards in a block together. I wondered what had happened and guess it was to do this with.

RIP
Offline Ray K

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #337 on: Today at 11:04:45 am »
So sad    :'(

RIP. YNWA
Online El Lobo

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #338 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
How awful

RIP and condolences to their family, we know more than any club that no-one should go to a football game and not return.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #339 on: Today at 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:36:50 am
I wasn't too arsed about the 3 goals conceded as even Klopp has brushed it off pointing to the fact that it wasn't our usual back line. Never felt so chilled whilst watching our lads playing a European quarter final match. & I've seen quite a few.

Not even PSV in 2007? ;)
Offline AndyInVA

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #340 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm
How many are aware 3 of our back 4 played no part tonight?

And Milner started the game

There was zero pressure on their midfield for about 70 mins

Then they bypassed it when there was a bit and caught our unregulated back four out who were staggered and not playing the offside whatsoever



was about to say that too

its no wonder the high line was a bit creaky tonight witha back 4 that hasnt played 20 games together and less defensive midfield in front of them

Champions League semi final and still in for the PL and the FA cup. Not a bad season really and without a sovereign wealth budget
Online Crosby Nick

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:20:05 am »
How awful. RIP.
Offline 12C

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #342 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:48:21 am
The fucking BT presenter was worse. She said that Liverpool concede lots of goals because of the high line. City 20 against, Us 22, Chelsea 23, but the anchor for a major Sports channel spouts this shit unchallenged.

Just scrolling through this thread there's a couple of people repeating that line too. I just wish people would have a little think before treating everything broadcasters say as gospel.

Another key point that I think Armand mentioned, is that we only play such a high line because of VAR. We've always pushed up, but post VAR we've been more aggressive in how far we've gone.

On Macca, on the bit I saw, he was less insufferable than usual and was playing down the presenters concerns and mentioned the changes to the backline. I don't watch too much of him for obvious reasons, but he was approaching being right for once.

McManaman is turning into some old feller dressed like a teenager who walks into the Blob Shop on the pull, confidently spouting all kinds of shite with a telephone voice to people equally as clueless.
He was self inflated when he left us, thinking he was a midfield general stood in the middle of the park pointing and directing traffic. He forgot that his real job was to take people on and run around. Thats why he wasnt  a regular for Madrid. 
Offline 12C

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #343 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:05 am
How awful. RIP.

Noticed this mentioned on Twitter. Tragic.
RIP
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #344 on: Today at 12:50:35 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:31:09 am
Oh, not sure what Sky were showing this morning then......i thought it was odd

They took at average over the last 10 years. Idiots. Like that means anything.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:51:57 pm »
Basically get 125m if we reach the final (and a little more if we win). (As per Swiss ramble)

Incredible numbers really
Offline newterp

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #346 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:57 pm
Basically get 125m if we reach the final (and a little more if we win). (As per Swiss ramble)

Incredible numbers really

Bring on the Nunez(eseses)
Offline Machae

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #347 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:57 pm
Basically get 125m if we reach the final (and a little more if we win). (As per Swiss ramble)

Incredible numbers really

Wheres the Champions League Final money John?
Offline clinical

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #348 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:57 pm
Basically get 125m if we reach the final (and a little more if we win). (As per Swiss ramble)

Incredible numbers really

Shame our coefficient prize money is so low compared to rivals. I do think that part is a joke anyway and should be shared evenly. I do believe we will go up the table a bit next season for that though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21’ Ramos 32’ Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73’ Nuñez 82’
« Reply #349 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:57 pm
Basically get €125m if we reach the final (and a little more if we win). (As per Swiss ramble)

Incredible numbers really

Enough to have Mbappe on a 1-year loan deal? Maybe 2 if we factor in the LeBron-Off-White-Nike-#SarenaWilliamsInsta money.
Online butchersdog

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #350 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm »
Surprised by some seeming a bit frustrated that we didnt manage the game perfectly or blow Benfica away. If we were out of the title race and the domestic cups, Ive no doubt we would have started our best 11 and gone all out, and exuded class. Clearly Jurgen is trying to manage the squad through the three competitions were left in, after already winning one. Thats a lot of games already in legs, and a lot more important games to come. The less effort expended to get through/get 3 points in each tie, the better. Yes, it might not look quite as convincing at times, but its a case of spinning plates. Id take performances like that every week and four trophies over bravura football and the lads subsequently being too tired to compete. This isnt a game of FIFA.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #351 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:59:09 am
Liverpool FC
--
It is with great regret that we can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last nights fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away.
The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporters family, loved ones and friends.

--

Damn :(
I noticed on the TV that just before KO that there was a big amount of empty seats in Upper Kenny Stand (CE2 area) as the players were on the pitch and a lot of stewards in a block together. I wondered what had happened and guess it was to do this with.

RIP

I sit in CE2. This happened 4 rows directly in front of me.

Without going into too much detail, it happened at least 20 mins pre-kick off (I got to my seat at 7.40 and noticed a couple of minutes later the paramedics were already out trying to save him. There was also a plain-clothed lady helping the paramedics who I can only assume was a medically trained fan as she took her place in her seat shortly after the poor man was taken out on the stretcher.

He was taken out at about 8.10pm but it was all on-going whilst the players came out, YNWA etc - we were all surprised the kick-off wasn't delayed, it was very hard for those of us up there to concentrate on the game to begin with.

Terribly sad to see and thoughts are with the family. The paramedics did everything they could and were working incredibly under huge pressure.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #352 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:45:49 am
What do club coefficients mean in practice, other than bragging rights? Qualification and which pot clubs go in depend on their record in the previous season, so how do individual coefficients work?

Not sure if I'm updated, but afaik, only the Title winning teams of the Top 6 Leagues get to Pot 1 (along with CL and EL Holders). Remaining Pots are decided by the coefficients.
Online FiSh77

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #353 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:15:32 pm
Shame our coefficient prize money is so low compared to rivals. I do think that part is a joke anyway and should be shared evenly. I do believe we will go up the table a bit next season for that though.

Depends on results, we're currently ranked 3rd 6 points above Chelsea but we lose our current best season next year which was 30 points when we got to the final in 2018, Bayern lose 29, Abu Dhabi 22 & Chelsea 18

Currently we're the best performing club this season and are 3 points better off than Abu Dhabi but I think we need to win big ears just to stay above Chelsea for next season because of that 30 points being wiped off the rolling 5 seasons total, with the current standings I think Bayern & Abu Dhabi will start next season with 108 points and us on 97, obviously us & city still have more points to play for

Totals might be slightly wrong, I don't think UEFA's site has been updated yet and Bert Kassie's site has 1 extra bonus point for round of 16 qualification than UEFA's
 
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #354 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:01:48 pm
I sit in CE2. This happened 4 rows directly in front of me.

Without going into too much detail, it happened at least 20 mins pre-kick off (I got to my seat at 7.40 and noticed a couple of minutes later the paramedics were already out trying to save him. There was also a plain-clothed lady helping the paramedics who I can only assume was a medically trained fan as she took her place in her seat shortly after the poor man was taken out on the stretcher.

He was taken out at about 8.10pm but it was all on-going whilst the players came out, YNWA etc - we were all surprised the kick-off wasn't delayed, it was very hard for those of us up there to concentrate on the game to begin with.

Terribly sad to see and thoughts are with the family. The paramedics did everything they could and were working incredibly under huge pressure.
Thoughts with the fan and is family, but can't have been easy for anyone nearby. I didn't notice anything at the time, but coincidentally the replay of the game was on BT when I switched on a t lunchtime and could see vacant seats in CE2.
Offline Paul1611

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #355 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:14:36 am
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.


Thing is with Bobby he sometimes is a second slow with a decision that has to be made usually when running with the ball towards defenders...when he's reliant on instinct and no time to think he's wonderful. 
Offline number 168

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #356 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:46:41 am
Agree on this but you miss out on the crowd. Just been on to BT to ask to if they can bin the commentary just not needed.

I got on to BT a while ago asking if they would kindly show more of the game rather than endless replays, lingering shots of the crowd. and whichever player or official the gormless commenator last mentioned. Said they would pass it on, probably passed it on to the bin as it's just as bad.
Offline Sangria

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #357 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:11:34 pm
Not sure if I'm updated, but afaik, only the Title winning teams of the Top 6 Leagues get to Pot 1 (along with CL and EL Holders). Remaining Pots are decided by the coefficients.

This is the answer I was looking for. Thanks.

BTW, after last night, did anyone think that Everton isn't very good. Or does everyone think that all the time?
