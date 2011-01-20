« previous next »
Author Topic: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82  (Read 9739 times)

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
FYI XG chat for the 2 Legged tie.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:07:15 am »
v. entertaining tie and i'm most pleased with being able to rest several key players

still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Tsimikas is not real, too. Imagine we'd gotten that Jamal Lewis kid instead of him skskskkssksk there's just way too many levels between them - inspired signing.

didn't feel we defended particularly badly yet here we are with three goals conceded. I'm putting it down to lowering efforts after going 4 up in the aggregate (thumbs up + wink)
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:19:40 am »
next game is a cup semi final as well that's insane

great season
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:46:56 am »
I said ahead of the game that Nunez was the guy we needed to limit supply to. Hes a player that lad, he knows how to finish and works hard. Hes the type of player that would catch Jurgens eye Im sure. Hes young also, he could have a few very good seasons ahead given his stats in his career so far.

7 changes to the starting lineup I think, it showed in good and bad ways at times. I feel sometimes that either Hendo or Milner have to be on the pitch. Theyre calmer and tougher in the right moments. Hendo doing something as simple as slowing Tsimikas down to let Konate get up from the back for the corner contributed to the goal. Were a tad calmer when one of them is on the field.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:16:51 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:07:15 am
still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Really?  The kid has some very nice speed and a motor that looks like it doesn't quit.  He puts a shift in as well as I lost count of the number of times he was back in his own half cutting off passes from our players.

All I know is I wouldn't mind having him here to play alongside Jota-Diaz for the next decade.
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:01:45 am »
Not sure how anyone can't rate Darwin after those two legs. Tell him to stop diving and you have a phenomenal forward. That strike at 3-3 was sensational technique.

He's had a much more impressive season than Haaland, and he plays in a league with no defending. I'd sign him up if we can afford him.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:02:31 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:07:15 am
didn't feel we defended particularly badly yet here we are with three goals conceded. I'm putting it down to lowering efforts after going 4 up in the aggregate (thumbs up + wink)

Seems like our trap was either beaten somehow, or a bit off
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:13:13 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:02:31 am
Seems like our trap was either beaten somehow, or a bit off
Not playing together and no Virgil etc. Gomez at Full back was behind the Cbs on the 2nd goal and Konate just slightly dropped on the 3rd goal to not hold the line tighter. It was a good learning experience for Konate/Matip to be in charge of marshalling everything back there the way Virgil does in a big game.
Im sure the players will work to fix it yet and use it as learning opportunity
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:45:49 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:19:18 am
Tell you what, wed be fucked without VAR in games like this (and the league cup final) those tight margin goals would be given to the naked eye before VAR stepped in

Good win, only the semis!

we wouldn't play like that if VAR wasn't used in games, it's the one decision that is straightforward in this iteration and it will always be consulted on goals
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:58:05 am »
Nunez reminds me of when we came up against Drogba for Marseille. Different types of players, but the impact he had makes me think we'll be seeing a hell of a lot more of him in this league from next season.
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:01:55 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
We need to cut this lackadaisical streak out of our game sharpish. Its happened a few times this season and it will end up costing us if we aren't careful. After going 3-1 up there is no way in hell that they should see any way back into the game. If it was City or another elite team, fair enough it can happen but not against Benfica who are struggling in the Portuguese league.

It seems to be momentary mistakes or complete lack of balance between midfield and defence when it happens. Its happened against Brentford, Atletico, Chelsea away. We need to be absolutely ruthless and focus for 90+ mins if we don't want to just end up with the League Cup at the end of the season.

Worth noting as well that if we had played in the last three quarters of that tie against Atletico, we would probably be out.

With 20 minutes left, they needed 4 goals to take it to extra time.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:24:18 am »
Can't believe we're in a position where we make wholesale changes in a Champions League quarter final because we have to prepare for an FA Cup semi final.

What a couple of years its been.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:03:24 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
His selections are very natural

Hmm .    .     . that's an interesting theory you've put forward. But is it possible there is intelligent design at work, that even Darwin himself is only dimly aware of?

The composure and technique he has in front of goal is phenomenal.

Every single finish was different. Each time the ball went exactly where he wanted it to go.

With 5 goals in 8 days, Darwin clearly sees the evolution. 
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:04:50 am »
I'd sign the lad for the puns alone.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:16:49 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:04:50 am
I'd sign the lad for the puns alone.
Yep, it's all about the survival of the fittest!
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:17:53 am »

Anyone questioning the team selection last night should reflect on the fact that most of our starters for Saturday got a complete or partial rest while Pep had to flog the same players and is now potentially without KDB and Walker. If we win on Saturday it wont be an accident.

Of course wed rather not have conceded two late (but pointless) goals but teams lift off when the game is won and that was a replacement back line save for Matip.
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:18:01 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:32:38 am
We're in a third semi-final in five years! Imagine telling yourself that 10 years ago.  ;D

A golden age of Liverpool.

And saw on Sky Sports news that we are 14th in UEFA's coefficient table!!  Behind Arsenal........
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:18:24 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:04:50 am
I'd sign the lad for the puns alone.

That is life.
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:21:53 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:02:31 am
Seems like our trap was either beaten somehow, or a bit off

its literal fine margins isn't it?  That is our 2nd string (bar Matip) defence and they still held the line fantastically well.

1st goal is unfortunate and the other 2 goals are milliseconds from being what we done all season.

Overall, a thoroughly enjoyable game, some light relief in what could be a very stressfull ending to the season!!
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:24:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm
How many are aware 3 of our back 4 played no part tonight?

And Milner started the game

There was zero pressure on their midfield for about 70 mins

Then they bypassed it when there was a bit and caught our unregulated back four out who were staggered and not playing the offside whatsoever

Absolutely spot on. There is nothing to be concerned and I'm sure we'll go again in the best possible way in the remaining games.
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:28:00 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:18:01 am
And saw on Sky Sports news that we are 14th in UEFA's coefficient table!!  Behind Arsenal........

We are 3rd in UEFA's Coefficient table
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:31:09 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:28:00 am
We are 3rd in UEFA's Coefficient table

Oh, not sure what Sky were showing this morning then......i thought it was odd
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:31:12 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:32:38 am
We're in a third semi-final in five years! Imagine telling yourself that 10 years ago.  ;D

A golden age of Liverpool.

Yeah that's all well and good but we can't manage games can we?
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #303 on: Today at 08:34:55 am »
Our CL seats tucked in the Kop end corner of the MS don't give ideal viewing points for the angles of Benfica's second half goals - but it all looked fucking mad anyway.

Irrespective of whether Benfica got through because of the "high line", poor defending or excellent attacking it was all a lovely red strawberry jam cake mixture of fun, baked in the wonderful atmosphere of Anfield. Nobody should really be arsed about the result - Jurgen's strategy to navigate us to a CL-semi ahead of a tricky FA-semi serves up a delightful time to support this club.

The resurgence of everyone's favourite Bobby Firmino to ridiculous heights of skill is a treat. Battling, scoring, asking for a Wembley start....

I hope everyone noticed Jim's new 97 flag on the Kop, there was hours of prep in my back garden yesterday afternoon :)
It was a privilege to accompany him to the ground with it and it was a privilege to be there to witness this group of players continue their dreams.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #304 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:01:55 am
With 20 minutes left, they needed 4 goals to take it to extra time.

Exactly - had a fucking pain in the arse next to me at the match. Moaning about the back four and how City would find it out on Saturday despite their being zero chance of that back four playing against City.

Macca was at it as well in the round up - apparently we play a high line and 'keep getting found out' despite having a superb defensive record and being in two semifinals and one point behind in the Premier League.

All the 'if my auntie had bollocks' criticism is getting boring and like the lad last night, it means you aren't enjoying the best Liverpool team in my lifetime playing one of the best seasons ever.

We might end up with just the league Cup at the end of the season but enjoy the ride for fuck's sake.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #305 on: Today at 08:45:49 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:28:00 am
We are 3rd in UEFA's Coefficient table

What do club coefficients mean in practice, other than bragging rights? Qualification and which pot clubs go in depend on their record in the previous season, so how do individual coefficients work?
« Reply #306 on: Today at 08:48:23 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:45:49 am
What do club coefficients mean in practice, other than bragging rights? Qualification and which pot clubs go in depend on their record in the previous season, so how do individual coefficients work?

Next month UEFA will vote on allowing 2 wildcard entries into the CL from 23/24.  Will be based on co-efficient and any 'top' team that doesn't qualify through the normal channels gets a leg up.

Eurpoean Super league by stealth and in different packaging.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #307 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:45:49 am
What do club coefficients mean in practice, other than bragging rights? Qualification and which pot clubs go in depend on their record in the previous season, so how do individual coefficients work?

It also changes the number of teams from each country gets for the CL. England has 4 teams that go straight into the group stages of the CL because English teams remain high on the coefficient table.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #308 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:18:01 am
And saw on Sky Sports news that we are 14th in UEFA's coefficient table!!  Behind Arsenal........

Imagine where those European Experts Everton are in the rankings.
All Im hearing is how easy it is, from our blue brethren.

Results are what matters now. Results.
« Reply #309 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:00:07 am
Imagine where those European Experts Everton are in the rankings.
All Im hearing is how easy it is, from our blue brethren.

Results are what matters now. Results.
They were something like 88th behind Burnley, if i recall corrently........
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #310 on: Today at 09:07:07 am »
Seen people crying on twitter about the defence. The tie was over in our heads and that's why we got sloppy in my opinion. Nothing to see there. Good lesson though.
