Our CL seats tucked in the Kop end corner of the MS don't give ideal viewing points for the angles of Benfica's second half goals - but it all looked fucking mad anyway.
Irrespective of whether Benfica got through because of the "high line", poor defending or excellent attacking it was all a lovely red strawberry jam cake mixture of fun, baked in the wonderful atmosphere of Anfield. Nobody should really be arsed about the result - Jurgen's strategy to navigate us to a CL-semi ahead of a tricky FA-semi serves up a delightful time to support this club.
The resurgence of everyone's favourite Bobby Firmino to ridiculous heights of skill is a treat. Battling, scoring, asking for a Wembley start....
I hope everyone noticed Jim's new 97 flag on the Kop, there was hours of prep in my back garden yesterday afternoon
It was a privilege to accompany him to the ground with it and it was a privilege to be there to witness this group of players continue their dreams.