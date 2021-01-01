« previous next »
CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:02:49 am
FYI XG chat for the 2 Legged tie.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:07:15 am
v. entertaining tie and i'm most pleased with being able to rest several key players

still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Tsimikas is not real, too. Imagine we'd gotten that Jamal Lewis kid instead of him skskskkssksk there's just way too many levels between them - inspired signing.

didn't feel we defended particularly badly yet here we are with three goals conceded. I'm putting it down to lowering efforts after going 4 up in the aggregate (thumbs up + wink)
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #282 on: Today at 03:19:40 am
next game is a cup semi final as well that's insane

great season
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:46:56 am
I said ahead of the game that Nunez was the guy we needed to limit supply to. Hes a player that lad, he knows how to finish and works hard. Hes the type of player that would catch Jurgens eye Im sure. Hes young also, he could have a few very good seasons ahead given his stats in his career so far.

7 changes to the starting lineup I think, it showed in good and bad ways at times. I feel sometimes that either Hendo or Milner have to be on the pitch. Theyre calmer and tougher in the right moments. Hendo doing something as simple as slowing Tsimikas down to let Konate get up from the back for the corner contributed to the goal. Were a tad calmer when one of them is on the field.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #284 on: Today at 04:16:51 am
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:07:15 am
still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Really?  The kid has some very nice speed and a motor that looks like it doesn't quit.  He puts a shift in as well as I lost count of the number of times he was back in his own half cutting off passes from our players.

All I know is I wouldn't mind having him here to play alongside Jota-Diaz for the next decade.
